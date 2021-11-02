SilverBox Engaged (SBEA) rises 15% on Black Rifle Coffee Pact, Are SPAC Deal Pops Back?
----------------------------------------------------
Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha
----------------------------------------------------
** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return
** CEO/CFO/Director Moves Newsletter
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing
Black Rifle Coffee is a veteran-owned and run D2C coffee company that struck a deal with SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp. I (SBEA) to go public at a $1.7B EV valuation. SBEA jumped over +15% on the news, perhaps a Trump boost? Black Rifle has been known to be a predominately pro-Trump brand, who also touts partnerships with the likes of Joe Rogan.
As for the deal itself, the $1.7B valuation is 4.0x 2023E revenue, which is expected to reach $430M in net sales by 2023. The deal carries "$300M in committed equity" which consists of a $100M PIPE, a $100M forward purchase agreement from Engaged Capital, and up to $100M in backstops in case of redemption. Which, if the prices from today's jump hold would be necessary.
It's no DWAC rocket ship, but almost more encouraging for the SPAC market that the deal pop may be back for real businesses that investors are excited for. Black Rifle has a strong brand and has been growing at a 67% CAGR the last three years. Will see how this story plays out.
SPAC Votes
As we mentioned yesterday, a bit of a marathon day for SPAC votes as 4 shareholder votes were held today.
Switchback II Corp + Bird Rides, passed, will close and trade 11/4 under the symbol BRDS. The company saw $212.5M in redemptions, or ~67% of its trust account. SWBK closed down over 18% today to $8.17.
Reinvent Technology Partners Y + Aurora, passed, will close 11/3 and trade 11/4 as AUR. No official number on redemptions yet, they reiterate expectation of $1.8B of cash to work with. Not much price action on RTPY today, $9.94.
No official word on MOTN or KVSB quite yet, though KVSB did pre-announce its expected closing details yesterday.
More From Boardroom Alpha
The Know Who Drives Return Podcast
- Podcast: Codere Online (SPAC:DDMX) and the Gaming / Betting Landscape in LatAm
- Podcast: CompoSecure / DBDR Going Beyond Metal Cards into Crypto with CEOs Jon Wilk & Don Basile
- Podcast: DWAC and Trump / TMTG Make SPACs Great Again
- Inspirato's Brent Handler and Web Neighbor on the Future of Subscription Travel
- Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts on Travel and Merger with TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS)
- Aurora's Chris Urmson and Reinvent's Michael Thompson
- Okapi's Bruce Goldfarb on Activism, the Rise of Retail, AMC, and SPACs
- Scott Wagner and Tom Hegge From True Wind on SPACs
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- Matthew Tuttle on FOMO, SPACs, and Capitalizing on Market Trends
- DMYI's Niccolo de Masi on Quantum Computing & IonQ
- Procaps and Union Acquisition II (LATN) Discuss $1.1B SPAC Deal
- Are Niccolo de Masi and dMY the Real SPAC Kings?
- Sarcos Robotics CEO Ben Wolff on Robots and SPACs
Latest Analysis
- October SPAC Issuance nears $10B and SPACs are Hot Again
- Could Esports' FaZe Clan Go MEME as it Goes Public via B Riley SPAC?
- Trump SPAC DWAC Rises over 100% Again to Cap Wild Week
- Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) Soars on Trump Deal
- Is IONQ Changing the DeSPAC Narrative? WeWork is Officially Public (almost)
- GS Acquisition (GSAH) / Mirion and BowX (BOWX) / WeWork Set for Merger Votes
- A Positive SPAC Week as HZAC Shareholders Approve Deal. BOWX / WeWork is Next
- Say-On-Pay Failures 2021
- Spring Valley (SV) and AeroFarms end SPAC Merger
- Billy Beane's RedBall Nabs SeatGeek in SPAC Merger
- SPAC Market Remains Saturated, Deal Pace Needs to Pick Up to Clear
- Starry Going Public with FirstMark Horizon (FMAC)
- Don't Go Long on SPACs
- SPAX & SPCX: Two SPAC ETFs for Retail Investors
- No SPACs For You Say the Dems
- Risk Off, Tech Off, SPACs Off
- All SPAC Analysis from Boardroom Alpha
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)