Procaps and Union Acquisition II (LATN) Discuss $1.1B SPAC Deal

Procaps Group is a 40+ year old company expecting ~$100M in 2021 EBITDA, CEO Ruben Minksi talks to us about why the company is going public and its prospects for the future.

We spoke with Procaps Group Chairman and CEO Ruben Minski and Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) CEO Kyle Bransfield about their $1.1B merger. Procaps is an established healthcare company based in Latin America that expects to have over $100M in EBITDA this year and to be acquisitive going forward.

LATN has a shareholder meeting set for Sep-22 and goes ex-redemption this week, have a listen.

Interview with Ruben Minski and Kyle Bransfield

Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) / Procaps Details

Vote Date: September 22, 2021

Trust Size: $137.2M

EV: $1.1B

PIPE: $100M

Investor Deck: See deck here

Note Union Acquisition II originally IPO'ed in October 2019 for a $200M offering and a 18-month deadline to find a deal. In April 2021 shareholders approved an extension but ~$65M trust redeemed as part of the vote.

Discussion Topics

Intro to Procaps

Why is now the time to go public?

SPAC vs. traditional IPO

Union Acquisition Corp

Procaps investors

Valuation, growth, and risks

Union as a longterm partner

Transitioning from private to public

