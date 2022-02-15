Skip to main content

SPAC Deals Struggle to Cross Finish Line

A day after ASAX called off their merger HCCC adjourns shareholder meeting. Plus the rest of the day in SPACs

----------------------------------------------------
Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha
----------------------------------------------------
** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing
** SPAC Market Review - January 2022

Yesterday it was about the Valentine's breakup of Astrea Acquisition Corp (ASAX) and HotelPlanner calling off their proposed merger. It was already the 6th SPAC merger to call off their deal in 2022. Rising redemption rates and poor DeSPAC performance have rendered going thru a DeSPAC not very attractive. 

There are only a handful of SPACs with official shareholder votes scheduled, and it's reasonable to ask how many of them will actually make it there? Today, Healthcare Capital Corp (HCCC) adjourned its Alpha Tau vote by 3 days in order to "permit more time to satisfy the closing conditions." AKA (this is a guess) they are likely looking for additional financing to combat a high redemption rate. 

One thing is for sure, 2022 is certainly not 2021 when its comes to SPAC mergers. Nothing is a done deal or given certainty at this point. 

Elsewhere in SPACs

  • Tailwind Two Acquisition (TWNT) and Terran Orbital Announce March 22 shareholder vote
  • Edoc Acquisition (ADOC) shareholders approved a deadline extension out till August, but 70% of the SPAC redeemed
  • Akili Interactive filed initial S-4 for Chamath's Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (DNAA) deal

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

3.70% ~ $ 11.49 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)
3.16% ~ $ 15.00 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)
3.01% ~ $ 9.94 | APMI - AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
2.61% ~ $ 9.83 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. (Announced)
1.50% ~ $ 81.15 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
1.35% ~ $ 9.73 | XPAX - XPAC Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
1.19% ~ $ 10.37 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)
1.02% ~ $ 9.90 | PORT - Southport Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
1.02% ~ $ 9.94 | RONI - Rice Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
.87% ~ $ 9.83 | RCAC - Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.71% ~ $ 9.92 | GVCI - Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)
.62% ~ $ 9.70 | ACRO - Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.61% ~ $ 9.90 | LGVC - LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
.56% ~ $ 9.90 | RRAC - Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.80 | INTE - Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.88 | BOAS - BOA Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
.51% ~ $ 9.89 | ADER - 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)
.51% ~ $ 9.91 | WINV - WinVest Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.92 | ENTF - Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.93 | SWAG - Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (Announced)

Biggest Losers

-2.70% ~ $ 9.72 | WAVC - Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (Pre-Deal)
-1.13% ~ $ 9.61 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.96% ~ $ 10.34 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
-.91% ~ $ 9.80 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.90% ~ $ 9.86 | XFIN - ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.90% ~ $ 9.87 | LVAC - LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.84% ~ $ 9.80 | DAOO - Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.81% ~ $ 9.85 | CNDB - Concord Acquisition Corp III (Pre-Deal)
-.80% ~ $ 9.89 | APXI - APx Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
-.72% ~ $ 9.67 | FWAC - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
-.71% ~ $ 9.82 | BHAC - Crixus BH3 Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.76 | VPCB - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (Announced)
-.60% ~ $ 9.90 | FRBN - Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.52% ~ $ 9.63 | APTM - Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.42% ~ $ 9.76 | ROCL - Roth CH Acquisition V Co. (Pre-Deal)
-.41% ~ $ 9.60 | HCVI - Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)
-.41% ~ $ 9.69 | SEDA - SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.41% ~ $ 9.70 | EOCW - Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.41% ~ $ 9.76 | FACA - Figure Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
-.41% ~ $ 9.76 | FTVI - FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

Monthly SPAC Market Review

Exec Moves (all issues)

The Know Who Drives Return Podcast (all episodes)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

SPAC

SPAC Deals Struggle to Cross Finish Line

2 minutes ago
Thumbnail-Zendesk main
ESG

Activist Update: Blucora (BCOR) and Zendesk (ZEN)

5 hours ago
SPAC Lead
SPAC

Valentine’s breakup for ASAX, Two Warburg SPACs and JAWS try for a 3-way merger deal

23 hours ago
SPAC Lead
SPAC

Automotive SPACs take the stage: the latest in the LiDAR parade, Cepton, debuts in the green, and yet another EV deSPAC is under attack

Feb 11, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

Inflation at Fresh 40-year High, Binance Saves the Day, Black Rifle Coffee’s Red-Hot Debut

Feb 10, 2022
aeye-lidr-video-thumb
SPAC

Is Now the Time to Look at LiDAR? We Talk to Blair LaCorte, CEO of AEye (LIDR)

Feb 10, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

SPAC Mergers are Facing Uphill Battles

Feb 9, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

SPAC Market Struggling to Find Footing

Feb 8, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

Rogan to Rumble? CEO's Offer Sends CVFI Higher

Feb 7, 2022