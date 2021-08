Shorting De-SPACs Could be the Play

Given what's happening in the market -- both how sponsors are acting and investors are trading -- it's hard to see what will break the cycle.

**** Free SPAC Investor Tools ****

*

* -> Sign-up for the Daily SPAC Newsletter

*

* -> See the Full SPAC Listing

*

***********************************

Guidance slashing is killing de-SPACs (see KPLT, APPH, MYPS) and has many railing against the worst of the SPAC market. With consistent and incredible changes in pre- and post-closing outlooks, persistent high redemptions, and sponsors winning regardless of outcomes, many are fed up with SPACs. At this point, the market is rife with abuses that have the deck stacked against the average investor.

It's no wonder that the average pre-deal SPAC's equity is trading ~$9.76 and de-SPACs are under massive price pressure. It is getting harder to see many retail investors feeling the risk of holding a SPAC through merger being worth it.

De-SPACs can't escape slashed guidance and redemptions

Here are how recent De-SPACs look as of close on Thursday:

$ 10.97 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. --> Momentus, Inc.

$ 10.25 | CHFW - Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp --> Surrozen, Inc.

$ 9.56 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. --> Tango Therapeutics

$ 11.31 | RTP - Reinvent Technology Partners --> Joby Aviation

$ 9.88 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp --> Li-Cycle Corp

$ 12.02 | GRSV - GORES HOLDINGS V, INC. --> Ardagh Metal Packaging

$ 5.88 | RTPZ - Reinvent Technology Partners Z --> Hippo Enterprises Inc.

$ 11.07 | NEBC - Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corporation --> Rover

$ 9.29 | DGNR - Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp --> CCC Information Services Inc.

$ 10.02 | SVAC - Starboard Value Acquisition Corp --> Cyxtera

$ 8.31 | CAP - Capitol Investment Corp V --> States Title Holding, Inc.

$ 7.88 | ROCC - Roth CH Acquisition II Co. --> Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

$ 11.14 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. --> Microvast, Inc.

$ 23.85 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV --> Lucid Motors

$ 10.81 | VCVC - 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp --> REE Automotive Ltd.

$ 15.34 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc --> Matterport, Inc.

$ 11.64 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc --> Sema4

$ 9.12 | RAAC - Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp --> Berkshire Grey

$ 11.36 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp --> Faraday Future

$ 10.82 | ACND - Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp --> Beacon Street Group

$ 7.48 | FGNA - FG New America Acquisition Corp --> OppFi

$ 7.20 | ANDA - Andina Acquisition Corp. III --> Stryve Foods, LLC

$ 9.97 | NHIC - NewHold Investment Corporation --> Evolv Technology

$ 6.40 | GXGX - GX Acquisition Corp --> Celularity Inc.

Yield Plays and Shorts are the Plays Now

As a result it's no surprise that the two trades sophisticated SPAC investors like at this point are:

The Safe Yield Play -- buy discounted SPACs and redeem for a guaranteed $10

Shorting De-SPACs -- it's not quite shooting fish in a barrel, but a lot of folks are making money here

Those that are true believers in deals will have to be brave and perhaps suffer through significant volatility as their stories play out. It will feel much more like VC investing. And it should, given most of these companies are young, with little or no revenue, and need to hit aggressive operational and financial targets to be a success. It won't be easy given the harsh SPAC spotlight.

SPAC IPOs Keep Coming

Despite the oversupply, immediate consistent pre-deal SPAC pricing under $10, and a bleaker de-SPAC picture, the IPOs keep coming. That said, sponsors are having to make big concessions to get deals done: upping warrant coverage, ceding a portion of their promote, and overfunding its trusts. Given we are in the "slow summer months", watch out for what happens after labor day when activity will likely accelerate and things could get very interesting as sponsors work to get even more SPACs into the market.

Aug 12 | - | CENQ - CENAQ Energy Corp.

Aug 12 | - | AACI - Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Aug 11 | $ 9.93 | AFTR - AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp.

Aug 11 | $ 10.00 | WQGA - World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp

Aug 11 | $ 10.04 | OXAC - Oxbridge Acquisition Corp.

Aug 10 | $ 10.02 | PONO - PONO Capital Corp

Aug 10 | $ 10.00 | TPBA - TPB Acquisition Corporation I

Aug 10 | $ 9.91 | VCXA - 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

Aug 10 | $ 10.06 | CNTQ - Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp.

Aug 10 | $ 10.04 | DCRD - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV

Aug 09 | $ 10.00 | CPAA - Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp.

Aug 09 | $ 10.08 | ASPA - Abri SPAC I, Inc.

Aug 09 | $ 10.03 | AHPA - Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II

Aug 05 | $ 10.07 | NOVV - Nova Vision Acquisition Corp

Aug 05 | $ 10.03 | ROCG - Roth CH Acquisition IV Co.

Aug 05 | $ 9.94 | RVAC - Riverview Acquisition Corp.

Aug 04 | $ 10.07 | GLEE - Gladstone Acquisition Corporation

Aug 04 | $ 10.41 | BWC - Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Aug 03 | $ 9.87 | AMCI - AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

Aug 02 | $ 9.91 | HWEL - Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I

Aging SPACs Under Pressure

We're not yet at "peak deal", where a glut of SPACs will be under the gun to find a deal, but we're starting to see a growing number of aging SPACs. In almost every case these aging SPACs are trading below NAV.

That means that the most likely outcome for the majority will be a deal announcement that sees it stay well below NAV, material redemptions at merger vote, and then price drops around ex-redemption and closing. Given what's happening in the market -- both how sponsors are acting and investors are trading -- it's hard to see what will break the cycle.

Some of the aging SPACs:

$ 9.75 | 13 months | HPX - HPX Corp

$ 20.35 | 13 months | PSTH - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

$ 9.76 | 13 months | ERES - East Resources Acquisition Company

$ 10.13 | 13 months | GRCY - Greencity Acquisition Corp

$ 9.85 | 13 months | ACEV - ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp

$ 9.77 | 13 months | PRPB - CC NEUBERGER PR

$ 9.76 | 13 months | ETAC - E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp.

$ 9.90 | 12 months | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2

$ 9.78 | 12 months | GOAC - GO ACQUISITION

$ 9.75 | 12 months | RBAC - RedBall Acquisition Corp.

$ 9.86 | 12 months | BTAQ - BURGUNDY TC ACQ

$ 9.80 | 11 months | CSRA - Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

$ 9.74 | 11 months | PIAI - Prime Impact Acquisition I

$ 10.55 | 11 months | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd

$ 9.78 | 11 months | EQD - Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp

$ 9.82 | 11 months | OACB - Oaktree Acquisition Corp II

$ 9.75 | 11 months | NMMC - North Mountain Merger Corp

$ 9.76 | 11 months | PMVC - PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp

Thursday's SPAC Movers

Thursday's Biggest SPAC Losers

-5.72% ~ $ 10.54 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-5.40% ~ $ 9.28 | CFAC - CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (Announced)

-4.01% ~ $ 8.14 | GRNV - GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-3.45% ~ $ 9.65 | JUGG - Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.42% ~ $ 9.59 | RMGB - RMG Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-3.00% ~ $ 9.70 | TRON - CORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. 2 (Pre-Deal)

-2.66% ~ $ 9.65 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.37% ~ $ 10.70 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-2.11% ~ $ 10.66 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-1.91% ~ $ 9.77 | TWND - Tailwind Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.37% ~ $ 16.50 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.31% ~ $ 11.26 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

-1.22% ~ $ 9.70 | ITHX - ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.22% ~ $ 10.55 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)

-1.15% ~ $ 12.50 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

-1.01% ~ $ 9.85 | ALCC - AltC Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.78 | MSDA - MSD Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.76% ~ $ 11.83 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

-.72% ~ $ 9.66 | BGSX - Build Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.67 | NGC - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

Thursday's Biggest SPAC Gainers

3.80% ~ $ 9.55 | SAII - SOFTWARE ACQ GP (Announced)

3.50% ~ $ 11.54 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)

2.42% ~ $ 10.20 | BLUW - Blue Water Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

1.54% ~ $ 9.90 | OHPA - Orion Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.45% ~ $ 9.80 | FRSG - First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp (Announced)

1.18% ~ $ 9.85 | IPVA - InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.14% ~ $ 9.75 | SLCR - Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.92% ~ $ 9.89 | PHIC - Population Health Investment Co Inc (Pre-Deal)

.87% ~ $ 9.90 | FWAC - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

.73% ~ $ 9.72 | ACQR - Independence Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

.73% ~ $ 9.72 | ADER - 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.74 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.67% ~ $ 9.79 | FZT - FAST Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.68 | CLRM - Clarim Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.70 | LAAA - Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.71 | TZPS - TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.77 | STRE - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.85 | DGNU - Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.87 | OTEC - OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.93 | EDTX - EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

SPAC Yield Basket Options

See the full list of SPACs here.

