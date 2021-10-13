Billy Beane's RedBall Nabs SeatGeek in SPAC Merger
--------------------------
BA Podcast & Moves Newsletter
--------------------------
** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return Podcast
** Get the Weekly CEO, CFO, and Director Moves Newsletter
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing
Redball Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) and SeatGeek
While it may not be the Boston Red Sox, Redball Acquisition Corp (RBAC) - sponsored by Redbird Capital - struck a deal with online ticketing agency SeatGeek, valuing the firm at $1.35B EV.
It also ironically comes the day before Horizon Acquisition Corp is set to vote on its own SPAC merger with a ticketing company, Vivid Seats. HZAC closed up +3.3% today to $10.32.
The deal financing includes a $100M PIPE led by the likes of Ryan Smith (Qualtrics + Utah Jazz Owner) and NBA superstar Kevin Durant. RBAC barely nudged on the official news, closing slightly up at $9.89.
Chris Urmson and Michael Thompson on Aurora Innovation
In July, Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY) announced a $10.6B EV SPAC transaction with self-driving technology company Aurora. We had Aurora CEO Chris Urmson as well as Reinvent CEO Michael Thompson join the podcast to discuss Aurora, the transaction, and why it's a compelling investment.
Elsewhere in SPACs...
VIH expects to its merger with BAKKT on 10/15 and start trading as BKKT on 10/18. 40% of shares redeemed in the merger vote.
Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (FATPU) priced its $100M IPO with 1 full warrant. FATPU closed down 5 cents to $9.95.
Today's Price Action
Biggest Gainers
4.97% ~ $ 10.56 | LOKB - Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)
3.39% ~ $ 11.27 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)
3.30% ~ $ 10.32 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP (Announced)
2.25% ~ $ 9.98 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
1.34% ~ $ 11.37 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)
1.22% ~ $ 9.84 | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.91% ~ $ 9.98 | DYNS - Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.83% ~ $ 9.75 | MTAL - Metals Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.82% ~ $ 9.88 | OACB - Oaktree Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)
.80% ~ $ 10.07 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)
.71% ~ $ 9.93 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (Announced)
.71% ~ $ 9.95 | FOXW - FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.69% ~ $ 10.25 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
.62% ~ $ 9.79 | ALPA - ALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP III (Pre-Deal)
.61% ~ $ 9.84 | CCVI - Churchill Capital Corp VI (Pre-Deal)
.61% ~ $ 9.94 | IPVF - InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (Announced)
.60% ~ $ 10.02 | AMAO - American Acquisition Opportunity Inc (Pre-Deal)
.59% ~ $ 9.73 | TBSA - TB SA Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.52% ~ $ 9.75 | CPAR - Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.52% ~ $ 9.75 | FZT - FAST Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
Biggest Losers
-6.57% ~ $ 9.95 | PONO - PONO Capital Corp (Pre-Deal)
-2.08% ~ $ 9.88 | MRAC - Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-1.51% ~ $ 9.80 | WAVC - Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (Pre-Deal)
-.96% ~ $ 10.07 | ACBA - Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (Announced)
-.82% ~ $ 9.70 | ACQR - Independence Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.77% ~ $ 9.66 | PUCK - Goal Acquisitions Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.72% ~ $ 9.68 | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.71% ~ $ 9.75 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.71% ~ $ 9.78 | LDHA - LDH Growth Corp I (Pre-Deal)
-.71% ~ $ 9.83 | WINV - WinVest Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.66% ~ $ 10.51 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)
-.62% ~ $ 24.30 | PCPC - Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-.62% ~ $ 9.68 | PTOC - Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.71 | ADER - 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.75 | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.56% ~ $ 9.73 | ESM - ESM Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-.55% ~ $ 9.88 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.55% ~ $ 12.70 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)
SPAC Calendar
Oct 14 | $ 11.27 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. --> Algoma Steel
Oct 14 | $ 10.32 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP --> Vivid Seats Inc.
Oct 14 | $ 9.93 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings --> BAKKT Holdings, LLC
Oct 19 | $ 9.99 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II --> Mirion Technologies
Oct 19 | $ 9.99 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp --> WeWork
Oct 20 | $ 9.99 | KURI - Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. --> Babylon
Oct 20 | $ 10.09 | SGAM - Seaport Global Acquisition Corp --> Redbox
Oct 20 | $ 10.10 | BCYP - Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. --> SAB Biotherapeutics
Oct 27 | $ 10.09 | GNRS - GREENROSE ACQUISITION CORP --> Shango Holdings, Future Works, Theraplant, TrueHarvest
More from Boardroom Alpha
For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
The Know Who Drives Return Podcast
- Scott Wagner and Tom Hegge From True Wind on SPACs
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- Matthew Tuttle on FOMO, SPACs, and Capitalizing on Market Trends
- DMYI's Niccolo de Masi on Quantum Computing & IonQ
- Procaps and Union Acquisition II (LATN) Discuss $1.1B SPAC Deal
- Are Niccolo de Masi and dMY the Real SPAC Kings?
- Sarcos Robotics CEO Ben Wolff on Robots and SPACs
Latest Analysis
- SPAC Market Remains Saturated, Deal Pace Needs to Pick Up to Clear
- Starry Going Public with FirstMark Horizon (FMAC)
- Don't Go Long on SPACs
- SPAX & SPCX: Two SPAC ETFs for Retail Investors
- No SPACs For You Say the Dems
- Risk Off, Tech Off, SPACs Off
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- DMYI Closes and Becomes IONQ. KCAC Drops 16% on Approval
- So Long SPAC Gamma Squeeze? MEKA Rises in IPO Surprise
- LATN, AMHC Deals Pass, and Joe Ianiello Prices a $265M SPAC IPO
- 40 SPAC Warrants < $1
- SPAC Gamma Trade On. FUSE/MoneyLion Surges 10.5%.
- SPACs Drop Along with the Market
- Motive Capital (MOTV) in $1.6b SPAC Deal with Forge Global
- LUCID to Redeem Warrants
- SOAC's PIPE Holders Aren't Paying Up
- Lucid Falls on $2.5B PIPE Lock-up Expiry
- VICE Abandons its SPAC Plans
- Spring Valley / AeroFarms Need More Capital
- Big SPAC Redemptions and Price Jumps Continue
- LWAC Runs Wild Post 97% Redemptions
- Apollo is Raising $500M for SPACs, LWAC sees 97% Redemptions
- All SPAC Analysis from Boardroom Alpha
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)Daily SPAC Analysis also available at BoardroomAlpha.com