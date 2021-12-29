Publish date:
December SPAC Market Review - A Record Year for SPACs Comes to an End
With 2021 drawing to a close the Boardroom Alpha team reviews December's SPAC activity and takes a look ahead to 2022.
2021 is drawing to a close and what a year it was for SPACs. In our December market update we take a look at the last month of the year and give our latest thoughts on the market, including:
- Record IPO issuance and SPAC supply
- Aging SPACs and outlook for terminations
- Merger market + financing evolution
** Read the full report at Boardroom Alpha **
More from Boardroom Alpha
For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
Recent Daily SPAC Analysis
- NGCA and ATHN Deals Approved as SPACs Quietly Move Toward 2022
- SPAC Market Set for a Breather?
- Griddle Maker Blackstone Products Strikes SPAC Deal with Ackrell SPAC Partners I (ACKIU)
Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha
The Know Who Drives Return Podcast (all episodes)
- Dave CEO Jason Wilk on Saving Customers Billions and their SPAC Deal with VPCC
- Tim Hentschel on HotelPanner Merger Astrea Acquisition (ASAX)
- Greenbox POS Talking Blockchain and Stablecoin Coyni
- SPAC Sponsor Spotlight: Live Oak Merchant Partners
- BM Technologies’ (BMTX) Luvleen Sidhu on Becoming a Bank and FinTech Evolution
- Will SeatGeek’s Primary Strategy Propel them to Ticketing Victory?
- Why Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Is the Next Big Thing in Chips with CEO Gene Sheridan
- Chad Rigetti on why Superconducting and Rigetti is the Best Bet on Quantum Computing
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)