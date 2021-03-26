SPAC Deal: Spring Valley Acquisition (SV) taking AeroFarms Public

The Deal

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV) is set to take AeroFarms public

Valuation: $856 million at 2.6x 2025E revenue

PIPE: $125M with AeroFarms insiders and Pearl Energy (sponsor)

Equity Roll: 100% equity roll

Close Date: second quarter 2021

The SPAC: Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Sponsor: Pearl Energy Investment



Units

Last Close: $ 10.50

Discount/Premium: 5.0%



Common

Last Close: $ 9.91

Discount/Premium: -0.9%



Sponsor Track Record

Total SPACs: 2

Pre-IPO: 1

Pre-Deal: 1

Announced: 0

de-SPACs: 0

The Company: AeroFarms

Founded in 2004

A leader in vertical farming

Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation since 2017

Focused on sustainable farming that solves for issues brought on by macro challenges such as population growth, water scarcity, arable land loss, health consciousness, and supply chain risks like the COVID-19 pandemic

Quick Take

Early market reaction to the deal has Spring Valley (SV) down a few cents after an initial pop. Given the WeWork / BOWX news this deal and the overall market, this deal may not get a lot of attention.