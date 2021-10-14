Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts on Travel and Merger with TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS)
--------------------------
BA Podcast & Moves Newsletter
--------------------------
** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return Podcast
** Get the Weekly CEO, CFO, and Director Moves Newsletter
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing
Matt Roberts, CEO of Vacasa, is a seasoned executive in the public markets having previously been CEO of OpenTable earlier in his career. Matt is now set to become a public company CEO for the 2nd time as Vacasa gets set to complete a SPAC merger with TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS) in a deal that values Vacasa at $3.7B.
Vacasa is a rental management company that is capitalizing on both the resurgent travel sector and growing market for people to have a second home to rent out for supplemental income.
We speak to Matt about what he's learned as CEO of OpenTable, why you should be interested in investing in Vacasa, and what's next for the travel industry.
Vacasa / TPG Solutions Overview
Announced: 7/29/2021
EV: $3.7B
Trust Size: $285M
PIPE: $200M: "top-tier mutual funds, leading institutional investors and TPG"
Topics Discussed
- Matt Roberts - career history
- Overview of Vacasa's business
- Vacasa vs. BKNG, EXPE, ABNB
- Covid tailwinds in travel
- What does second home supply look like?
- Growth prospects for Vacasa
- Why go public now, and private to public transition
- CFO Jamie Cohen and Vacasa's Leadership
- Why SPAC vs. other capital market routes
- Valuation in context
- Partnership with TPG
- What's Matt is most excited about
Vacasa's Leadership Team
About Matt Roberts
Serving on Vacasa’s Board of Directors since 2018, Matt Roberts became CEO a year later to lead the company’s strategic growth and corporate vision. Formerly CEO of OpenTable and CFO at E-LOAN, Roberts has deep experience working for two-sided marketplaces and rapid-growth companies that utilize technology to deliver exceptional consumer experiences.
More from Boardroom Alpha
For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
The Know Who Drives Return Podcast
- Aurora's Chris Urmson and Reinvent's Michael Thompson
- Scott Wagner and Tom Hegge From True Wind on SPACs
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- Matthew Tuttle on FOMO, SPACs, and Capitalizing on Market Trends
- DMYI's Niccolo de Masi on Quantum Computing & IonQ
- Procaps and Union Acquisition II (LATN) Discuss $1.1B SPAC Deal
- Are Niccolo de Masi and dMY the Real SPAC Kings?
- Sarcos Robotics CEO Ben Wolff on Robots and SPACs
Latest Analysis
- SPAC Market Remains Saturated, Deal Pace Needs to Pick Up to Clear
- Starry Going Public with FirstMark Horizon (FMAC)
- Don't Go Long on SPACs
- SPAX & SPCX: Two SPAC ETFs for Retail Investors
- No SPACs For You Say the Dems
- Risk Off, Tech Off, SPACs Off
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- DMYI Closes and Becomes IONQ. KCAC Drops 16% on Approval
- So Long SPAC Gamma Squeeze? MEKA Rises in IPO Surprise
- LATN, AMHC Deals Pass, and Joe Ianiello Prices a $265M SPAC IPO
- 40 SPAC Warrants < $1
- SPAC Gamma Trade On. FUSE/MoneyLion Surges 10.5%.
- SPACs Drop Along with the Market
- Motive Capital (MOTV) in $1.6b SPAC Deal with Forge Global
- LUCID to Redeem Warrants
- SOAC's PIPE Holders Aren't Paying Up
- Lucid Falls on $2.5B PIPE Lock-up Expiry
- VICE Abandons its SPAC Plans
- Spring Valley / AeroFarms Need More Capital
- Big SPAC Redemptions and Price Jumps Continue
- LWAC Runs Wild Post 97% Redemptions
- Apollo is Raising $500M for SPACs, LWAC sees 97% Redemptions
- All SPAC Analysis from Boardroom Alpha
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)Daily SPAC Analysis also available at BoardroomAlpha.com