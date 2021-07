SPAC Bargain(?) Friday

With redemptions soaring and de-SPACs diving, the yield play holds the most promise for SPAC investors.

Check out last night's post for update's on Trevor Milton's (of Nikola fame) indictment and another deal, Archer + Atlas Crest Investment (ACIC), cutting its valuation.

There isn't a lot to be excited about in the SPAC market at the moment. Redemptions are soaring and yesterday saw more with Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR) shareholders approving its merger with CCC Info Services and redeeming $210M shares, or almost 1/3 of its trust value. And, not surprisingly, most de-SPACs a down meaningfully since de-SPAC.

Recent de-SPACs below, with those above $10 bolded:

$ 9.55 | SVAC - Starboard Value Acquisition Corp --> Cyxtera

$ 9.49 | ROCC - Roth CH Acquisition II Co. --> Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

$ 7.95 | CAP - Capitol Investment Corp V --> Doma

$ 8.20 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. --> Microvast, Inc.

$ 23.35 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV --> Lucid Motors

$ 11.62 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc --> Sema4

$ 8.35 | VCVC - 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp --> REE Automotive Ltd.

$ 15.00 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc --> Matterport, Inc.

$ 11.70 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp --> Faraday Future

$ 9.31 | RAAC - Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp --> Berkshire Grey

$ 13.79 | ACND - Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp --> Beacon Street Group

$ 8.50 | ANDA - Andina Acquisition Corp. III --> Stryve Foods, LLC

$ 10.04 | FGNA - FG New America Acquisition Corp --> OppFi

$ 8.80 | GXGX - GX Acquisition Corp --> Celularity Inc.

$ 8.31 | NHIC - NewHold Investment Corporation --> Evolv Technology

$ 11.03 | EMPW - Empower Ltd --> Holley

$ 6.77 | DCRB - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp --> Hyzon Motors Inc.

$ 9.93 | SBG - Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation --> OWLET BABY CARE INC.

$ 16.57 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp --> Enovix Corp

$ 10.06 | AONE - one --> Markforged

$ 12.01 | LCY - Landcadia Holdings III Inc --> The Hillman Group, Inc.

$ 7.73 | ASPL - Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp --> Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC

$ 7.96 | SPRQ - Spartan Acquisition Corp II --> Sunlight Financial LLC

$ 8.79 | ALUS - Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp --> FREYR Battery

$ 9.02 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. --> Alight Inc

$ 7.42 | FCAC - Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp --> sharecare

SPAC Yield List

The best trade in SPAC land at the moment is probably those going for yield. Volume on any one SPAC continues to be low so really big trades could be hard, but smaller investors can certainly take advantage of the play. Below is a SPAC "bargain" list of the most discounted SPACs at the moment. Click through to see details on each SPAC as you begin your due diligence.

-4.00% | LAAA - Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-4.00% | BRIV - B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-4.00% | TUGC - TradeUP Global Corp (Pre-Deal)

-4.00% | SKYA - Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.90% | EGGF - EG Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.90% | MSAC - Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.90% | GLHA - Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.90% | KSIC - Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.85% | AGGR - Agile Growth Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | OSI - Osiris Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | NBST - Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | PSAG - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | COVA - Crescent Cove Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | MACA - Moringa Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | PSPC - Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | FLME - Flame Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | CPTK - Crown PropTech Acquisitions (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | ARRW - Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | SWET - Athlon Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | BYTS - BYTE Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.65% | TCAC - Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | CLBR - Colombier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | VLAT - Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | KIII - Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | JCIC - Jack Creek Investment Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | MACC - Mission Advancement Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | EAC - Edify Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | ITQ - Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | DHBC - DHB Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | TBSA - TB SA Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | ASPC - Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | FRON - Frontier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | ANZU - Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | CLAS - Class Acceleration Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | TRCA - Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SPTK - SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | GXII - GX Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | PUCK - Goal Acquisitions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | ENVI - Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | ARTA - Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | FSSI - Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | IGNY - Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | NVSA - New Vista Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | OPA - Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | DISA - Disruptive Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SHAC - SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | DLCA - Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | TETC - Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | TMAC - The Music Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | AFAQ - AF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | CPAR - Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | TWLV - Twelve Seas Investment Company II (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | JOFF - JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.45% | EBAC - European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.42% | HCAR - Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.42% | FTEV - FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | PTOC - Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | PPGH - Poema Global Holdings Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | PAQC - Provident Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | NAAC - North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | RCLF - Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | KLAQ - KL Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | MTAC - MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | AAQC - Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | CRU - Crucible Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | HYAC - Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | LEGA - Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | FLAC - Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | FSNB - Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | BITE - Bite Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | HHLA - HH&L Acquisition Co. (Pre-Deal)

