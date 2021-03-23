8 SPACs that Start Trading Today
Twitter is abuzz with debate about the state of the SPAC market. We're keeping a close look at the pricings to see if we can learn anything from both the pace and whether they come to market upsized, downsized or flat. Below are 8 SPACs that priced yesterday and begin trading today.
|Ticker
|SPAC
|Size (millions)
|Upsized/Downsized?
ACTD
Arclight Transition II
$275
upsized
VGII
Virgin Group II
$350
upsized
DGN
Dragoneer Growth Opp III
$400
LEGA
Lead Edge Growth Opp
$300
GGPI
Gores Guggenheim
$750
STRE
Supernova 3
$250
NGCA
NetxGen Acquisition
$350
downsized
NBST
Newbury Street
$120
downsized
Gores Guggenheim a Bellwether?
It will also be worth watching where GGPI/U, the Gores Guggenheim SPAC, trades today. It may be a bellwether for the overall SPAC IPO market given that Gores priced two SPACs in February and two in March -- all with decent IPO pops.
However, it is worth noting that the March SPACs had demonstrably lower average IPO pops than the February, with 1.5% and 5% respectively.
Today's SPAC IPOs won't determine the path of the market for the next 12 months, but could give sponsors, banks, and investors pause if there is little to no pop. If that's the case, investors should prepare to see a slowing of IPOs over the next several months as the market clears out a bit and gives everyone time to reenergize.