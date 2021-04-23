SPAC Boom or Bust?

SPAC true believers say the boom is about to begin, but the media says it's over and the bubble has burst. Which is it?

The other day we said that SPACs could use some good news and while there were two deals yesterday, Biden's potential tax hike plan took the wind out of both SPACs and the broader market.

After another day of SPAC red, there are now over 300 SPACs that have common shares trading under $10. This is the real test now for SPAC investors. Believers will see this as the ultimate opportunity to prepare for a SPAC boom and drive hard on the yield + optionality play that SPACs offer. But, for those less confident in the SPAC narrative, and the growing number of pure doomsayers fueled by the media, this will be the ultimate sign of the SPAC market's capitulation.

** For on-going tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service. **

Coupling this with the fact that only 10 SPAC IPOs have happened in April, after almost 110 in March, will give even more credence to those that believe in the SPAC bubble bursting.

After a steady rise, SPAC IPOs have all but stopped in April

We keep coming back to two core beliefs:

Investing in SPACs is about yield + optionality --> peak SPAC was not normal and actually made it more difficult for many investors to invest in SPACs The market doesn't need more SPACs right now --> the market needs high quality SPAC deals that reduce the number of outstanding SPACs to a more manageable number and then a resumption of a reasonable flow of new SPACs. Investors need to see a rational, sustainable flow into the market and out of the market

Many are pointing to the SEC as the primary factor in the slowdown, but the reality is the market was already taking care of the oversupply and hubris in the SPAC market. And, we're already seeing the ease at which SPACs are amending financials to account for the SEC's latest guidance. Even Chamath is touting IPOE / SoFi's response:

Beyond the doomsayers, the consensus view seems to remain that SPACs are here to stay, the SPAC market is getting healthier by the day (even if it is painful for many), the bad SPACs/sponsors/deals are being weeded out, and, for some, that this could be the bottom before the boom. And, remember, that entry point remains key as we've seen with recent de-SPAC winners and even the Chamath SPAC portfolio (as discussed here and here).

For those looking for potential adds to their SPAC basket, here are SPACs with repeat sponsors with common shares trading at a discount. You'll see the sponsor's high-level track record as well. For those interested in even more detail, Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Intelligence service has it.

Repeat Sponsor SPACs at a Discount

Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII)



Sponsor: Marshall Kiev, David Boris

Target: Electric Last Mile, Inc.



Units: $ 10.46

Common: $ 9.86



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: 21.8%

Total SPACs: 4

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 1

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 2



***

Capitol Investment Corp V (CAP)



Sponsor: Capitol Investment Corp

Target: States Title Holding, Inc.



Units: $ 10.20

Common: $ 9.88



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: 76.1%

Total SPACs: 7

Pre-IPO: 2

Pre-Deal: 0

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 4



***

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corporation (NEBC)



Sponsor: True Wind Capital

Target: Rover



Units: $ 10.16

Common: $ 9.89



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: 88.7%

Total SPACs: 7

Pre-IPO: 4

Pre-Deal: 0

Announced: 2

de-SPACs: 1



***

Tailwind Acquisition Corp (TWND)



Sponsor: Tailwind

Target: QOMPLX, Inc.



Units: $ 10.31

Common: $ 9.91



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: -1.0%

Total SPACs: 3

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 2

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 0



***

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND)



Sponsor: Ascendant

Target: Beacon Street Group



Units: $ 10.46

Common: $ 9.91



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: -.9%

Total SPACs: 3

Pre-IPO: 2

Pre-Deal: 0

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 0



***

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (VCVC)



Sponsor: 10X Capital

Target: REE Automotive Ltd.



Units: $ 10.60

Common: $ 9.91



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: -.9%

Total SPACs: 3

Pre-IPO: 2

Pre-Deal: 0

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 0



***

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc (SPNV)



Sponsor: Spencer Rascoff, Alexander Klabin, Robert Reid and Michael Clifton

Target: Offerpad



Units: $ 10.40

Common: $ 9.91



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: -.2%

Total SPACs: 3

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 2

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 0



***

Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (ROCC)



Sponsor: Roth and Craig-Hallum

Target: Reservoir Holdings, Inc.



Units: $ 10.51

Common: $ 9.92



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: 52.0%

Total SPACs: 3

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 1

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 1



***

Atlas Crest Investment Corp (ACIC)



Sponsor: Moelis & Company

Target: Archer Aviation



Units: $ 10.52

Common: $ 9.92



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: -.6%

Total SPACs: 5

Pre-IPO: 3

Pre-Deal: 1

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 0



***

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NSTB)



Sponsor: Northern Star

Target: Apex Clearing Holdings



Units: $ 10.20

Common: $ 9.93



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: .9%

Total SPACs: 4

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 2

Announced: 2

de-SPACs: 0



***

KISMET ACQ ONE (KSMT)



Sponsor: Kismet

Target: Nexters Global Limited



Units: $ 10.84

Common: $ 9.94



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: -1.1%

Total SPACs: 3

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 2

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 0



***

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (FAII)



Sponsor: Fortress

Target: ATI Physical Therapy



Units: $ 10.22

Common: $ 9.94



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: 34.3%

Total SPACs: 6

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 3

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 2



***

Reinvent Technology Partners Z (RTPZ)



Sponsor: Reinvent Capital

Target: Hippo Enterprises Inc.



Units: $ 10.17

Common: $ 9.94



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: .8%

Total SPACs: 3

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 1

Announced: 2

de-SPACs: 0



***

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF)



Sponsor: Bill Foley, Trasimene Capital Management

Target: Alight Solutions



Units: $ 10.79

Common: $ 9.94



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: 7.6%

Total SPACs: 4

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 2

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 1



***

Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)



Sponsor: Hudson Executive Capital

Target: Talkspace



Units: $ 10.37

Common: $ 9.94



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: -1.5%

Total SPACs: 3

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 2

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 0



***

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCT)



Sponsor: True Wind Capital

Target: Cellebrite



Units: $ 10.25

Common: $ 9.95



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: 88.7%

Total SPACs: 7

Pre-IPO: 4

Pre-Deal: 0

Announced: 2

de-SPACs: 1



***

Altimar Acquisition Corporation (ATAC)



Sponsor: HPS Investment Partners

Target: Blue Owl



Units: $ 10.32

Common: $ 9.96



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: 6.4%

Total SPACs: 4

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 2

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 1



***

VG Acquisition Corp (VGAC)



Sponsor: Virgin Group/Richard Branson

Target: 23andMe, Inc.



Units: $ 10.44

Common: $ 9.97



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: .1%

Total SPACs: 3

Pre-IPO: 1

Pre-Deal: 1

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 0



***

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp (NBA)



Sponsor: New Beginnings

Target: Airspan Networks Inc.



Units: $ 10.71

Common: $ 9.98



Sponsor Track Record

Avg. Return Since IPO: -.2%

Total SPACs: 3

Pre-IPO: 2

Pre-Deal: 0

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 0





More from Boardroom Alpha

For on-going tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.