-4.00% | CLBR - Colombier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.90% | BRIV - B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.85% | SMIH - Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | DILA - Dila Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | AFAQ - AF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.72% | KSIC - Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | DHBC - DHB Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | TWNI - Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | TBSA - TB SA Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | CLAS - Class Acceleration Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.65% | MSAC - Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | LOKM - Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | EAC - Edify Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | TUGC - TradeUP Global Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | SCAQ - Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | PUCK - Goal Acquisitions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | TWLV - Twelve Seas Investment Company II (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | DHHC - DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | OSI - Osiris Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | VLAT - Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.59% | ZWRK - Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.55% | KRNL - Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.51% | POND - Angel Pond Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.51% | DNZ - D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | TSPQ - TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | JUGG - Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SBII - Sandbridge X2 Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | LHC - Leo Holdings Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | CRZN - Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SHAC - SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | AAQC - Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | GLBL - Cartesian Growth Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | HCAR - Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | FSNB - Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | MACA - Moringa Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | EBAC - European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.44% | PTOC - Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | CSTA - Constellation Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | TLGA - TLG Acquisition One Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | TRCA - Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | FSSI - Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | CHAA - Catcha Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | TETC - Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | PRSR - Prospector Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | NXU - Novus Capital Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | PV - Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | BGSX - Build Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | GXII - GX Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | PSPC - Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | PAQC - Provident Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.38% | SCLE - Broadscale Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.35% | POW - Powered Brands (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | ESM - ESM Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | PNTM - Pontem Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | KIII - Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | PSAG - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | SSAA - Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | AGAC - African Gold Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | BRPM - B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | RMGC - RMG Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | SLAC - Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | FTEV - FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | NGC - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | ARRW - Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | HLAH - Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | BLUA - BlueRiver Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | CPAR - Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | COVA - Crescent Cove Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.24% | PLMI - Plum Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-3.22% | NSTD - Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-3.21% | BOAS - BOA Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | JOFF - JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | ARTA - Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | HUGS - USHG Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | DHCA - DHC Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | CFIV - CF Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | COOL - Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | HHLA - HH&L Acquisition Co. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | CPUH - Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | ASZ - Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | DLCA - Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | RCLF - Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | BIOT - Biotech Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | SLAM - Slam Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | CLRM - Clarim Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | OEPW - One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | NAAC - North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | FLAC - Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | TBCP - Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.13% | ATVC - Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.12% | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | ANAC - Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | OPA - Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | NGCA - NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | IGNY - Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | MCAE - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | AEAC - Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | SCOA - ScION Tech Growth I (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | AAC - Ares Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | HMCO - HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | JYAC - Jiya Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | ITQ - Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | HCII - HUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | PMGM - Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | GLHA - Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | TCAC - Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | SWET - Athlon Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | PDOT - Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | LCAAU - L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | HIII - Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | APGB - APOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL II (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | VAQC - Vector Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | MON - Monument Circle Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.05% | BYTS - BYTE Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | MIT - Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | LAAA - Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | CPTK - Crown PropTech Acquisitions (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | CLIM - Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | EPHY - Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | TIOA - Tio Tech A (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | HTPA - Highland Transcend Partners I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | AKIC - Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | CVII - Churchill Capital Corp VII (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | FRON - Frontier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | CTAQ - Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | NRAC - Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | GNAC - GROUP NINE ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | TRON - CORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. 2 (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | NVSA - New Vista Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ATWO - two (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | GSQD - G Squared Ascend I Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | SPTK - SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | GFX - Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | BLTS - Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | JCIC - Jack Creek Investment Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | OSTR - Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ASPC - Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | MBAC - M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ITHX - ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | NBST - Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | AGGR - Agile Growth Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | COLI - Colicity Inc (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ANZU - Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | BITE - Bite Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.99% | FVIV - Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-2.94% | EQHA - EQ Health Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.92% | ACII - Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | AMPI - Advanced Merger Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | IBER - Ibere Pharmaceuticals (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | APSG - Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | TZPS - TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | LCA - Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | VYGG - Vy Global Growth (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | IMPX - AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | ADEX - ADIT EDTECH ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | FSRX - FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | RXRA - RXR Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | GHAC - Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | OMEG - Omega Alpha SPAC (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | PPGH - Poema Global Holdings Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | FVT - Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | EVOJ - Evo Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | RKTA - Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | PICC - Pivotal Investment Corporation III (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | HAAC - Health Assurance Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.82% | ADF - Aldel Financial Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | FINM - Marlin Technology Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | LFTR - Lefteris Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | HYAC - Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | HIGA - H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | SCOB - ScION Tech Growth II (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | IIII - INSU Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | TMAC - The Music Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ADER - 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | CRU - Crucible Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | TMPM - Turmeric Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | VTIQ - VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | PTIC - PropTech Investment Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ACQR - Independence Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | HZON - Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | KAIR - Kairos Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | PGRW - Progress Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | GPAC - Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | NOAC - Natural Order Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | SNRH - Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | WARR - Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | VGII - Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ABGI - ABG Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | KLAQ - KL Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

More from Boardroom Alpha

More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)