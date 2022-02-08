SPAC Market Struggling to Find Footing

With sky high redemptions, prices stuck well below NAV, and PIPEs not getting done, the SPAC market is not in a happy place. But, at least DWAC is crushing...?

----------------------------------------------------

The SPAC market continues to suffer from a lack of deals despite today's announcement of XPOA picking D-Wave in a $1.2B deal for the quantum computing company.

The deal has a similar "bonus pool" share, similar to that of CHRC which, is meant to incentive shareholders not to redeem. It remains to be seen if this creative new tactic (a) is adopted more broadly and (b) most importantly, if it has any impact on redemptions. If sponsors don't figure something out the SPAC market is at serious risk of crumbling under the weight of out-of-control redemptions.

XPOA / D-WAVE Bonus Structure for Non-Redeeming SPAC Public Shareholders. Source: XPOA investor deck

The risk is a real one with 86% of pre-deal SPACs trading below $10 and post deSPAC prices (really ex-redemption) mostly falling off a cliff. So, in this environment, really only the sponsor seems to be wining -- the newly public company doesn't get significant cash, PIPE investors lose, and public shareholders lose. And, if Sponsors are the only ones winning, then the market will shut down regardless of how many investors want to try to take advantage of the yield play.

For those playing warrants, the risk may never have been higher as there is an increasing chance of SPACs deciding to (read: being forced to) liquidate. In that event those with commons will be protected, but as we've seen with recent liquidation those holding warrants will get trampled.

The average pre-deal warrant is now at $0.44 -- liquidation risks priced in.

A few months ago everyone assumed deals, no matter how bad, would get done. But, again, if even PIPE investors are losing, then it is hard to see how many of the almost 600 pre-deal SPACs will get a deal to completion.

And then there is DWAC. Usually a SPAC trading above NAV would be considered a good thing. However, in this instance it is the ultimate MEME and it seems much more likely to hurt both the market itself and investors when the magic disappears.

Also in SPAC Land:

Quick Hit from Boardroom Alpha

Peter Thiel Leaves Facebook Signaling its Fading Influence and Future

Meta, the parent company of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), announced yesterday that billionaire investor Peter Thiel is stepping down from the board, effectively ending his tenure in the nucleus of the social media company’s leadership. With his exit, Thiel votes with his feet and suggests Facebook’s influence over politics and culture is over for good. Read the full article.

