SPAC Bargains Before the Bell

Here are 30 of the most discounted SPACs to consider prior the the bell today.

SPACs are going through a massive market transition as irrational exuberance gives way to rationality (see Friday's weekly SPAC Wrap and Friday's SPAC Trading Wrap). This has actually made the market that much more interesting both to professional and retail investors as the recipe for success is more defined -- buy at or below NAV and benefit from the yield with potential optionality on deal announcement or post-deal good news.

We saw both of these play out last week when BOWX and WeWork announced and Big Rock Partners surged 36% after good news on its target NeuroRX came out.

Below are 30 SPACs that closed last week with the largest discounts and may be good opportunities to add to the SPAC basket. So, lots of options for investors in the market today. Do your diligence though and pick only those you have the highest conviction for as you only have so much capital to allocate. And, 5 discounted SPACs with repeat sponsors here.

30 Bargain SPACs to Consider

-4.50% ~ $ 9.55 | GCAC - Growth Capital Acquisition Corp.

-4.20% ~ $ 9.58 | AGAC - African Gold Acquisition Corporation

-4.20% ~ $ 9.58 | RPLA - Replay Acquisition Corp.

-4.00% ~ $ 9.60 | OSTR - Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

-3.90% ~ $ 9.61 | PGRW - Progress Acquisition Corp.

-3.61% ~ $ 9.64 | POW - Powered Brands

-3.60% ~ $ 9.64 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP.

-3.60% ~ $ 9.64 | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp.

-3.50% ~ $ 9.65 | ADRA - Adara Acquisition Corp.

-3.50% ~ $ 9.65 | EAC - Edify Acquisition Corp.

-3.50% ~ $ 9.65 | ADEX - ADIT EDTECH ACQUISITION CORP.

-3.50% ~ $ 9.65 | LWAC - Locust Walk Acquisition Corp.

-3.50% ~ $ 9.65 | CAHC - CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

-3.50% ~ $ 9.65 | EQHA - EQ Health Acquisition Corp

-3.45% ~ $ 9.66 | MON - Monument Circle Acquisition Corp

-3.40% ~ $ 9.66 | LHC - Leo Holdings Corp. II

-3.40% ~ $ 9.66 | QFTA - Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corp

-3.40% ~ $ 9.66 | SLCR - Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation

-3.38% ~ $ 9.66 | CLRM - Clarim Acquisition Corp.

-3.35% ~ $ 9.67 | KLAQ - KL Acquisition Corp

-3.25% ~ $ 9.68 | KAIR - Kairos Acquisition Corp

-3.20% ~ $ 9.68 | AEAC - Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp.

-3.20% ~ $ 9.68 | IGNY - Ignyte Acquisition Corp.

-3.20% ~ $ 9.68 | DUNE - Dune Acquisition Corporation

-3.11% ~ $ 9.69 | JCIC - Jack Creek Investment Corp.

-3.10% ~ $ 9.69 | GPAC - Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

-3.10% ~ $ 9.69 | GNAC - GROUP NINE ACQUISITION CORP.

-3.10% ~ $ 9.69 | VOSO - Virtuoso Acquisition Corp.

-3.05% ~ $ 9.70 | SSAA - Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha

-3.00% ~ $ 9.70 | EUSG - European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp.