December SPAC Market Review - A Record Year for SPACs Comes to an End

With 2021 drawing to a close the Boardroom Alpha team reviews December's SPAC activity and takes a look ahead to 2022.

2021 is drawing to a close and what a year it was for SPACs. In our December market update we take a look at the last month of the year and give our latest thoughts on the market, including:

Record IPO issuance and SPAC supply

Aging SPACs and outlook for terminations

Merger market + financing evolution

** Read the full report at Boardroom Alpha **

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

Recent Daily SPAC Analysis

Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha

The Know Who Drives Return Podcast (all episodes)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)