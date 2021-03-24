3 New SPACs Start Trading Today
A day after more than 10 SPACs IPO'd and were met with a skeptical market, 3 more (CRZN, DCRC, DISA) are set to start trading.
Quick Take
Yesterday there were over 10 SPACs that IPO'd and none were received all that strongly from the market. The common view is that there are simply too many in the market. So, these 3 new IPOs will be facing some serious headwinds where over 35% of SPAC units are currently trading below $10 and, in particular, these newer vintages are typically under the most pricing pressure.
The SPAC IPOs
Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros
- Ticker: CRZN / CRZNU
- IPO Value: $200m
- Warrants: 1/3
- Target: Consumer-facing tech (education, social media, ecommerce)
- Sponsor: Corazon Capital
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III
- Ticker: DCRC / DCRCU
- IPO Value: $350m
- Warrants: 1/3
- Target: Energy and Agriculture; Industrials; Transportation; Commercial and Residential Sectors
- Sponsor: Riverstone (this is their 3rd SPAC actively trading and they have a 4th coming)
Disruptive Acquisition Corp I
- Ticker: DISA / DISAU
- IPO Value: $250m
- Warrants: 1/3
- Target: Health And Wellness, Entertainment And Consumer-Facing Technology Sectors
- Sponsor: Disruptive