Sarcos Robotics CEO Ben Wolff on Robots and SPACs

Sarcos Robotics is going public in a SPAC merger with Rotor Acquisition (ROT) valued at $1.3B. Ben Wolff, Sarcos CEO, joins David Drapkin to talk robots, SPACs, and why ROT is worth a look.

Interview with Ben Wolff, CEO of Sarcos Robotics

Ben Wolff, CEO of Sarcos Robotics, talks to Boardroom Alpha's David Drapkin about robots, SPACs, and why investors should be looking at Sarcos as an opportunity to invest.

Rotor Acquisition (ROT) / Sarcos Details

Vote Date: September 15, 2021

Trust Size: $276M

EV: $1.3B

PIPE: $220M

Website: https://www.sarcos.com/

ROT equity prices

ROT warrant prices

Discussion Topics

Intro to Sarcos

Why is now the time to go public

Why a SPAC?

Why Rotor?

Who are your direct competitors?

Sarcos' Valuation

Shareholders + PIPE investors

SPAC redemptions

Sarcos revenue model

Path to revenue projections

Potential Customers

Impacts of COVID

Public company experience

Final word from Ben

About Ben Wolff , CEO of Sarcos

Ben Wolff serves as the Chairman and CEO of leading global robotics company, Sarcos Robotics. In this role, he oversees the strategic direction of the company and engages with the company’s partners, customers and investors.

Prior to joining Sarcos, Wolff served as Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman at Pendrell Corporation from 2009 to 2014. In 2003, Wolff co-founded Clearwire Corporation, where he served as President, CEO and Co-Chairman. Clearwire was sold to Sprint in 2013 for more than $14 billion. Wolff has also served as President of Eagle River Investments, an investment fund focused on telecom and technology investments.

Wolff previously served on the board of the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA), and is currently a member of the Board of Visitors of Northwestern School of Law at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon.

Wolff earned his law degree from Northwestern School of Law, Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon in 1994, and his Bachelor of Science degree from California Polytechnic State University in 1991.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

