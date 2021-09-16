Procaps and Union Acquisition II (LATN) Discuss $1.1B SPAC Deal
--------------------------
We spoke with Procaps Group Chairman and CEO Ruben Minski and Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) CEO Kyle Bransfield about their $1.1B merger. Procaps is an established healthcare company based in Latin America that expects to have over $100M in EBITDA this year and to be acquisitive going forward.
LATN has a shareholder meeting set for Sep-22 and goes ex-redemption this week, have a listen.
Interview with Ruben Minski and Kyle Bransfield
Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) / Procaps Details
Vote Date: September 22, 2021
Trust Size: $137.2M
EV: $1.1B
PIPE: $100M
Investor Deck: See deck here
Note Union Acquisition II originally IPO'ed in October 2019 for a $200M offering and a 18-month deadline to find a deal. In April 2021 shareholders approved an extension but ~$65M trust redeemed as part of the vote.
Discussion Topics
- Intro to Procaps
- Why is now the time to go public?
- SPAC vs. traditional IPO
- Union Acquisition Corp
- Procaps investors
- Valuation, growth, and risks
- Union as a longterm partner
- Transitioning from private to public
For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
