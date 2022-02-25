Two new SPACs debut (GSRII, FGMC), and SNII Set to Close Next Week
---------------------------------------------------
Another quiet day (and week) in the SPAC market as broader equity markets remained quite volatile amid uncertainty surrounding Ukraine/Russia. Surprisingly, two SPAC IPO'ed today.
Elsewhere this week we saw just two new deals announced and one cancelled. It's hard to see a near term catalyst for change as deals are becoming harder and harder to close.
Two new SPACs debut
GSR II Meteora Acquisition (GSRM), a SPAC backed by Meteora Capital targeting high-growth businesses, raised $275M in its IPO today. Earlier this week, the company raised the proposed deal size by 25%. The company originally filed in January as GLA II Meteora Acquisition.
Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one-sixteenth of a right to receive one share of common stock at the closing of an initial business combination, and one warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Each unit previously contained one share of common stock, one-twentieth of a right, and one-half of a warrant.
The SPAC is led by co-CEO and Director Gus Garcia, former Head of SPAC M&A for Bank of America; co-CEO and Director Lewis Silberman, former Head of SPAC Equity Capital Markets for Oppenheimer & Co.; President and Director Anantha Ramamurti, a former Managing Director and Head of Global Mobility Group at Bank of America Securities; and CFO Joseph Tonnos, a Principal and Associate Portfolio Manager at Meteora Capital. Silberman, Garcia, and Ramamurti are also co-founders and Partners of consulting and financial-advisory business SPAC Advisory Partners, LLC.
FG Merger Corp. (FGMC), backed by FG Financial Group (FGF), also debuted today, raising $70M. The IPO consisted of 7M units with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-quarters of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share.
The SPAC will focus on a target business in the financial services industry in North America.
Upcoming Merger Votes
Feb 28 | $ 9.31 | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. --> Rigetti Co, Inc.
Mar 08 | $ 9.97 | SPAQ - Spartan Acquisition Corp. III --> Allego
Mar 09 | $ 9.96 | MTAC - MedTech Acquisition Corporation --> Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd.
Mar 15 | $ 9.96 | BTNB - Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited --> PropertyGuru Group
Mar 16 | $ 9.94 | FMAC - FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp --> Starry, Inc.
Mar 22 | $ 9.92 | TWNT - Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. --> TERRAN ORBITAL Corp
Mar 29 | $ 9.91 | HTPA - Highland Transcend Partners I Corp --> Packable
Mar 31 | $ 9.96 | HLXA - HELIX ACQUISITION CORP --> MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG
Today's Price Action
Biggest Gainers
11.26% ~ $ 10.77 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. (Announced)
2.87% ~ $ 9.31 | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (Announced)
2.46% ~ $ 89.47 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
2.28% ~ $ 10.54 | ARCK - Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
1.44% ~ $ 9.84 | IXAQ - IX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.08% ~ $ 10.27 | IPOF - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (Pre-Deal)
1.00% ~ $ 10.10 | IPOD - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (Pre-Deal)
.95% ~ $ 12.72 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)
.60% ~ $ 10.02 | TOAC - Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.88 | SIER - Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.90 | PGSS - Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.45% ~ $ 9.95 | POND - Angel Pond Holdings Corp (Announced)
.41% ~ $ 9.69 | EGGF - EG Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.41% ~ $ 9.70 | PFTA - Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.41% ~ $ 9.74 | ROSS - Ross Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)
.41% ~ $ 9.84 | PRLH - Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.41% ~ $ 9.86 | PORT - Southport Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
.41% ~ $ 9.86 | ITHX - ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
.41% ~ $ 9.88 | XFIN - ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.41% ~ $ 9.91 | SHAP - Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd (Pre-Deal)
Biggest Losers
-.92% ~ $ 9.66 | JUGG - Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-.70% ~ $ 9.86 | LAAA - Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.56% ~ $ 9.77 | GIAC - Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.52% ~ $ 9.65 | THCP - Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.77 | IIII - INSU Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.83 | BPAC - Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.85 | SMAP - Sportsmap Tech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.49% ~ $ 10.21 | HUGS - USHG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-.41% ~ $ 9.62 | MITA - Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.41% ~ $ 9.68 | ACRO - Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.41% ~ $ 9.71 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-.41% ~ $ 9.78 | FTVI - FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)
-.41% ~ $ 9.81 | FVAM - 501 ACQ CORP (Pre-Deal)
-.40% ~ $ 9.93 | DHAC - Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.35% ~ $ 9.88 | AOGO - Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.32% ~ $ 10.00 | MBTC - Nocturne Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-.31% ~ $ 9.68 | PSPC - Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-.31% ~ $ 9.70 | FTPA - FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.31% ~ $ 9.71 | TCOA - Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.31% ~ $ 9.71 | IPVI - InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)
