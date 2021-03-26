SPAC Trading Wrap: The Week Ends Better and WeWork / BOWX Lead the Gainers (yes, really)

The SPAC market continued to take the air out of some of the biggest SPAC premiums out there, but overall had a stronger day Friday with some big positive moves (BRPA, BOWX, CAPA, FST, and more).

It was a tough week overall for SPACs, but today's market rally and a more rational SPAC market with some bargains out there helped make it a positive day.

Overall pre-deal SPACs were mostly positive, but on average the gains were less than 1%, so it was more bargain hunting than anything else.

The real moves happened in the SPACs with announced transactions. This reinforces our "yield + optionality" approach to SPAC investing. As we noted here, savvy investors can take advantage of a free money opportunity, with a lot of potential upside, to scoop up SPACs with announced deals that are trading sub $10. Reminder, shareholders have the opportunity to redeem their shares, for $10 plus interest, come merger vote time.

Therefore, targeting SPACs with deals already announced (as opposed to SPACs searching) offers a potential quicker timeline for either 1) positive deal news that causes a spike in share price or 2) redemption.

Today we saw this play out big time with Big Rock Partners (BRPA) up 36% after NeuroRX, its target company, announced positive progress on its efforts to develop treatments for severe COVID-19.

The other, and a bit surprising, big move was BowX Acquisition (BOWX) which announced its merger deal with WeWork early this morning. It traded up most of the day, but then surged with about an hour left in trading and ended up just over 20% on the day.

BOWX surged late in the day on on news of the WeWork deal

In the decliners column, we mostly saw the air continue to be let out of some of the biggest SPAC premiums.

Here are today's Winners and Losers in the SPAC market

Biggest SPAC Gains

36.33% ~ $ 36.55 | BRPA - Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp

20.29% ~ $ 11.71 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp

9.53% ~ $ 12.30 | CAPA - HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp

8.81% ~ $ 12.72 | FST - FAST ACQ CP

8.38% ~ $ 13.38 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp.

5.05% ~ $ 10.40 | LSAQ - LIFE SCI ACQ II

5.00% ~ $ 12.19 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp

4.83% ~ $ 10.63 | VCVC - 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp

4.73% ~ $ 12.84 | ARYA - Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III

4.37% ~ $ 17.42 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp

Biggest SPAC Declines

-7.04% ~ $ 19.15 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

-6.12% ~ $ 11.82 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp

-4.20% ~ $ 23.02 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV

-3.66% ~ $ 27.40 | STPK - Star Peak Energy Transition Corp

-3.55% ~ $ 13.05 | DFHT - Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp.

-3.15% ~ $ 11.67 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP

-2.94% ~ $ 11.57 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation

-2.56% ~ $ 10.67 | GIK - GigCapital3 Inc

-2.46% ~ $ 10.33 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp.

-2.44% ~ $ 10.40 | TBA - Thoma Bravo Advantage