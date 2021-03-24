Which SPAC-thletes Do You Want on the Team?

Multiple high-profile sports stars have gotten in the SPAC game, we check-in on how they are doing.

What do Serena Williams, Andre Agassi and A-Rod have in common? No, it's not generational athletic ability, but that they've all gotten into the SPAC game. Usually joining as advisors, a star athlete can help increase awareness for a SPAC in an exceedingly crowded market.

For the athlete this makes a lot of sense as it can be very financially rewarding and, if it goes well, can increase their business interests beyond the game. For the investor, it is another useful data point, but should not be a shiny object that distracts from the full SPAC narrative.

The SPAC-thletes Roster

SPAC-thletes SPAC Close (3/23/2021) IPO Size Target Peyton Manning, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf NHIC - NewHold Investment $11.20 $172 Deal with Evolv Serena Williams SPFR - JAWS Spitfire $10.61 $345 Deal with Velo3D Steph Curry DUNE - Dune $10.04 $150 Tech Shaq FRXB - Forest Road 2 $9.95 $350 TMT Colin Kaepernick MACC - Mission Advancement $9.85 $345 Consumer Alex Rodriguez SLAM - Slam $9.91 $575 Sports / Wellnes Patrick Mahomes, Justin Verlander, Naomi Osaka, Robert Lewandowski sit on their "Athlete Advisory Council" and James Blake is a director. DISA - Disruptive Acquisition Starts trading on 3/24 $250 Health & Wellness

Take Away

While having athletes and celebrities associated may be beneficial, it isn't a guarantee of success. When sponsors are able to drive excitement and promote that is definitely a positive, especially with the retail investor, for the stock price. However, investors should go beyond the big name and evaluate the SPAC on its merits and the track records of the individuals, sponsor, and underwriters associated with the deal.

And, watch price carefully. In today's market any pre-deal SPAC that is trading at a material premium is one to do extra diligence on before diving in.