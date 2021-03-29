SPAC Deal: AJAX I (AJAX) taking Cazoo Public

Cazoo is an online car retailer in the UK that has seen growth of 300% year-over-year and expetects 2021 revenues to approach $1 bln. The deal is expected to provide Cazoo with $1bln in cash and position it for broader European expansion.

Following the deal Cazoo's shareholders will hold 79% of the company (depending on redemptions).

The $800 million PIPE, priced at $10, is led by AJAX's sponsors and D1 Capital Partners with Altimeter, funds & accounts managed by BlackRock, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley) and Fidelity Management and Research Company LLC, Marcho Partners, Mubadala Capital, Pelham Capital, Senator Investment Group and Spruce House Partnership.

AJAX I is a SPAC that has come back down to reality since trading at pre-deal announcement highs of almost $14 in late March. Investors will want to look at this deal closely, but it is starting at a much more reasonable price point and will have still have upside potential as between now and when the deal closes, AJAX / Cazoo will do everything they can to announce great news.

Here's what the leadership at AJAX I and Cazoo had to say in the press release:

Alex Chesterman OBE, Founder & CEO of Cazoo, commented, “This announcement is another major milestone in our continued drive to transform the way people buy cars across Europe. We have created the most comprehensive and fully integrated offering in the largest retail sector which currently has very low digital penetration. This deal will provide us with almost $1 billion of further funds to fuel our growth and I am delighted to be partnering with Dan and his team at AJAX to rapidly expand and deliver the best car buying experience to consumers across Europe.”

Dan Och, Founder of AJAX said, “We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to partner with Alex and the exceptional team at Cazoo. Alex has proven to be one of Europe’s most successful serial entrepreneurs and we are proud to be supporting the growth of this world-class team, brand and platform. With their constant focus on innovation, data and customer satisfaction, I have no doubt that Cazoo is going to continue to lead the way in this massive, untapped market opportunity and am looking forward to joining the Board of Cazoo and working with Alex and his team.”

Daniel Sundheim, Founder & CIO of D1 Capital Partners said, "As a long-term investor in Cazoo and believer in its leadership team, we are pleased to continue supporting Cazoo's growth as a public company. While Cazoo had many options for funding its strategy, its decision to merge with AJAX and join with Dan Och and other renowned partners was a good one that will have positive implications for the company and its future."

Additional AJAX / Cazoo Materials