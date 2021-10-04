October 4, 2021
Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield

Jonathan Browne of Robinson Capital joins the podcast to discuss SPACs as an alternative fixed income strategy.
Jonathan Browne, Portfolio Manager at Robinson Capital, joins us for the latest episode of Know Who Drives Return to discuss his ETF SPAX and investing in pre-deal SPACs as a yield play and alternative to a traditional fixed income product. 

spax

It's a strategy that we have been following for some time now, but perhaps gets spoken about less given its lower vol and won't get you rich quick. It's a particularly interesting time to pay attention to this strategy given the risk-free yield one can earn by focusing on discounted pre-deal SPACs. 

Have a listen here: 

Topics

  • Intro - Background to Robinson
  • SPACs as an Alternative to Fixed Income
  • SPACs and Yield, Risk-Free
  • How do you pick SPACs?
  • State of the SPAC IPO Market
  • SPAX - the ETF
  • What can reinvigorate the SPAC market?
  • Sponsor alignment
  • Gamma squeeze
  • Closed-end funds

About Jonathan Browne

Jon serves as a Portfolio Manager and member of the investment management team at Robinson Capital. He jointly oversees the day-to-day management of the Robinson Funds, including its investment strategies and processes, risk management, regulatory compliance, asset allocation modeling, external manager due diligence and selection, and trading. He is also responsible for overseeing the continued growth and advancement of the firm’s CEF and SPAC research efforts, which includes managing Robinson Capital’s proprietary valuation systems.

Prior to joining Robinson Capital Management, Jon worked as an Associate Portfolio Manager for Federated Investors, Inc. In that role, he helped manage several income focused, multi-asset class portfolios and SMA portfolios. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Jon also served as a Research Analyst, providing fundamental equity research across various industries.

Previously, Jon worked for three years as a Senior Consultant at FactSet Research Systems Inc., where he developed proprietary models and streamlined investment processes for institutional investors, such as hedge fund managers, plan sponsors, and private wealth advisors.

