FTAC Athena and Betsy Cohen Taking Pico Public + SPACs Stuck Below NAV
FTAC Athena Acquisition (FTAA) Taking Pico Public
In a deal valued at $1.4 billion, Athena Acquisition (FTAA) is taking Pico public. Pico is a "a leading provider of mission critical technology, data and analytic services for the financial markets community". The deal includes a $200 million PIPE anchored by Golden Gate Capital and also has Wellington Management, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, DRW Venture Capital LLC and the Pritzker-Vlock Family Office involved.
The deal's $1.4B valuation is at 5.7x 2022 estimated sales. Pico had $157M in revenue in 2020 and a big, prominent list of customers.
The full investor deck is available here.
FTAA is led by Betsy Cohen who has been one of the most prominent and successful SPAC sponsors. She knows the financial space well and already has deals done or happening for Perella Weinberg, eToro, and Payoneer.
Pre-Deal SPACs Stuck Below NAV, Redemptions, and Incentives
One of the great questions of the time is why SPACs continue to IPO despite the dismal post-IPO performance (essentially all trade materially below NAV). Well, it's incentives of course. WSJ does some digging here and as they rightly state, it is definitely murky, but also definitely financially rewarding for SPAC sponsors.
We've talked about this recently in light of the redemptions and how when big redemptions happen sponsors aren't required to reduce their stake. This is both unfair to other stakeholders -- all except the sponsors getting the promote. And, in the case of big redemptions puts the combined company at risk of being what we call a Zombie SPAC. A Zombie SPAC is one that may not have enough cash to execute the vision as presented in the original deal.
A simple example. If a SPAC takes a car company public and the cash will be used to build 2 new manufacturing facilities to build 100 cars a day and meet their revenue forecast, but only has enough cash to build 1 facility then it can't meet its targets. This may seem simplistic, but remember the cash is being raised for a reason and cash minimums are there a purpose too. What's scary for SPAC investors is when they see big redemptions remove a majority of the cash from trust and the cash minimum gets waived.
And, SPAC redemptions are definitely moving in the wrong direction. Here are five of the most recent de-SPACs:
- Reinvent Technology Partners Z (RTPZ) / Hippo: 84%
- Dragoneer Growth (DGNR) / CCC Info Services: 30%
- Starboard Value Acquisition (SVAC) / Cyxtera: 65%
- Roth CH Acquisition II / Reservoir Holdings: 90%
- Capitol Investment Corp V / Doma: 85%
The good news for the broader SPAC market is that there are increasing signs that IPOs are getting harder to do. Today, for example, AMCI Acquisition Corp II (AMCI /U) IPOs and is giving up a portion of its founders shares to get it done.
August SPAC Deal Calendar
This week has three more SPAC merger votes. All are at risk of significant redemptions, especially Peridot Acquisition (PDAC) which is trading all the way down at $9.55. It may not be until the Mudrick Capital Acquisition (MUDS) / Topps vote on the 25th that investors won't expect material redemptions.
Aug 05 | $ 9.94 | RTP - Reinvent Technology Partners --> Joby Aviation
Aug 05 | $ 9.55 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp --> Li-Cycle Corp
Aug 06 | $ 9.79 | SCPE - SC Health Corporation --> Rockley Photonics
Aug 09 | $ 9.98 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. --> Tango Therapeutics
Aug 10 | $ 9.97 | CHFW - Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp --> Surrozen, Inc.
Aug 11 | $ 10.07 | NBA - New Beginnings Acquisition Corp --> Airspan Networks Inc
Aug 11 | $ 10.20 | GRNV - GreenVision Acquisition Corp. --> Helbiz, Inc.
Aug 11 | $ 10.02 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. --> Momentus, Inc.
Aug 12 | $ 10.07 | CFAC - CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III --> AEye, Inc.
Aug 12 | $ 9.97 | SAII - SOFTWARE ACQ GP --> Otonomo Technologies, Ltd
Aug 13 | $ 9.96 | NSH - NavSight Holdings, Inc --> Spire Global
Aug 15 | $ 9.97 | SNPR - Tortoise Acquisition Corp II --> Volta Industries, Inc.
Aug 16 | $ 9.97 | RMGB - RMG Acquisition Corporation II --> ReNew Power Private Limited
Aug 18 | $ 9.96 | NGAC - NextGen Acquisition Corp --> Xos, Inc.
Aug 18 | $ 9.96 | AJAX - Ajax I --> Cazoo
Aug 18 | $ 9.96 | KSMT - KISMET ACQ ONE --> Nexters Global Limited
Aug 20 | $ 10.00 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp --> Rocket Lab
Aug 20 | $ 10.04 | SV - Spring Valley Acquisition Corp --> AeroFarms
Aug 25 | $ 10.80 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II --> The Topps Company
Tuesday's SPAC Movers
Biggest SPAC Decliners
-3.34% ~ $ 9.55 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-3.31% ~ $ 10.80 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)
-2.91% ~ $ 11.99 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)
-2.71% ~ $ 9.70 | GACQ - Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-2.42% ~ $ 11.69 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)
-2.10% ~ $ 9.79 | CFFE - CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (Pre-Deal)
-2.00% ~ $ 9.79 | SCPE - SC Health Corporation (Announced)
-1.90% ~ $ 10.30 | KVSB - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Announced)
-1.74% ~ $ 10.18 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-1.73% ~ $ 9.66 | OEPW - One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.53% ~ $ 9.63 | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-1.33% ~ $ 17.00 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-1.32% ~ $ 9.71 | LCA - Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
-1.31% ~ $ 9.83 | OHPA - Orion Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.25% ~ $ 10.30 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)
-1.13% ~ $ 9.65 | GXII - GX Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
-1.12% ~ $ 9.68 | HLAH - Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
-1.12% ~ $ 9.71 | ATWO - two (Pre-Deal)
-1.02% ~ $ 9.75 | BSGA - Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-1.00% ~ $ 9.90 | LOKB - Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)
Biggest SPAC Gainers
4.36% ~ $ 11.74 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)
2.51% ~ $ 9.82 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.55% ~ $ 9.85 | FRWA - PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
1.45% ~ $ 9.82 | IPVA - InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.44% ~ $ 9.89 | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)
1.25% ~ $ 9.73 | EGGF - EG Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.13% ~ $ 9.82 | VYGG - Vy Global Growth (Pre-Deal)
1.07% ~ $ 9.78 | FRON - Frontier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.07% ~ $ 9.80 | TIOA - Tio Tech A (Pre-Deal)
.93% ~ $ 9.74 | ITHX - ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.93% ~ $ 9.76 | SBII - Sandbridge X2 Corp (Pre-Deal)
.91% ~ $ 9.93 | LUXA - Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.87% ~ $ 24.36 | PCPC - Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)
.83% ~ $ 9.73 | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.83% ~ $ 9.74 | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.76% ~ $ 9.93 | DCRN - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)
.72% ~ $ 9.74 | CRU - Crucible Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
.72% ~ $ 9.84 | VPCB - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (Announced)
.71% ~ $ 9.90 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.62% ~ $ 9.67 | GLHA - Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)