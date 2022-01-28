SPAC IPOs Slow and Finally More Deals

Only 2 IPOs (KYCH, LATG) this week and 6 SPAC deals (MCAE, ASPA, BREZ, DNAA, AKIC, ARIZ) announced. That's more like it.

A rocky week in equities meant for a relatively quiet SPAC front on the primary side of activity, making issuers unlikely to hop in the waters. By the numbers:

2 IPOs priced for $230M (KYCH, LATG)

6 definitive agreements (MCAE, ASPA, BREZ, DNAA, AKIC, ARIZ)

At least for the first time in recent memory the amount of announced M&A outpaced the IPOs. As we've been discussing, the IPO market has gone completely cold which can be a good thing to help clear out the glut of SPACs.

Despite the slowdown this week, there has still been over $5B in SPAC capital raised in January, though that would make it the lightest month since May-2021 if no more price.

SPAC IPO issuance has finally slowed in January

SPACs are getting their extensions (see LCAP, SCVX) but they are coming with the high price of extra funding into the trust account, coupled with high levels of redemptions at the vote.

Sentiment in the market is quite low. What will turn the tide? Might not be an event-driven situation, but rather slower shift if quality deals are brought to market. Time will tell.

Elsewhere in SPACs

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp III (MCAE) announced a $2.5B deal with ETAO International Group, a Chinese healthcare co. Little other information was released aside from noting a $250M PIPE, but in another example of a half-baked announcement, no deal materials or investor presentation released.

De-SPACs

System1 (SST) had its first day under its new ticker, and had a nice day closing up ~6% to $10

had its first day under its new ticker, and had a nice day closing up ~6% to $10 As did Super Group (SGHC), who was relatively flat on the day and closed up slightly to $8.15

SPAC Calendar

A lighter week of votes next week though there are still 4 merger votes set to go including Environmental Impact Acquisition Corporation (ENVI) who put out a PR saying they are on track to approve their vote on 2/1, close on 2/2 and start trading as GRNA on 2/3.

Also on the docket next week is SilverBox Engaged / Black Rifle Coffee, have a listen to our recent podcast with them.

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers



IVAN gained 6% following a sharp drop as the SPAC went ex-redemption ahead of its vote next week; traders looking for a gamma squeeze?

5.98% ~ $ 8.68 | IVAN - Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.49% ~ $ 68.75 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

3.24% ~ $ 11.48 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

3.14% ~ $ 9.54 | ENVI - Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

2.37% ~ $ 9.95 | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.11% ~ $ 9.98 | LVAC - LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.93% ~ $ 9.80 | EBAC - European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.81 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.78 | EPWR - Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.80 | CPAA - Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.63% ~ $ 9.66 | BSAQ - Black Spade Acquisition Co (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.81 | BHAC - Crixus BH3 Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.92 | RNER - Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.94 | THAC - Thrive Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.59% ~ $ 9.75 | HWKZ - Hawks Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.65 | TPBA - TPB Acquisition Corporation I (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.70 | CNDA - Concord Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.74 | INAQ - Insight Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.75 | FTPA - FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.79 | PGRW - Progress Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-11.79% ~ $ 7.41 | ENNV - ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (Announced)

-7.85% ~ $ 8.22 | CCAC - CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.91% ~ $ 9.75 | FWAC - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-1.84% ~ $ 10.12 | VMAC - Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (Announced)

-1.55% ~ $ 10.17 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.12% ~ $ 9.70 | STET - ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (Pre-Deal)

-1.00% ~ $ 9.89 | ALOR - ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.90% ~ $ 9.88 | SCVX - SCVX Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.90% ~ $ 9.90 | MTVC - Motive Capital Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-.82% ~ $ 9.62 | LOCC - Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.61 | BWC - Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.66 | GXII - GX Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.70 | MSDA - MSD Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.80 | PACI - PROOF Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.84 | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-.51% ~ $ 9.67 | PMGM - Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.42% ~ $ 9.59 | DALS - DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.41% ~ $ 9.61 | AFTR - AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.41% ~ $ 9.61 | SMIH - Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.41% ~ $ 9.65 | RXRA - RXR Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

