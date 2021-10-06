October 6, 2021
SPAX & SPCX: Two SPAC ETFs for Retail Investors

We caught up with Matthew Tuttle from Tuttle Capital (SPCX) and Jonathan Browne from Robinson Capital (SPAX) to talk about SPACs, the SPAC yield play, and how the SPAC market can get back on track.
SPCX ETF from Tuttle Capital

Matthew Tuttle from Tuttle Capital joins David Drapkin to talk about SPACs, FOMO, and tail risk. Tuttle Capital's thematic and actively managed ETFs are taking advantage of the SPAC craze, everybody's FOMO (fear of missing out), and protecting the downside tail risk.

SPAX ETF from Robinson Capital

Jonathan Browne from Robinson Capital joins Boardroom Alpha's David Drapkin to talk about SPAC arbitrage. Robinson Capital's SPAX ETF launched in June of 2021 and is an actively managed exchange-trade fund (ETF) that invests in Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), also known as blank check companies. SPAX seeks to provide total return while minimizing downside risk.


