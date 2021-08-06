SPAC IPOs are Getting Done at a High Price
**** Free SPAC Investor Tools ****
*
* -> Sign-up for the Daily SPAC Newsletter
*
* -> See the Full SPAC Listing
*
***********************************
It's not a great time to be out marketing a new SPAC. The market seems to be saturated and the narrative is poor. There are over 420 SPACs looking for deals and are all predominantly trading well below NAV. How does one get investors to subscribe to an IPO at this point?
Friendlier terms seems to be the answer, and we've seen the likes of sharing the promote, friendlier warrant/rights structure, and overfunded trust. Of today's 3 new SPAC IPOs 2 have overfunded trusts. Not a bad 1-day trade if they do decide to IPO flip.
CM Life Sciences 3 Strikes a Deal with EQRX
Fresh off recently closing its latest SPAC merger with Sema4, the team behind CM Life Sciences struck its latest definitive agreement with EQRx in a $3.5B EV SPAC Deal. The financing includes a $1.2B PIPE/FPA.
Reinvent Technology Partners (RPT) shareholders approved its merger with Joby Aviation, yet they realized $428M in redemptions (62%). RTP closed at $10.33 yesterday.
Peridot Acquisition Corp (PDOT) shareholders also approved its merger with Li-Cycle. They realized a smaller redemption percentage at 11%, according to the company.
Yesterday's Price Action
Biggest Gainers
11.73% ~ $ 10.76 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)
10.96% ~ $ 10.33 | RTP - Reinvent Technology Partners (Announced)
4.04% ~ $ 11.07 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)
1.96% ~ $ 9.89 | ITHX - ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.84% ~ $ 9.95 | NGC - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
1.81% ~ $ 9.85 | CPAR - Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.58% ~ $ 11.55 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)
1.55% ~ $ 9.80 | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.54% ~ $ 9.87 | GCAC - Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
1.32% ~ $ 9.95 | SCPE - SC Health Corporation (Announced)
1.09% ~ $ 10.22 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)
.93% ~ $ 9.81 | VGII - Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
.92% ~ $ 9.89 | GTPA - Gores Technology Partners, Inc (Pre-Deal)
.73% ~ $ 9.78 | JYAC - Jiya Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.72% ~ $ 9.74 | IPVF - InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)
.72% ~ $ 9.79 | DYNS - Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.72% ~ $ 9.82 | TSIB - Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
.71% ~ $ 9.87 | SRSA - Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.71% ~ $ 9.95 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
Biggest Losers
-10.37% ~ $ 10.46 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)
-9.09% ~ $ 10.00 | SPK - SPK Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-5.42% ~ $ 9.43 | CHFW - Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-4.78% ~ $ 9.76 | CLAQ - cleantech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-2.89% ~ $ 11.44 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)
-1.96% ~ $ 10.03 | BTNB - Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (Announced)
-1.67% ~ $ 9.72 | GIIX - GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC. (Pre-Deal)
-1.52% ~ $ 9.68 | OHPA - Orion Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.20% ~ $ 9.92 | DKDCA - Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.13% ~ $ 9.61 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Pre-Deal)
-1.02% ~ $ 9.75 | PMVC - PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-1.02% ~ $ 9.75 | FRWA - PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
-1.01% ~ $ 9.80 | DGNU - Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
-.96% ~ $ 9.76 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.91% ~ $ 9.79 | SVFB - SVF Investment Corp. 2 (Pre-Deal)
-.89% ~ $ 10.00 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-.82% ~ $ 9.71 | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.81% ~ $ 9.83 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)
More from Boardroom Alpha
More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
- Slow SPAC August Begins, Kredivo Strikes a Deal
- SPAC Wrap: July 30th
- SPAC Bargain(?) Friday
- SPACs Turn to Financings to Plug Redemptions
- MACQ Rises on New Deal, Palantir in Two New PIPES
- AdTheorent Going Public with MCAP Acquisition (MACQ)
- CCIV No Longer as LCID Begins Trading, and 7 SPACs Voting this week
- CCIV/Lucid is Official. Now What?
- Pre-Deal SPACs are Cheap
- SPACs Edge Higher, CCIV Shareholder Vote Tomorrow
- SPACs Fall with Stocks in Down Day
- A SPAC Risk Exposed?
- Ackman / PSTH Deal Falls Apart, and Merger Monday is Back
- RTPY Rises on Deal with Aurora, PFDR Strikes $1.4B Deal with Service Max
- Will Large Redemptions Force a Change in Sponsor Economics?
- SEC, Gensler Lay the Hammer on Stable Road (SRAC) & Momentus
- LCAP Rises on MSP Deal, ASPL Sees Huge Redemptions in Wheels Up Vote
- Lionheart Acquisition (LCAP) Announces $32.6B SPAC Deal with MSP Recovery
- Nextdoor Leads the Way in Busy Merger Week
- Despite Higher Activity Level SPACs Showing Some Weakness
- SPAC Deal Announcement Pops and Warrants Surge
- Hyperfine, Circle, and Alpha Tau Healthcare Get SPAC Deals
- Pre-Deal SPACs are Cheap
- Two New SPAC Deals (DMYQ, ATHN)
- Khosla Ventures Acquisition II Soars on Nextdoor Deal
- Khosla taking Nextdoor Public in $4.3B Deal and CF Acquisition Announced Satellogic $850M Deal
- Weekly SPAC Wrap - July 2
- Bowlero Gets a $2.6B SPAC Deal
- Chamath's Bio SPACs Rise, WPF has Large Redemptions
- Stable Road (SRAC) Cuts Deal Valuation in Half -- Market Loves It
- SPACs Flat, LACQ and IACA Votes Pass
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)