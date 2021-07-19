Ackman / PSTH Deal Falls Apart, and Merger Monday is Back
**
** Get the free Daily SPAC Newsletter
**
Last month Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH) announced one of the most complicated SPAC deals that the market had ever seen in structuring a deal to take Universal Music Group public. Not to rehash the details, but that transaction would have created a new kind of acquisition company, the Special Acquisition Rights Company (SPARC).
However, in a stunning letter to shareholders this morning, Ackman has said that due to complications with the SEC and the negative reaction in PSTH's share price that the deal is off the table and the UMG transaction will proceed with Pershing Square Holdings instead.
PSTH is still the largest SPAC out there at some $4B in trust, and will now have 18 months to pursue a traditional SPAC business combination.
Merger Monday is Back
4 new SPAC merger deals announced this morning to kick off the week, highlighted by Ermengildo Zegna going public via Investindustrial Acquisition Corp (IIAC), valuing the legendary fashion retailer at a $3.2B EV.
Other SPAC deals came from ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities (ENNV), Capstar (CPSR), and Omnichannel Acquisition (OCA).
10 SPACs Set to Vote on Mergers this Week
Jul 19 | $ 9.45 | ANDA - Andina Acquisition Corp. III --> Stryve Foods, LLC
Jul 20 | $ 9.13 | ACND - Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp --> Beacon Street Group
Jul 20 | $ 9.31 | TWND - Tailwind Acquisition Corp --> QOMPLX, Inc.
Jul 20 | $ 13.26 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp --> Faraday Future
Jul 20 | $ 13.44 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc --> Matterport, Inc.
Jul 20 | $ 9.00 | RAAC - Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp --> Berkshire Grey
Jul 21 | $ 11.17 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. --> Microvast, Inc.
Jul 21 | $ 9.71 | VCVC - 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp --> REE Automotive Ltd.
Jul 21 | $ 11.39 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc --> Sema4
Jul 22 | $ 22.79 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV --> Lucid Motors
Friday's SPAC Movers
Biggest Gainers
27.18% ~ $ 10.20 | GXGX - GX Acquisition Corp (Announced)
7.90% ~ $ 11.20 | FGNA - FG New America Acquisition Corp (Announced)
6.94% ~ $ 13.26 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)
3.85% ~ $ 10.80 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)
3.35% ~ $ 10.18 | IIAC - Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.99% ~ $ 11.55 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)
1.92% ~ $ 9.55 | NHIC - NewHold Investment Corporation (Announced)
1.75% ~ $ 9.91 | PFDR - Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
1.64% ~ $ 9.91 | HIII - Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
1.56% ~ $ 9.45 | ANDA - Andina Acquisition Corp. III (Announced)
1.52% ~ $ 10.71 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)
1.45% ~ $ 9.81 | DHBC - DHB Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.13% ~ $ 9.86 | ATMR - Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)
1.06% ~ $ 10.49 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
1.06% ~ $ 10.51 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)
.91% ~ $ 9.95 | GTPB - GORES TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS II, INC. (Pre-Deal)
.91% ~ $ 10.03 | DKDCA - Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.88% ~ $ 10.34 | ACKIT - ACKRELL SPAC Partners I Co. (Pre-Deal)
.82% ~ $ 9.86 | RAM - Aries I Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.73% ~ $ 9.70 | CLAS - Class Acceleration Corp. (Pre-Deal)
Biggest Losers
-5.42% ~ $ 11.17 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)
-4.06% ~ $ 9.69 | CPAR - Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-3.02% ~ $ 9.31 | TWND - Tailwind Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-2.90% ~ $ 10.70 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)
-2.75% ~ $ 12.36 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)
-2.71% ~ $ 9.71 | VCVC - 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-2.45% ~ $ 10.73 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)
-2.27% ~ $ 12.03 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)
-2.24% ~ $ 10.02 | LSAQ - LIFE SCI ACQ II (Announced)
-1.90% ~ $ 17.04 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-1.83% ~ $ 9.13 | ACND - Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-1.81% ~ $ 20.63 | PSTH - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (Announced)
-1.69% ~ $ 10.47 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)
-1.61% ~ $ 9.79 | RXRA - RXR Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-1.57% ~ $ 10.02 | ZT - Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.33% ~ $ 10.36 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (Announced)
-1.32% ~ $ 9.76 | IACC - ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (Pre-Deal)
-1.27% ~ $ 9.70 | IPVI - InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)
More from Boardroom Alpha
More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
- RTPY Rises on Deal with Aurora, PFDR Strikes $1.4B Deal with Service Max
- Will Large Redemptions Force a Change in Sponsor Economics?
- SEC, Gensler Lay the Hammer on Stable Road (SRAC) & Momentus
- LCAP Rises on MSP Deal, ASPL Sees Huge Redemptions in Wheels Up Vote
- Lionheart Acquisition (LCAP) Announces $32.6B SPAC Deal with MSP Recovery
- Nextdoor Leads the Way in Busy Merger Week
- Despite Higher Activity Level SPACs Showing Some Weakness
- SPAC Deal Announcement Pops and Warrants Surge
- Hyperfine, Circle, and Alpha Tau Healthcare Get SPAC Deals
- Pre-Deal SPACs are Cheap
- Two New SPAC Deals (DMYQ, ATHN)
- Khosla Ventures Acquisition II Soars on Nextdoor Deal
- Khosla taking Nextdoor Public in $4.3B Deal and CF Acquisition Announced Satellogic $850M Deal
- Weekly SPAC Wrap - July 2
- Bowlero Gets a $2.6B SPAC Deal
- Chamath's Bio SPACs Rise, WPF has Large Redemptions
- Stable Road (SRAC) Cuts Deal Valuation in Half -- Market Loves It
- SPACs Flat, LACQ and IACA Votes Pass
- 10 SPAC Deal Votes Close Out June
- De-SPACs Get Set to Join the Russell 3000
- Weekly Director/CEO/CFO Moves: Matthew Furlong Takes the Helm at GameStop & EBAY Gets a New CFO
- Churchill (CCIV) & Lucid Sets its Vote Date
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)