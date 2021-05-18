3 SPAC IPOs and Altimar (ATAC) Shareholders Vote on Blue Owl

The SPAC market continues to grind through the oversupply as 3 SPACs IPO and ATAC deal gets its vote.

Yesterday saw the average pre-deal SPAC drop to $9.82. SPACs with announced deals also saw some big drops with CMII, BRPA, BCTG, and MUDS dropping -11.86%, -9.91%, -6.10%, and -2.76% respectively.

Tuesday will bring three new SPACs into the market as they priced their IPOs. That will leave ~275 pre-IPO SPACs in the queue and ~420 SPACs actively looking for a deal. While we're due to see at least 15 SPAC mergers in the next 30 days that will do little to clear the continued oversupply in the SPAC market. The oversupply combined with concerns around shareholder/sponsor alignment and deal quality are both keeping current SPAC prices down and making it harder to get more deals down (ie PIPE financing is hard at the moment).

So, don't expect much from today's IPOs, though Catalyst Partners (CPAR/U) which is underwritten by Goldman Sachs and uses Goldman's SOAR structure has a chance of trading above $10. Mountain Crest III could also do well given its success with Playboy, but given Mountain Crest II is below NAV, it isn't a sure thing.

The Altimar (ATAC) deal with Blue Owl (a roll-up of two companies) will be closely watched today as it closed yesterday at $9.89. The deal will get done, but given how it is trading currently it will be under a lot of price pressure going forward.

Overall, investors should continue to expect a slow, grinding SPAC market as it works through the oversupply. It is definitely a long-game with yield investors being the biggest beneficiaries at the moment. They should also continue to watch deal quality and track potential red flags such as what investors saw with Clover (CLOV) yesterday.

Tuesday's SPAC IPOs

Catalyst Partners (CPAR/U) with a $300M offering and 1/5 warrant. This deal is structured via Goldman Sachs' SOAR where sponsor shares only vest following price triggers post acquisition ($12.50, $15.00, $17.50). Watch how this one trades as Goldman related SPACs tend to fare better and the SOAR structure makes a lot of sense to investors in terms of sponsor/shareholder alignment.

Angel Pond (POND/U) with a $250M offering and 1/3 warrant. Their focus is on China.

with a $250M offering and 1/3 warrant. Their focus is on China. Mountain Crest III (MCAE/U) with a smaller $50M offering and 1 right (1/10 share). Mountain Crest took Playboy public and is a stand out for post de-spac performance (closed Monday at $48.52). Mountain Crest II (MCAD) is taking Better Therapeutics public and is trading just below $10 at $9.96.

Recent SPAC IPOs

A look at recent SPAC IPOs will also suggest to many investors that there shouldn't be a rush to get in at the first trade as many continue to trade below or close to NAV. Below are the recent IPOs with their closing unit prices from Monday.

May 14 | $ 9.92 | ARTA - Artisan Acquisition Corp.

May 14 | $ 9.93 | OSI - Osiris Acquisition Corp.

May 12 | $ 10.00 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp.

May 07 | $ 10.10 | DKDCA - Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

May 04 | $ 9.99 | MAQC - Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation

May 03 | $ 9.90 | VLAT - Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp.

Apr 28 | $ 10.00 | BSKY - Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc.

Apr 28 | $ 9.89 | TUGC - TradeUP Global Corp

Apr 08 | $ 9.99 | TIOA - Tio Tech A

Apr 08 | $ 10.17 | MPAC - Model Performance Acquisition Corp

Apr 08 | $ 9.96 | ADF - Aldel Financial Inc.

Apr 07 | $ 10.45 | CMLT - CM Life Sciences III Inc.

Apr 05 | $ 10.20 | ACBA - Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited

Other SPAC Events

EVgo -- being taken public by Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) -- announced the nomination of Patricia K. Collawn to its post-merger board of directors. Ms. Collawn is currently the Chairman and CEO of PNM Resources and will add to the board's gender diversity.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (TINV) announced a business combination extension to November 27, 2021. Alongside this it sold an additional 2,760,000 private placement warrants at $1.00 per warrant.

announced a business combination extension to November 27, 2021. Alongside this it sold an additional 2,760,000 private placement warrants at $1.00 per warrant. Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA) filed their definitive proxy for their merger with LiveVox Holdings, Inc . with a vote on June 16

filed their definitive proxy for their merger with . with a vote on June 16 Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (FAII) filed DEFM14A for ATI Physical Therapy deal with a vote June 15

Monday's Biggest SPAC Movers

Monday's Biggest SPAC Declines

-11.86% ~ $ 10.23 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

-9.91% ~ $ 20.73 | BRPA - Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-6.10% ~ $ 10.78 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.76% ~ $ 13.41 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-2.73% ~ $ 10.52 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.55% ~ $ 9.75 | STRE - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd (Pre-Deal)

-2.45% ~ $ 11.15 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

-2.35% ~ $ 11.65 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

-2.17% ~ $ 12.63 | DFHT - Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (Announced)

-2.11% ~ $ 11.13 | FSRV - FinServ Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.07% ~ $ 10.90 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

-2.07% ~ $ 9.48 | AGAC - African Gold Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.92% ~ $ 12.75 | JIH - Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (Announced)

-1.87% ~ $ 9.77 | LIII - Leo Holdings III Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.85% ~ $ 9.53 | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.84% ~ $ 9.68 | ATHN - Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.81% ~ $ 9.77 | LGV - Longview Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-1.64% ~ $ 9.57 | OEPW - One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.62% ~ $ 9.69 | RCLF - Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-1.57% ~ $ 11.32 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)

Monday's Biggest SPAC Gainers

6.81% ~ $ 14.91 | ACTC - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (Announced)

5.73% ~ $ 10.15 | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

3.61% ~ $ 15.48 | IPOE - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (Announced)

3.25% ~ $ 13.68 | JWS - Jaws Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.08% ~ $ 10.05 | PV - Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

2.61% ~ $ 11.40 | FTIV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (Announced)

2.06% ~ $ 18.31 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

1.78% ~ $ 10.30 | SEAH - Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.64% ~ $ 9.91 | WPCB - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—B (Pre-Deal)

1.56% ~ $ 9.76 | PSAG - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

1.54% ~ $ 11.88 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

1.33% ~ $ 9.89 | CPSR - Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.33% ~ $ 9.93 | NSTD - Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

1.31% ~ $ 10.03 | VYGG - Vy Global Growth (Pre-Deal)

1.23% ~ $ 9.84 | LGAC - LAZARD GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. I (Pre-Deal)

1.20% ~ $ 10.92 | LCY - Landcadia Holdings III Inc (Announced)

1.14% ~ $ 9.91 | OHPA - Orion Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.09% ~ $ 10.19 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.03% ~ $ 9.80 | FRSG - First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.02% ~ $ 9.86 | DHBC - DHB Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)