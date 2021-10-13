Billy Beane's RedBall Nabs SeatGeek in SPAC Merger

Sports focused SPAC strikes a $1.35B deal for the ticketing platform. VIH/Baakt expects to close 10/15 and Fat Projects prices IPO.

Redball Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) and SeatGeek

While it may not be the Boston Red Sox, Redball Acquisition Corp (RBAC) - sponsored by Redbird Capital - struck a deal with online ticketing agency SeatGeek, valuing the firm at $1.35B EV.

It also ironically comes the day before Horizon Acquisition Corp is set to vote on its own SPAC merger with a ticketing company, Vivid Seats. HZAC closed up +3.3% today to $10.32.

The deal financing includes a $100M PIPE led by the likes of Ryan Smith (Qualtrics + Utah Jazz Owner) and NBA superstar Kevin Durant. RBAC barely nudged on the official news, closing slightly up at $9.89.

Chris Urmson and Michael Thompson on Aurora Innovation

In July, Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY) announced a $10.6B EV SPAC transaction with self-driving technology company Aurora. We had Aurora CEO Chris Urmson as well as Reinvent CEO Michael Thompson join the podcast to discuss Aurora, the transaction, and why it's a compelling investment.

Elsewhere in SPACs...

VIH expects to its merger with BAKKT on 10/15 and start trading as BKKT on 10/18. 40% of shares redeemed in the merger vote.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (FATPU) priced its $100M IPO with 1 full warrant. FATPU closed down 5 cents to $9.95.

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

4.97% ~ $ 10.56 | LOKB - Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)

3.39% ~ $ 11.27 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)

3.30% ~ $ 10.32 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP (Announced)

2.25% ~ $ 9.98 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.34% ~ $ 11.37 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

1.22% ~ $ 9.84 | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.91% ~ $ 9.98 | DYNS - Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.83% ~ $ 9.75 | MTAL - Metals Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.88 | OACB - Oaktree Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

.80% ~ $ 10.07 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)

.71% ~ $ 9.93 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (Announced)

.71% ~ $ 9.95 | FOXW - FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.69% ~ $ 10.25 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.62% ~ $ 9.79 | ALPA - ALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP III (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.84 | CCVI - Churchill Capital Corp VI (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.94 | IPVF - InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (Announced)

.60% ~ $ 10.02 | AMAO - American Acquisition Opportunity Inc (Pre-Deal)

.59% ~ $ 9.73 | TBSA - TB SA Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.75 | CPAR - Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.75 | FZT - FAST Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-6.57% ~ $ 9.95 | PONO - PONO Capital Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.08% ~ $ 9.88 | MRAC - Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.51% ~ $ 9.80 | WAVC - Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (Pre-Deal)

-.96% ~ $ 10.07 | ACBA - Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (Announced)

-.82% ~ $ 9.70 | ACQR - Independence Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.77% ~ $ 9.66 | PUCK - Goal Acquisitions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.68 | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.75 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.78 | LDHA - LDH Growth Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.83 | WINV - WinVest Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.66% ~ $ 10.51 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-.62% ~ $ 24.30 | PCPC - Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.62% ~ $ 9.68 | PTOC - Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.71 | ADER - 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.75 | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.56% ~ $ 9.73 | ESM - ESM Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.55% ~ $ 9.88 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.55% ~ $ 12.70 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)

SPAC Calendar

Oct 14 | $ 11.27 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. --> Algoma Steel

Oct 14 | $ 10.32 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP --> Vivid Seats Inc.

Oct 14 | $ 9.93 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings --> BAKKT Holdings, LLC

Oct 19 | $ 9.99 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II --> Mirion Technologies

Oct 19 | $ 9.99 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp --> WeWork

Oct 20 | $ 9.99 | KURI - Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. --> Babylon

Oct 20 | $ 10.09 | SGAM - Seaport Global Acquisition Corp --> Redbox

Oct 20 | $ 10.10 | BCYP - Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. --> SAB Biotherapeutics

Oct 27 | $ 10.09 | GNRS - GREENROSE ACQUISITION CORP --> Shango Holdings, Future Works, Theraplant, TrueHarvest

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)Daily SPAC Analysis also available at BoardroomAlpha.com