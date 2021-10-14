    • October 14, 2021
    Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts on Travel and Merger with TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS)

    Vacasa is a vacation rental management company going public via TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS) in a $3.7B deal. CEO Matt Roberts joins us to discuss Vacasa, travel and the deal.
    Matt Roberts, CEO of Vacasa, is a seasoned executive in the public markets having previously been CEO of OpenTable earlier in his career. Matt is now set to become a public company CEO for the 2nd time as Vacasa gets set to complete a SPAC merger with TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS) in a deal that values Vacasa at $3.7B. 

    Vacasa is a rental management company that is capitalizing on both the resurgent travel sector and growing market for people to have a second home to rent out for supplemental income. 

    We speak to Matt about what he's learned as CEO of OpenTable, why you should be interested in investing in Vacasa, and what's next for the travel industry. 

    Vacasa / TPG Solutions Overview

    Announced: 7/29/2021
    EV: $3.7B
    Trust Size: $285M
    PIPE: $200M: "top-tier mutual funds, leading institutional investors and TPG"

    Topics Discussed

    • Matt Roberts - career history
    • Overview of Vacasa's business
    • Vacasa vs. BKNG, EXPE, ABNB
    • Covid tailwinds in travel
    • What does second home supply look like?
    • Growth prospects for Vacasa
    • Why go public now, and private to public transition
    • CFO Jamie Cohen and Vacasa's Leadership
    • Why SPAC vs. other capital market routes
    • Valuation in context
    • Partnership with TPG
    • What's Matt is most excited about

    Vacasa's Leadership Team

    vacasateam

    About Matt Roberts

    Serving on Vacasa’s Board of Directors since 2018, Matt Roberts became CEO a year later to lead the company’s strategic growth and corporate vision. Formerly CEO of OpenTable and CFO at E-LOAN, Roberts has deep experience working for two-sided marketplaces and rapid-growth companies that utilize technology to deliver exceptional consumer experiences.

