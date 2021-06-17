GS Acquisition II (GSAH) Taking Mirion Tech Public in a $2.6B Deal

GS Acquisition Corp II made its deal official with Mirion Technologies. Corner Growth 2 priced its $175M IPO.

** Get the Daily SPAC Newsletter **

Goldman Sachs' 2nd SPAC made its rumored deal official as GS Acquisition Holdings II (GSAH) struck a $2.6B EV deal to take Mirion Technologies public. This is not your flashy flying taxi-esque style SPAC deal marketed on lofty, years out financial projections. Mirion sports a valuation of 13.3x 2022E Adj. EBITDA of $192M, and a 5% PF organic revenue CAGR thru 2023.

Proceeds from the financing, which include a $900M PIPE (anchored by GS) and $750M in trust, will be mostly used to pay down debt and provide cash consideration to existing Mirion shareholders.

GS Sponsor shares are subject to a vesting schedule (in thirds) at $12, $14, and $16 - forfeited after 5 years if targets are not met.

See the full IR Deck HERE.

Other SPAC News:

Look out for two M&A Votes today:

Jun 17 | $ 9.83 | ACAC - Acies Acquisition Corp --> PlayStudios, Inc.

Jun 17 | $ 9.79 | HEC - Hudson Executive Investment Corp --> Talkspace

Yesterday's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

6.32% ~ $ 24.04 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

4.71% ~ $ 14.46 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.19% ~ $ 10.99 | VGAC - VG Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.05% ~ $ 10.80 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

3.04% ~ $ 12.21 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

2.64% ~ $ 12.05 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

2.44% ~ $ 10.93 | HOL - Holicity Inc (Announced)

2.16% ~ $ 11.80 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)

1.75% ~ $ 9.90 | ROCR - ROTH CH ACQUISITION III CO (Announced)

1.64% ~ $ 9.93 | ACQR - Independence Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.63% ~ $ 10.00 | SRSA - Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.58% ~ $ 11.57 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

1.34% ~ $ 10.59 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)

1.23% ~ $ 9.86 | PFDR - Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.17% ~ $ 12.10 | LCY - Landcadia Holdings III Inc (Announced)

.94% ~ $ 11.85 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

Biggest Losers

-3.76% ~ $ 12.28 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

-3.25% ~ $ 9.81 | NGC - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-3.23% ~ $ 11.40 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-3.20% ~ $ 12.10 | FTIV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (Announced)

-3.09% ~ $ 12.84 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.87% ~ $ 11.52 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.66% ~ $ 10.25 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (Announced)

-2.29% ~ $ 14.51 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

-1.95% ~ $ 12.04 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

-1.89% ~ $ 11.41 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-1.75% ~ $ 11.81 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.58% ~ $ 11.22 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.46% ~ $ 10.10 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.42% ~ $ 9.75 | EVOJ - Evo Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.39% ~ $ 9.91 | ARYA - Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III (Announced)

-1.32% ~ $ 9.75 | TIOA - Tio Tech A (Pre-Deal)

-1.31% ~ $ 11.30 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

-1.30% ~ $ 9.85 | DDMX - DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-1.30% ~ $ 9.89 | CRSA - Crescent Acquisition Corp (Announced)

Upcoming Merger Votes

Jun 17 | $ 9.83 | ACAC - Acies Acquisition Corp --> PlayStudios, Inc.

Jun 17 | $ 9.79 | HEC - Hudson Executive Investment Corp --> Talkspace

Jun 22 | $ 9.99 | TBA - Thoma Bravo Advantage --> ironSource

Jun 22 | $ 12.10 | FTIV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV --> Perella Weinberg Partners LLC

Jun 23 | $ 10.00 | AACQ - Artius Acquisition Inc. --> Origin Materials

Jun 23 | $ 10.01 | FTOC - FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp --> Payoneer Inc.

Jun 24 | $ 9.97 | FIII - Forum Merger III Corporation --> Electric Last Mile, Inc.

Jun 24 | $ 10.02 | FRX - Forest Road Acquisition Corp --> Beachbody, LLC

Jun 28 | $ 10.25 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd --> Taboola

Jun 29 | $ 10.20 | RACA - Therapeutics Acquisition Corp --> POINT Biopharma

Jun 29 | $ 10.00 | FCAC - Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp --> sharecare

Jun 29 | $ 14.46 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp --> EVgo

Jun 30 | $ 11.57 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation --> AvePoint, Inc.

Jun 30 | $ 10.93 | HOL - Holicity Inc --> Astra

Jun 30 | $ 10.10 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. --> Alight Solutions

Jun 30 | $ 10.05 | ALUS - Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp --> FREYR

More from Boardroom Alpha

More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)