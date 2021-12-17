Brivo CEO Steve Van Till on Cloud-Based Access Control and SPAC Merger with CPTK

Brivo Founder & CEO Steve Van Till talks merger with Crown PropTech Acquisitions (CPTK) and why access control is more important now than ever.

----------------------------------------------------

Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha

----------------------------------------------------

** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return

** Daily SPAC Newsletter

** Full SPAC Listing

Steve Van Till founded Brivo back in 1999. The cloud-based access control company serves all type of real estate from single-family homes up to commercial buildings. Steve talks to us about Brivo and why in a post-covid world access control is more important than ever - particularly in an increased environment of hybrid work.

Having been almost entirely self-funded for its entire history, Brivo is going public via SPAC to expand sales and accelerate growth. Is it worth taking a bet on the most mature cloud-based access control company out there?

Investor Presentation

Podcast Link

About Steve Van Till

Key Takeaways

On the business

Early adopters of building and security cloud technology

technology Brivo's platform is used across all property types, though their history is longest in commercial properties

properties 750 enterprise accounts including Whole Foods (all locations), DocuSign

including Whole Foods (all locations), DocuSign 95% customer retention with customer relationships ~10-15 years long

with customer relationships ~10-15 years long SaaS nature of the service keeps customers renewing

40% subscription revenue with balance being hardware, aiming to grow that pie of recurring revenue with high gross margins on both sides

on both sides On competition and opportunity

Enterprise : Brivo is only mature cloud company , and balance of the market "old iron" who have been slow to adapt to cloud

, and balance of the market "old iron" who have been slow to adapt to cloud

Commercial RE: most crowded, but highly fragmented . some newer / smaller VC funded companies

. some newer / smaller VC funded companies

Multifamily: lot of startups, i.e. Latch (LTCH), where there is a lot of focus

Brivo Expects over 55% revenue CAGR out to 2025

On the deal + growth

Large and growing TAM amid "PropTech" surge

The "new normal" of hybrid work (and also co-working space) is driving greater adoption of the need for building security products

Expecting 55% revenue CAGR from $72M this year out to $417M in 2025

from $72M this year out to $417M in 2025 Goal to get to majority SaaS revenue by 2024

Use of proceeds for the SPAC deal is to expand the sales effort

Haven't really raised new capital for the business since 2000. 2015 sale was really a re-cap and liquidity event for management

$75M PIPE is structured as a convert

Crown was chosen by Brivo (among several inbound SPAC offers) due to:

Philosophical alignment in PropTech



Operating experience of crown with >1mm square feet of managed real estate

Looking to be acquisitive and buy companies in adjacent product areas

areas Workplace and tenant experience (e.g. CRM) - focusing on the people

Deal Overview

SPAC: Crown PropTech Acquisitions (CPTK)

Sponsor: Crown Acquisitions

Deal announced November 10, 2021

$808M enterprise value

$75M PIPE: Golub Capital Credit Opportunities + Eagle Eye Networks

First time SPAC sponsor Crown Acquisitions has deep commercial real estate experience and is led by Richard Chera.

Steve mentions that Crown's philosophical alignment, roots in Brivo's customer base, and Crown's operating history as all reasons for alignment. In addition Cera is the founder of a PropTech aggregator, REWYRE, that matches supply and demand which is an additional channel that Brivo can utilize to grow customers.

Topics Discussed

Steve's history and founding of Brivo

Real estate areas of coverage and enterprise customer base

Mix of software vs. hardware in Brivo's business

Breakdown of growth expectations

PropTech secular trends as a positive tailwind for the company

Fundraising, SPACs, and why they picked the crown team

Competitive landscape (enterprise, commercial, and multifamily)

Brivo's leadership team

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

The Know Who Drives Return Podcast

See all the latest episodes and full backlog here.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)