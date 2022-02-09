SPAC Mergers are Facing Uphill Battles

MBAC is the latest to cancel a proposed SPAC deal, and many that struck pacts in better market conditions may be facing a similar fate.

Today M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (MBAC) became the latest SPAC to call off a merger when it cancelled its planned combination with Syniverse, marking the 9th deal to be called off since December. The company noted that due to the amount of redemption requests it received that they wouldn't be able to meet the minimum cash requirements for the deal.

Given that Syniverse is backed by Carlyle and counts other major players as investors, it was slightly surprising that more wasn't done to get this deal over the finish line, particularly as they were seemingly close with a shareholder vote scheduled for today.

With redemptions averaging ~80% these days, SPACs and companies are likely to have far less cash proceeds than they originally thought when they struck their deals.

SPAC trust size is almost becoming irrelevant and is likely causing delays in the 100+ that have announced deals and are waiting to close them. About 20 of those SPACs also did not put in a PIPE at the time of their deal announcement.

How many more will make it and how many will call it off?

SPAC Cash Hoard Grows

As Bloomberg highlights in a new piece today, the SPAC cash hoard has grown to nearly $160B in capital looking to be deployed for deals. With the market in the current state that it's in, good deals could be hard to come by, and much of this cash will ultimately be redeemed via redemption or returned to shareholders via liquidation.



Total capital for SPACs seeking deals has soared to nearly $160M

We've been saying for a while now that the SPAC market is clearly oversaturated and needs some time to thin out. Though while IPOs have certainly slowed down, they are not stopping. Three more priced today, was it really the best market to bring a deal?

byNordic Acquisition (BYNO), $150M, $10.20 trust

Evergreen Corp (EVGR), $100M, $10.15 trust

Counter Press Acquisition (CPAQ), $75M, $10.15 trust

Elsewhere in SPACs

SilverBox Engaged Merger I (SBEA) and Black Rifle Coffee closed their merger and will trade as BRCC tomorrow, 2/10

and closed their merger and will trade as tomorrow, 2/10 EJF Acquisition Corp (EJFA) target Pagaya announces partnership with Ally Financial

target announces partnership with Ally Financial CTIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC) and Quanergy finally closed their merger and traded today as QNGY . Shares closed ~$7. The float on this one is quite low (~$1M) so look out for a potential squeeze.

and finally closed their merger and traded today as . Shares closed ~$7. The float on this one is quite low (~$1M) so look out for a potential squeeze. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (GCAC) announced shareholder approval on its Cepton deal. 15.589M or 90% of the SPAC redeemed, no specifics on closing time.

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

3.51% ~ $ 9.15 | GCAC - Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

2.89% ~ $ 10.68 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

1.04% ~ $ 9.72 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.02% ~ $ 9.92 | PORT - Southport Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.02% ~ $ 9.95 | ENTF - Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.92% ~ $ 9.91 | VMGA - VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.81% ~ $ 9.90 | RCFA - RCF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.85 | MEAC - Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.86 | CREC - Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.64% ~ $ 9.80 | UTAA - UTA Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.76 | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.92 | ADAL - Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.94 | HORI - Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.96 | ACDI - Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.74 | IBER - Ibere Pharmaceuticals (Pre-Deal)

.42% ~ $ 9.65 | HCVI - Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.80 | MCAG - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.82 | STET - ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.84 | ARTE - Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.91 | CRHC - Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (Announced)

Biggest Losers

CFVI dropped big as (surprise!) Joe Rogan spurned their offer to switch platforms.

-13.82% ~ $ 14.09 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

-10.02% ~ $ 8.99 | ROCR - ROTH CH ACQUISITION III CO (Announced)

-5.54% ~ $ 9.20 | NXU - Novus Capital Corporation II (Announced)

-2.18% ~ $ 9.88 | IVCB - Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-2.15% ~ $ 9.57 | TVAC - Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

-2.11% ~ $ 9.76 | ATEK - Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% ~ $ 9.77 | RJAC - Jackson Acquisition Co (Pre-Deal)

-1.37% ~ $ 83.40 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.01% ~ $ 9.83 | AEAE - AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.00% ~ $ 9.90 | SCUA - Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.70 | ALCC - AltC Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.70% ~ $ 9.93 | APCA - AP Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.62% ~ $ 9.64 | GFGD - Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.79 | FLAC - Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.60% ~ $ 9.92 | APN - Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.60% ~ $ 9.92 | PHYT - Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.56% ~ $ 9.78 | NFNT - Infinite Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.70 | PUCK - Goal Acquisitions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.75 | BGSX - Build Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.83 | WTMA - Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

