SPAC Mergers: GLEO and MRAC Strike Deals

Nice pickup in SPAC M&A momentum as (at least) two new deals were announced this morning. Both MRAC and GLEO are trading near NAV and are low risk plays.

Marquee Raine Acquisition (MRAC) and Enjoy Technology

MRAC, a $374M SPAC co-sponsored by The Raine Group and Marquee Sports (Ricketts family / Chicago Cubs owners), struck a deal to take home shopping company Enjoy Technology public in a $1.18B EV SPAC deal.

Enjoy is an in-person shopping experience at your home (order online, in-person setup/instruction) - despite business getting hurt during the pandemic they are projecting huge revenue growth and expect to cross $1B by 2025.

Source: Enjoy Technology Investor Presentation

MRAC stock is still trading sub-nav $9.92 - meaning it's a cheap play if you have confidence in Enjoy Technology's business, or conviction that the market will respond well to this deal. The transaction terms also include an $80M PIPE (didn't disclose the participation)

Galileo Acquisition (GLEO) and Shapeways

GLEO, sponsored by 4-time Italian SPAC veterans, struck a $410M EV deal to take digital manufacturing company Shapeways public. The deal includes $75M of PIPE financing with some interesting participants: Miller Value, XN, Lux Capital, Union Square Ventures, INKEF Capital and Andreesen Horowitz and Desktop Metal.

Desktop Metal (DM), if you recall, is a De-SPAC from Trine Acquisition (HPS Investment Partners) and has been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride in its De-SPAC journey.

DM share price over time

Similarly to MRAC, GLEO shares can be scooped up cheap as well currently trading ~$10.12 pre-market.

Recently Announced SPAC Mergers

Apr 27 | .6% ~ $ 10.06 | BLUW - Blue Water Acquisition Corporation

Apr 25 | 2.3% ~ $ 10.23 | SEAH - Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp

Apr 22 | .3% ~ $ 10.03 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP

Apr 22 | 5.8% ~ $ 10.58 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I

Apr 19 | 1.4% ~ $ 10.14 | DBDR - Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.

Apr 15 | -.9% ~ $ 9.91 | DEH - D8 Holdings Corp.

Apr 15 | -1.7% ~ $ 9.83 | CHFW - Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp

Apr 14 | 13.4% ~ $ 11.34 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp.

Apr 14 | -.2% ~ $ 9.98 | ROCC - Roth CH Acquisition II Co.

