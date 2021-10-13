    • October 13, 2021
    Billy Beane's RedBall Nabs SeatGeek in SPAC Merger

    Sports focused SPAC strikes a $1.35B deal for the ticketing platform. VIH/Baakt expects to close 10/15 and Fat Projects prices IPO.
    Redball Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) and SeatGeek

    While it may not be the Boston Red Sox, Redball Acquisition Corp (RBAC) - sponsored by Redbird Capital - struck a deal with online ticketing agency SeatGeek, valuing the firm at $1.35B EV. 

    It also ironically comes the day before Horizon Acquisition Corp is set to vote on its own SPAC merger with a ticketing company, Vivid Seats. HZAC closed up +3.3% today to $10.32. 

    The deal financing includes a $100M PIPE led by the likes of Ryan Smith (Qualtrics + Utah Jazz Owner) and NBA superstar Kevin Durant. RBAC barely nudged on the official news, closing slightly up at $9.89.

    rbac-seat

    Chris Urmson and Michael Thompson on Aurora Innovation

    In July, Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY) announced a $10.6B EV SPAC transaction with self-driving technology company Aurora. We had Aurora CEO Chris Urmson as well as Reinvent CEO Michael Thompson join the podcast to discuss Aurora, the transaction, and why it's a compelling investment. 

    Elsewhere in SPACs... 

    VIH expects to its merger with BAKKT on 10/15 and start trading as BKKT on 10/18. 40% of shares redeemed in the merger vote. 

    Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (FATPU) priced its $100M IPO with 1 full warrant. FATPU closed down 5 cents to $9.95. 

    Today's Price Action

    Biggest Gainers

    4.97% ~ $ 10.56 | LOKB - Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)
    3.39% ~ $ 11.27 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)
    3.30% ~ $ 10.32 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP (Announced)
    2.25% ~ $ 9.98 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
    1.34% ~ $ 11.37 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)
    1.22% ~ $ 9.84 | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    .91% ~ $ 9.98 | DYNS - Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    .83% ~ $ 9.75 | MTAL - Metals Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
    .82% ~ $ 9.88 | OACB - Oaktree Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)
    .80% ~ $ 10.07 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)
    .71% ~ $ 9.93 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (Announced)
    .71% ~ $ 9.95 | FOXW - FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    .69% ~ $ 10.25 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    .62% ~ $ 9.79 | ALPA - ALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP III (Pre-Deal)
    .61% ~ $ 9.84 | CCVI - Churchill Capital Corp VI (Pre-Deal)
    .61% ~ $ 9.94 | IPVF - InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (Announced)
    .60% ~ $ 10.02 | AMAO - American Acquisition Opportunity Inc (Pre-Deal)
    .59% ~ $ 9.73 | TBSA - TB SA Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
    .52% ~ $ 9.75 | CPAR - Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    .52% ~ $ 9.75 | FZT - FAST Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

    Biggest Losers

    -6.57% ~ $ 9.95 | PONO - PONO Capital Corp (Pre-Deal)
    -2.08% ~ $ 9.88 | MRAC - Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    -1.51% ~ $ 9.80 | WAVC - Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (Pre-Deal)
    -.96% ~ $ 10.07 | ACBA - Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (Announced)
    -.82% ~ $ 9.70 | ACQR - Independence Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)
    -.77% ~ $ 9.66 | PUCK - Goal Acquisitions Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.72% ~ $ 9.68 | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)
    -.71% ~ $ 9.75 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.71% ~ $ 9.78 | LDHA - LDH Growth Corp I (Pre-Deal)
    -.71% ~ $ 9.83 | WINV - WinVest Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.66% ~ $ 10.51 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)
    -.62% ~ $ 24.30 | PCPC - Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)
    -.62% ~ $ 9.68 | PTOC - Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.61% ~ $ 9.71 | ADER - 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
    -.61% ~ $ 9.75 | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.56% ~ $ 9.73 | ESM - ESM Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
    -.55% ~ $ 9.88 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.55% ~ $ 12.70 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)

    SPAC Calendar

    Oct 14 | $ 11.27 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. --> Algoma Steel
    Oct 14 | $ 10.32 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP --> Vivid Seats Inc.
    Oct 14 | $ 9.93 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings --> BAKKT Holdings, LLC
    Oct 19 | $ 9.99 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II --> Mirion Technologies
    Oct 19 | $ 9.99 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp --> WeWork
    Oct 20 | $ 9.99 | KURI - Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. --> Babylon
    Oct 20 | $ 10.09 | SGAM - Seaport Global Acquisition Corp --> Redbox
    Oct 20 | $ 10.10 | BCYP - Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. --> SAB Biotherapeutics
    Oct 27 | $ 10.09 | GNRS - GREENROSE ACQUISITION CORP --> Shango Holdings, Future Works, Theraplant, TrueHarvest

