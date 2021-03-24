3 New SPACs Start Trading Today

Quick Take

Yesterday there were over 10 SPACs that IPO'd and none were received all that strongly from the market. The common view is that there are simply too many in the market. So, these 3 new IPOs will be facing some serious headwinds where over 35% of SPAC units are currently trading below $10 and, in particular, these newer vintages are typically under the most pricing pressure.

The SPAC IPOs

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Ticker: CRZN / CRZNU

IPO Value: $200m

Warrants: 1/3

Target: Consumer-facing tech (education, social media, ecommerce)

Sponsor: Corazon Capital

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III

Ticker: DCRC / DCRCU

IPO Value: $350m

Warrants: 1/3

Target: Energy and Agriculture; Industrials; Transportation; Commercial and Residential Sectors

Sponsor: Riverstone (this is their 3rd SPAC actively trading and they have a 4th coming)

Disruptive Acquisition Corp I