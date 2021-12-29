Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    December SPAC Market Review - A Record Year for SPACs Comes to an End

    With 2021 drawing to a close the Boardroom Alpha team reviews December's SPAC activity and takes a look ahead to 2022.
    2021 is drawing to a close and what a year it was for SPACs. In our December market update we take a look at the last month of the year and give our latest thoughts on the market, including:

    • Record IPO issuance and SPAC supply
    • Aging SPACs and outlook for terminations
    • Merger market + financing evolution

    ** Read the full report at Boardroom Alpha **

    (Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

