September 16, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
SPACESGNews
Search

Procaps and Union Acquisition II (LATN) Discuss $1.1B SPAC Deal

Procaps Group is a 40+ year old company expecting ~$100M in 2021 EBITDA, CEO Ruben Minksi talks to us about why the company is going public and its prospects for the future.
Author:
Publish date:

--------------------------
Free SPAC Tools
--------------------------
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing

We spoke with Procaps Group Chairman and CEO Ruben Minski and Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) CEO Kyle Bransfield about their $1.1B merger. Procaps is an established healthcare company based in Latin America that expects to have over $100M in EBITDA this year and to be acquisitive going forward. 

LATN has a shareholder meeting set for Sep-22 and goes ex-redemption this week, have a listen.

Interview with Ruben Minski and Kyle Bransfield

Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) / Procaps Details

Vote Date: September 22, 2021
Trust Size: $137.2M
EV: $1.1B
PIPE: $100M
Investor Deck: See deck here

Note Union Acquisition II originally IPO'ed in October 2019 for a $200M offering and a 18-month deadline to find a deal. In April 2021 shareholders approved an extension but ~$65M trust redeemed as part of the vote. 

LATN_stock_price

Discussion Topics

  • Intro to Procaps
  • Why is now the time to go public?
  • SPAC vs. traditional IPO
  • Union Acquisition Corp
  • Procaps investors
  • Valuation, growth, and risks
  • Union as a longterm partner
  • Transitioning from private to public 

More from Boardroom Alpha

More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

See a full SPAC list here.

Know Who Drives Return Podcast

Latest Analysis

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

Daily SPAC Analysis also available at BoardroomAlpha.com

BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
SPAC

Procaps and Union Acquisition II (LATN) Discuss $1.1B SPAC Deal

SPAC Lead
SPAC

EJFA strikes $8.5B SPAC deal with Pagaya, 5 SPAC IPOs, and 2 shareholder votes highlight the day in SPAC Land.

SPAC Lead
SPAC

SRNG, ACIC, and PACE All Approved. High Redemptions Continue

SPAC Lead
SPAC

Motive Capital (MOTV) in $1.6b SPAC Deal with Forge Global

BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
SPAC

Are Niccolo de Masi and dMY the Real SPAC Kings?

SPAC Lead
SPAC

Highland Transcend Partners and Novus Capital II Strike SPAC Deals

BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
SPAC

Sarcos Robotics CEO Ben Wolff on Robots and SPACs

Lucid-HQ-2
SPAC

LUCID to Redeem Warrants

SPAC Lead
SPAC

SOAC's PIPE Holders Aren't Paying Up