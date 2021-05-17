Will Chamath's IPOE / SoFi Deal be Impacted by Clover's Whiff?

With IPOE shareholders voting on the SoFi deal on the 28th, today's missed CLOV numbers should have SPAC investors very wary.

** Get the Daily SPAC Newsletter **

The hits seem to keep coming for Chamath Palihapitiya and his SPAC empire. It was revealed following Clover Health's (CLOV) earnings release that the company expects to end the year with 70k-100k members, far below the 200k members already signed up that the company was using in its SPAC deal marketing materials.

In a series of tweets Hindenburg Research, the firm who published short research on Clover Health in February, was less than pleased with the development:

While we are not taking sides in this battle, what is important is the continued movement of heightened scrutiny on company projections used to market their SPAC mergers. It's well documented that SPAC mergers, as they are currently structured, benefit from safe harbor freedoms that allows them to market themselves on, often lofty, future growth prospects.

If (a) more companies start missing targets or, even worse, (b) are found to be purposely misleading investors, it wouldn't be surprising to see more SEC involvement and continued deterioration of investor confidence and potential support for SPAC mergers come vote time.

In the near-term, both (a) and (b) will be painful for those in the SPAC market, but in the long-term it will benefit the whole SPAC ecosystem. Likely it would reinforce the winnowing we are already going to see where only the top, trusted, and proven sponsors remain with a small inflow of new sponsors over time that will be watch closely. The days of seeing first-time SPAC sponsors file for multiple SPACs at once are likely gone.

For the moment, the latest bad news at a Chamath company hasn't seemed to have had an effect on IPOE's prospects of completing a deal with SoFi. IPOE shares closed up 3.6% today and are trading well above NAV at $15.48. Shareholders are expected to vote on that deal May 28th.

Elsewhere...

Today's new SPAC deals were met with a lukewarm response:



- SGAM / Redbox closed up +0.8%

- SCVX / Bright Machines closed down -0.8%

- ZGYH / Giga Energy closed down -0.4%



Altimar / Blue Owl vote is set for tomorrow, May 18. Shares closed up slightly to $9.82.

Today's Biggest SPAC Gainers

6.81% ~ $ 14.91 | ACTC - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (Announced)

5.73% ~ $ 10.15 | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

3.61% ~ $ 15.48 | IPOE - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (Announced)

3.25% ~ $ 13.68 | JWS - Jaws Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.08% ~ $ 10.05 | PV - Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

2.61% ~ $ 11.40 | FTIV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (Announced)

2.06% ~ $ 18.31 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

1.78% ~ $ 10.30 | SEAH - Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.64% ~ $ 9.91 | WPCB - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—B (Pre-Deal)

1.56% ~ $ 9.76 | PSAG - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

Today's Biggest SPAC Decliners

-11.86% ~ $ 10.23 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

-9.91% ~ $ 20.73 | BRPA - Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-6.10% ~ $ 10.78 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.76% ~ $ 13.41 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-2.73% ~ $ 10.52 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.55% ~ $ 9.75 | STRE - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd (Pre-Deal)

-2.45% ~ $ 11.15 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

-2.35% ~ $ 11.65 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

-2.17% ~ $ 12.63 | DFHT - Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (Announced)

-2.11% ~ $ 11.13 | FSRV - FinServ Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.07% ~ $ 10.90 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

More from Boardroom Alpha

More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)