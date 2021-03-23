SPACESGNews
8 SPACs that Start Trading Today

Here are the SPACs that priced late yesterday and will begin trading today. A mix of upsize, flat, and downsized. Is the Gores Guggenheim SPAC a bellwether?
Twitter is abuzz with debate about the state of the SPAC market. We're keeping a close look at the pricings to see if we can learn anything from both the pace and whether they come to market upsized, downsized or flat. Below are 8 SPACs that priced yesterday and begin trading today.

SPAC pricings that begin trading today

TickerSPACSize (millions)Upsized/Downsized?

ACTD

Arclight Transition II

$275

upsized

VGII

Virgin Group II

$350

upsized

DGN

Dragoneer Growth Opp III

$400

LEGA

Lead Edge Growth Opp

$300

GGPI

Gores Guggenheim

$750

STRE

Supernova 3

$250

NGCA

NetxGen Acquisition

$350

downsized

NBST

Newbury Street

$120

downsized

Gores Guggenheim a Bellwether?

It will also be worth watching where GGPI/U, the Gores Guggenheim SPAC, trades today. It may be a bellwether for the overall SPAC IPO market given that Gores priced two SPACs in February and two in March -- all with decent IPO pops. 

However, it is worth noting that the March SPACs had demonstrably lower average IPO pops than the February, with 1.5% and 5% respectively.

Today's SPAC IPOs won't determine the path of the market for the next 12 months, but could give sponsors, banks, and investors pause if there is little to no pop. If that's the case, investors should prepare to see a slowing of IPOs over the next several months as the market clears out a bit and gives everyone time to reenergize.

