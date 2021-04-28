SPAC Mergers: GLEO and MRAC Strike Deals
Marquee Raine Acquisition (MRAC) and Enjoy Technology
MRAC, a $374M SPAC co-sponsored by The Raine Group and Marquee Sports (Ricketts family / Chicago Cubs owners), struck a deal to take home shopping company Enjoy Technology public in a $1.18B EV SPAC deal.
Enjoy is an in-person shopping experience at your home (order online, in-person setup/instruction) - despite business getting hurt during the pandemic they are projecting huge revenue growth and expect to cross $1B by 2025.
MRAC stock is still trading sub-nav $9.92 - meaning it's a cheap play if you have confidence in Enjoy Technology's business, or conviction that the market will respond well to this deal. The transaction terms also include an $80M PIPE (didn't disclose the participation)
Galileo Acquisition (GLEO) and Shapeways
GLEO, sponsored by 4-time Italian SPAC veterans, struck a $410M EV deal to take digital manufacturing company Shapeways public. The deal includes $75M of PIPE financing with some interesting participants: Miller Value, XN, Lux Capital, Union Square Ventures, INKEF Capital and Andreesen Horowitz and Desktop Metal.
Desktop Metal (DM), if you recall, is a De-SPAC from Trine Acquisition (HPS Investment Partners) and has been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride in its De-SPAC journey.
Similarly to MRAC, GLEO shares can be scooped up cheap as well currently trading ~$10.12 pre-market.
