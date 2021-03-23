8 SPACs that Start Trading Today

Here are the SPACs that priced late yesterday and will begin trading today. A mix of upsize, flat, and downsized. Is the Gores Guggenheim SPAC a bellwether?

Twitter is abuzz with debate about the state of the SPAC market. We're keeping a close look at the pricings to see if we can learn anything from both the pace and whether they come to market upsized, downsized or flat. Below are 8 SPACs that priced yesterday and begin trading today.

Ticker SPAC Size (millions) Upsized/Downsized? ACTD Arclight Transition II $275 upsized VGII Virgin Group II $350 upsized DGN Dragoneer Growth Opp III $400 LEGA Lead Edge Growth Opp $300 GGPI Gores Guggenheim $750 STRE Supernova 3 $250 NGCA NetxGen Acquisition $350 downsized NBST Newbury Street $120 downsized

Gores Guggenheim a Bellwether?

It will also be worth watching where GGPI/U, the Gores Guggenheim SPAC, trades today. It may be a bellwether for the overall SPAC IPO market given that Gores priced two SPACs in February and two in March -- all with decent IPO pops.

However, it is worth noting that the March SPACs had demonstrably lower average IPO pops than the February, with 1.5% and 5% respectively.

Today's SPAC IPOs won't determine the path of the market for the next 12 months, but could give sponsors, banks, and investors pause if there is little to no pop. If that's the case, investors should prepare to see a slowing of IPOs over the next several months as the market clears out a bit and gives everyone time to reenergize.