SPAC Deal: CM Life Sciences 2 (CMIIU) taking Soma Logic public

This is a FAST SPAC deal with CM Life Sciences 2 (CMIIU) just going public February 22nd. The deal is expected to leave the combined compoany with $686m cash on the balance sheet.

This is the 3rd SPAC for the sponsor team of Keith Meister / Casdin Capital / Corvex. CM Life Sciences (CMLF) which IPO'd in September of 2021 has an announced merger with Sema4. It's latest, CM Life Sciences III is pre-IPO, filing its first S-1 in February and its latest revision just last week on March 25th.

CM Life Sciences II hasn't even yet split, so investors will be only trading in the units. Pre-market the response seems to be very positive with units trading up almost +19%, but already coming down to +14%. If you're considering this, it may be smart to see how the price evolves over the course of the day as a number of recent deals have had an initial pop, but then deflated a bit over the day.

Additional Materials: