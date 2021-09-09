Sarcos Robotics CEO Ben Wolff on Robots and SPACs
Interview with Ben Wolff, CEO of Sarcos Robotics
Ben Wolff, CEO of Sarcos Robotics, talks to Boardroom Alpha's David Drapkin about robots, SPACs, and why investors should be looking at Sarcos as an opportunity to invest.
Rotor Acquisition (ROT) / Sarcos Details
Vote Date: September 15, 2021
Trust Size: $276M
EV: $1.3B
PIPE: $220M
Website: https://www.sarcos.com/
Discussion Topics
- Intro to Sarcos
- Why is now the time to go public
- Why a SPAC?
- Why Rotor?
- Who are your direct competitors?
- Sarcos' Valuation
- Shareholders + PIPE investors
- SPAC redemptions
- Sarcos revenue model
- Path to revenue projections
- Potential Customers
- Impacts of COVID
- Public company experience
- Final word from Ben
About Ben Wolff , CEO of Sarcos
Ben Wolff serves as the Chairman and CEO of leading global robotics company, Sarcos Robotics. In this role, he oversees the strategic direction of the company and engages with the company’s partners, customers and investors.
Prior to joining Sarcos, Wolff served as Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman at Pendrell Corporation from 2009 to 2014. In 2003, Wolff co-founded Clearwire Corporation, where he served as President, CEO and Co-Chairman. Clearwire was sold to Sprint in 2013 for more than $14 billion. Wolff has also served as President of Eagle River Investments, an investment fund focused on telecom and technology investments.
Wolff previously served on the board of the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA), and is currently a member of the Board of Visitors of Northwestern School of Law at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon.
Wolff earned his law degree from Northwestern School of Law, Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon in 1994, and his Bachelor of Science degree from California Polytechnic State University in 1991.
