Which SPAC-thletes Do You Want on the Team?
What do Serena Williams, Andre Agassi and A-Rod have in common? No, it's not generational athletic ability, but that they've all gotten into the SPAC game. Usually joining as advisors, a star athlete can help increase awareness for a SPAC in an exceedingly crowded market.
For the athlete this makes a lot of sense as it can be very financially rewarding and, if it goes well, can increase their business interests beyond the game. For the investor, it is another useful data point, but should not be a shiny object that distracts from the full SPAC narrative.
The SPAC-thletes Roster
|SPAC-thletes
|SPAC
|Close (3/23/2021)
|IPO Size
|Target
Peyton Manning, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf
NHIC - NewHold Investment
$11.20
$172
Deal with Evolv
Serena Williams
SPFR - JAWS Spitfire
$10.61
$345
Deal with Velo3D
Steph Curry
DUNE - Dune
$10.04
$150
Tech
Shaq
FRXB - Forest Road 2
$9.95
$350
TMT
Colin Kaepernick
MACC - Mission Advancement
$9.85
$345
Consumer
Alex Rodriguez
SLAM - Slam
$9.91
$575
Sports / Wellnes
Patrick Mahomes, Justin Verlander, Naomi Osaka, Robert Lewandowski sit on their "Athlete Advisory Council" and James Blake is a director.
DISA - Disruptive Acquisition
Starts trading on 3/24
$250
Health & Wellness
Take Away
While having athletes and celebrities associated may be beneficial, it isn't a guarantee of success. When sponsors are able to drive excitement and promote that is definitely a positive, especially with the retail investor, for the stock price. However, investors should go beyond the big name and evaluate the SPAC on its merits and the track records of the individuals, sponsor, and underwriters associated with the deal.
And, watch price carefully. In today's market any pre-deal SPAC that is trading at a material premium is one to do extra diligence on before diving in.