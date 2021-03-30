SPAC Wrap: Deal Pop is Back(?) as CMII and AJAX Jump; Announced Deals Get Hammered

Both AJAX I (AJAX) and CM Life Sciences 2 (CMIIU) announced deals today and ended up +4% and +8% respectively. SPACs with announced deals otherwise got hammered and were mostly down across the board.

Today's merger announcements had a different feel as we saw two deals pre-market (though still a lighter "merger Monday" than we'd been seeing the last few months) and both ended the day up on those announcements. We also saw BRPA up again, another 12.5% today, as its target NeuroRX announced more good news on its research/trials pipeline.

It definitely wasn't all good news though as the SPACs with deals led the biggest declines. In fact they got hammered both in terms raw percentage declines and the fact that almost 3/4 were down on the day. Churchill/Lucid (CCIV) continues to deflate going down another -7.25% today. Both Starpeak (STPK) and dMY Technology II (DMYD) were down following the announcement of their vote dates. Also of note, BowX Acquisition (BOWX), which is merging with WeWork gave back some of its gains from Friday's late market surge and ended the day down about -6%.

Today's Deals (AJAX, CMIIU)

AJAX I (AJAX), up +4% today, announced this morning that it is taking Cazoo public in a deal valued at $7bn EV and 1.3x 2023E sales. The merged company will trade as CZOO after closing in 2021Q3. Cazoo is an online car retailer in the UK that has seen growth of 300% year-over-year and expects 2021 revenues to approach $1 bn. The deal is expected to provide Cazoo with $1bn in cash and position it for broader European expansion.

CM Life Sciences 2 (CMIIU), up +8.4% today, also announced this morning that it is taking SomaLogic public in a SPAC deal valued at $1.23b at 14.6x 2022E revenue. The deal includes a $375m PIPE. This is a FAST SPAC deal with CM Life Sciences 2 (CMIIU) just going public February 22nd. The Keith Meister / Casdin Capital / Corvex team have more on the way with CM Life Sciences III getting close to IPO.

ARK ETFs & SPACs

Investors also learned that in a filing late last week ARK Investments added a warning about the potential for it to invest in SPACs that don't yet have targets. We took a quick look at what that may mean for SPAC investors here. But, Jim Cramer had this to say when the constituent list for ARK's new ARK Space Exploration & Innovation (ARKX) holdings were announced:

Biggest SPAC Gainers

12.51% ~ $ 41.12 | BRPA - Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (Announced)

8.70% ~ $ 13.50 | HOL - Holicity Inc (Announced)

8.42% ~ $ 12.62 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

4.51% ~ $ 14.60 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

4.50% ~ $ 11.14 | AHAC - Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp (Announced)

4.00% ~ $ 10.66 | AJAX - Ajax I (Announced)

3.01% ~ $ 9.94 | EQHA - EQ Health Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

2.72% ~ $ 12.82 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

2.72% ~ $ 10.58 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.55% ~ $ 10.04 | PV - Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

Biggest SPAC Decliners

Today we're showing the top 20 SPAC decliners given the list is long...

-9.24% ~ $ 12.58 | FSRV - FinServ Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-7.25% ~ $ 21.35 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

-7.06% ~ $ 14.36 | DMYD - dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (Announced)

-6.51% ~ $ 11.92 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (Announced)

-6.16% ~ $ 16.92 | NGA - NORTHERN GN ACQ (Announced)

-6.09% ~ $ 25.73 | STPK - Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (Announced)

-6.06% ~ $ 11.00 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-5.97% ~ $ 16.38 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-5.83% ~ $ 13.25 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

-5.74% ~ $ 18.05 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-5.49% ~ $ 11.71 | NPA - New Providence Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-5.46% ~ $ 10.05 | VCVC - 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-4.76% ~ $ 9.60 | PUCK - Goal Acquisitions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-4.37% ~ $ 10.50 | SNPR - Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (Announced)

-3.94% ~ $ 15.61 | ACTC - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (Announced)

-3.86% ~ $ 16.44 | IPOE - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (Announced)

-3.72% ~ $ 10.61 | IPOF - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (Pre-Deal)

-3.61% ~ $ 10.41 | FTOC - FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-3.46% ~ $ 10.05 | SPRQ - Spartan Acquisition Corp II (Announced)

-3.45% ~ $ 12.60 | DFHT - Deerfield Healthcare Tech. Acquisitions Corp. (Announced)

