SPAC Activity Picks Up into Memorial Day, Remain Heavily Discounted

Activity picked up a bit this week in SPAC land with 6 new mergers, 5 new IPOs, and 9 new SPAC S-1 filings. The average pre-deal SPAC is trading heavily discounted at $9.81. We recap the week below:

ICYMI: De-SPACs aren't all that bad

This week in SPACs

SPAC Mergers

6 mergers announced this week, with Pioneer/Acorns getting the most buzz from the media. All of the mergers announced rose on Day-1, albeit small "pops" and the majority of these SPACs are still trading below their NAV.

PACX, LWAC, DCRN, FORE, PTK, LEGO

SPAC IPOs

PSPC, FWAC, EGGF, DYNS, OTEC

SPAC S-1s

Noticeable uptick in new S-1s with 9 filing for over $1B of potential new SPAC capital. This brings the total number of SPACs waiting to price up to 279... a pretty substantial backlog.

Next Week's Merger Votes

Jun 04 DFHT - Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. --> CareMax Medical Group, LLC

Jun 04 GIX - GigCapital2, Inc. --> Cloudbreak Health, LLC

Jun 03 TSIA - TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp --> Latch, Inc.

Jun 03 JIH - Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. --> Janus International Group, LLC

Jun 02 JWS - Jaws Acquisition Corp --> Cano Health, LLC

Today's Biggest SPAC Gainers

STIC surged nearly 12% following its successful vote on Barkbox. Look out for this theme of newly successful merger votes seeing a sharp price in stock for the newly De-SPAC company. Where will SoFi trade next week when its ticker changes to SOFI?

11.81% ~ $ 11.17 | STIC - Northern Star Acquisition Corp (Announced)

6.70% ~ $ 18.15 | ACTC - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (Announced)

5.50% ~ $ 12.66 | FTIV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (Announced)

4.92% ~ $ 13.23 | JIH - Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (Announced)

3.18% ~ $ 10.71 | TSIA - TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

3.13% ~ $ 14.51 | JWS - Jaws Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.98% ~ $ 13.13 | FSRV - FinServ Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.94% ~ $ 10.87 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

2.91% ~ $ 10.26 | CAPA - HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.79% ~ $ 9.94 | NGCA - NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

2.61% ~ $ 12.96 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

2.55% ~ $ 10.05 | FTAA - FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.35% ~ $ 9.90 | OPA - Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (Pre-Deal)

2.34% ~ $ 12.27 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

2.29% ~ $ 9.89 | TRCA - Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.28% ~ $ 11.20 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

2.14% ~ $ 10.02 | LGV - Longview Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

Today's Biggest SPAC Losers

-4.86% ~ $ 14.10 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

-4.36% ~ $ 10.30 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

-3.61% ~ $ 9.60 | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.84% ~ $ 9.92 | FTCPA - FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.54% ~ $ 12.66 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

-2.53% ~ $ 9.65 | AFAQ - AF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.24% ~ $ 9.61 | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.11% ~ $ 9.75 | GNAC - GROUP NINE ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-1.96% ~ $ 10.50 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.86% ~ $ 10.55 | LCY - Landcadia Holdings III Inc (Announced)

-1.67% ~ $ 9.70 | MTAC - MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.62% ~ $ 9.69 | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-1.57% ~ $ 10.00 | PACE - TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (Announced)

-1.43% ~ $ 9.64 | SCOB - ScION Tech Growth II (Pre-Deal)

-1.32% ~ $ 9.73 | IPVA - InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.31% ~ $ 9.80 | CLAA - Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-1.30% ~ $ 9.85 | TETC - Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

