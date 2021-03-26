SPACESGNews
SPAC Deal: Spring Valley Acquisition (SV) taking AeroFarms Public

The Deal

  • Spring Valley Acquisition (SV) is set to take AeroFarms public
  • Valuation: $856 million at 2.6x 2025E revenue
  • PIPE: $125M with AeroFarms insiders and Pearl Energy (sponsor) 
  • Equity Roll: 100% equity roll
  • Close Date: second quarter 2021

The SPAC: Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Sponsor: Pearl Energy Investment

Units
Last Close: $ 10.50
Discount/Premium: 5.0%

Common
Last Close: $ 9.91
Discount/Premium: -0.9%

Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 2
Pre-IPO: 1
Pre-Deal: 1
Announced: 0
de-SPACs: 0

The Company: AeroFarms

  • Founded in 2004
  • A leader in vertical farming
  • Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation since 2017
  • Focused on sustainable farming that solves for issues brought on by macro challenges such as population growth, water scarcity, arable land loss, health consciousness, and supply chain risks like the COVID-19 pandemic

Quick Take

Early market reaction to the deal has Spring Valley (SV) down a few cents after an initial pop. Given the WeWork / BOWX news this deal and the overall market, this deal may not get a lot of attention.

