What you Need to Know for SPAC Monday

The SPAC market is hoping for positive news and return to deal activity. Sports Entertainment Acquisition kicked off the week reaching a pact with betting company Super Group.

Following last week's slow and painful slog, investors will be hoping for a more positive tone this week. After weeks of a slowdown in new SPAC issuance the focus is turning to the 430 SPACs outstanding that are looking for deals. It will be an important barometer of sentiment to see more deals get announced, and SPACs with announced deals begin to close at a faster clip -- there are still 130 SPACs out there with deals signed and yet to close.

Positive signs to look for in SPACs to help turn the tide:

- Announced M&A with positive spikes (SEAH, see below, is starting this off right)

- Momentum trading if sentiment returns, (will Cathie buy?)

- Quality De-SPACs abating fears that every deal is overly ambitious

- Longterm sponsor commitment to the De-SPAC company



Weekend Deal: Sports Entertainment & Super Group

It was the rare Sunday morning deal announcement for Sports Entertainment Acquisition (SEAH) announcing they have struck a pact with sports betting holding company Super Group. The deal values Super Group at $4.6B EV and, in a rare occurrence, does not include a PIPE investment.

SEAH, sponsored by PJT Partners and chaired by sports business veteran Eric Grubman, was trading sub-NAV at $9.78 prior to announcement and since has spiked over 15% to > $11 in pre-market

Over-Boarded and Over-SPAC'ed?

Last week Bill Foley stepped down as chairman of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF) to "to reduce the overall number of public company boards on which each serves." Interesting to step down from the SPAC that holds your name, but it's been a question during the SPAC boom, what real capacity do these management teams have?

Foley, chairman of Cannae Holdings ( (CNNE) - Get Report), also serves on the boards of Dun and Bradstreet ( (DNB) ), Black Knight Financial ( (BKI) - Get Report), Fidelity National Financial ( (FNF) - Get Report), and 3 SPACs (aside from WPF). WPF has a pending deal with Alight Solutions, maybe his work is done there?

This Week's Calendar

4/26: Warrants available for separate trading MBAC, IPVA, IPVI, IPVF, DMYQ, ACAH, ATAQ, WPCA, WPCB

4/27: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) meeting to vote on merger w/ Stem

4/28: Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCB) vote to extend deadline

4/29: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR) meeting to vote on merger w/ HyrdaFacial

SPACS Trading at Large Discounts

-8.00% ~ $ 9.20 | GIK - GigCapital3 Inc (Announced)

-3.50% ~ $ 9.65 | TSPQ - TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% ~ $ 9.69 | AGAC - African Gold Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% ~ $ 9.69 | IBER - Ibere Pharmaceuticals (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% ~ $ 9.70 | RCLF - Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% ~ $ 9.70 | DHBC - DHB Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% ~ $ 9.70 | ROCR - ROTH CH ACQUISITION III CO (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% ~ $ 9.70 | COVA - Crescent Cove Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% ~ $ 9.70 | FLME - Flame Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% ~ $ 9.70 | BIOT - Biotech Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% ~ $ 9.70 | ENVI - Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Recently Announced SPAC Mergers

Apr 25 | -2.2% ~ $ 9.78 | SEAH - Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp

Apr 22 | 5.0% ~ $ 10.50 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I

Apr 22 | .8% ~ $ 10.08 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP

Apr 19 | 1.7% ~ $ 10.17 | DBDR - Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.

Apr 15 | -.8% ~ $ 9.92 | DEH - D8 Holdings Corp.

Apr 15 | -.8% ~ $ 9.92 | CHFW - Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp

Apr 14 | -.1% ~ $ 9.99 | ROCC - Roth CH Acquisition II Co.

Apr 14 | 14.0% ~ $ 11.40 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp.

Apr 13 | 30.6% ~ $ 13.06 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP

Apr 08 | -.3% ~ $ 9.97 | TWCT - TWC Tech Holdings II Corp

Buy the Dip? Friday's Biggest Decliners

-3.00% ~ $ 9.70 | DHBC - DHB Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% ~ $ 9.70 | ISOS - Isos Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.94% ~ $ 9.90 | NDAC - NightDragon Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.46% ~ $ 11.49 | ARYA - Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III (Announced)

-2.31% ~ $ 9.74 | KIII - Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% ~ $ 9.77 | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.02% ~ $ 9.72 | CLRM - Clarim Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.79% ~ $ 10.44 | CAPA - HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.37% ~ $ 9.76 | ASPC - Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-1.01% ~ $ 9.77 | BLTS - Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