-3.33% | IACC - ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | NXU - Novus Capital Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | PV - Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | EQHA - EQ Health Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | POW - Powered Brands (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | BLUA - BlueRiver Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | ZWRK - Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | SBII - Sandbridge X2 Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | CLRM - Clarim Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | AEAC - Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | FINM - Marlin Technology Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | IPVF - InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | OSTR - Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | MON - Monument Circle Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | BOAS - BOA Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | IBER - Ibere Pharmaceuticals (Pre-Deal)

-3.29% | CTAQ - Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.26% | BRPM - B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | IPVA - InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | POND - Angel Pond Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | LGAC - LAZARD GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. I (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | FRSG - First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | PNTM - Pontem Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | CHAA - Catcha Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | TLGA - TLG Acquisition One Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | TSPQ - TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | ROSS - Ross Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | KRNL - Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | BIOT - Biotech Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | GFX - Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | ESM - ESM Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | EVOJ - Evo Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | SNRH - Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | TWNT - Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | BGSX - Build Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | SLCR - Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | ARBG - Aequi Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | AGAC - African Gold Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | NRAC - Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | MBAC - M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | ADEX - ADIT EDTECH ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | FZT - FAST Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | VII - 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | GHAC - Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | ITHX - ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | RKTA - Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | ADER - 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | CRZN - Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | TMKR - Tastemaker Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | BLTS - Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.05% | SSAA - Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | MIT - Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | COLI - Colicity Inc (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ANAC - Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | HTPA - Highland Transcend Partners I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | BSKY - Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | TEKK - Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | HIII - Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | TZPS - TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | VTIQ - VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | LHC - Leo Holdings Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | KAIR - Kairos Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ASZ - Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | PRSR - Prospector Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ACII - Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | SCOB - ScION Tech Growth II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | APGB - APOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | BSGA - Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | HUGS - USHG Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | WPCA - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—A (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | CSTA - Constellation Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | QFTA - Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | DHCA - DHC Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | RXRA - RXR Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | EPHY - Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | SLAC - Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | GSAQ - Global Synergy Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | LHAA - Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | MOTV - Motive Capital Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | HIGA - H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | DSAC - Duddell Street Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | HERA - FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | ASAQ - Atlantic Street Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | HLAH - Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | GAPA - G&P Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | AKIC - Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | CFIV - CF Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | ABGI - ABG Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | EUCR - Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | PLMI - Plum Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | SCOA - ScION Tech Growth I (Pre-Deal)

-2.83% | FRXB - Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | RMGC - RMG Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | SCLE - Broadscale Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | FSRX - FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | CPUH - Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | FTCPA - FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | PGRW - Progress Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ATAQ - Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ADRA - Adara Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | VYGG - Vy Global Growth (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | HZON - Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | APSG - Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | DNZ - D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | IMPX - AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | AVAN - Avanti Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | TWNI - Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | NSTD - Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | CLIM - Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | PTIC - PropTech Investment Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | PICC - Pivotal Investment Corporation III (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | GNAC - GROUP NINE ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | WARR - Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | TMPM - Turmeric Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | STRE - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | KAHC - KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | COOL - Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | ACQR - Independence Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | IGAC - IG Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

Thursday's SPAC Movers

Biggest Gainers

6.49% ~ $ 9.84 | TWND - Tailwind Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.66% ~ $ 9.80 | FACT - Freedom Acquisition I Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.63% ~ $ 10.00 | DALS - DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.56% ~ $ 10.10 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.34% ~ $ 9.80 | PMGM - Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.00% ~ $ 10.12 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)

.83% ~ $ 9.99 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.82 | EPWR - Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp (Pre-Deal)

.81% ~ $ 9.98 | HLXA - HELIX ACQUISITION CORP (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.78 | BOAC - Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.79 | LCAAU - L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.80 | FVAM - 501 ACQ CORP (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.97 | NEBC - Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

.59% ~ $ 10.23 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

.55% ~ $ 9.93 | AMAO - American Acquisition Opportunity Inc (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.69 | MBAC - M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.69 | AGAC - African Gold Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.72 | SCLE - Broadscale Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.78 | PMVC - PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.79 | OTEC - OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers



-3.23% ~ $ 10.20 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

-3.00% ~ $ 9.70 | BSGA - Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.44% ~ $ 10.00 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.41% ~ $ 9.71 | RXRA - RXR Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.17% ~ $ 12.15 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-2.14% ~ $ 9.16 | DGNR - Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (Announced)

-2.13% ~ $ 9.66 | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.68% ~ $ 9.93 | CHAQ - Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (Announced)

-1.56% ~ $ 10.75 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-1.53% ~ $ 9.63 | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.41% ~ $ 9.78 | OHPA - Orion Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.28% ~ $ 9.99 | SMIH - Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.20% ~ $ 9.85 | GRSV - GORES HOLDINGS V, INC. (Announced)

-1.12% ~ $ 9.68 | LGAC - LAZARD GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. I (Pre-Deal)

-1.01% ~ $ 9.85 | YTPG - TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.97% ~ $ 10.17 | GLSPU - Global SPAC Partners Co. (Pre-Deal)

-.92% ~ $ 9.69 | ARBG - Aequi Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.92% ~ $ 9.70 | CSTA - Constellation Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

