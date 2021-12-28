NGCA and ATHN Deals Approved as SPACs Quietly Move Toward 2022

It was another quiet day in SPACs with no deal announcements, 2 approved deals, and a single IPO. With only one SPAC deal vote left in 2022, don't expect activity to pickup until the new year.

It was a down day for SPACs again as the market was thinly traded, there were no deal announcements, and only one IPO. Tomorrow we'll release our December 2021 SPAC market review that will wrap the full month and take a look ahead. Until then, here is what happened today.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NGCA) shareholders approved their deal with Virgin Orbit today. It is expected to close before year end and start trading as VORB. Redemptions weren't explicitly given, but with "$228 million in gross proceeds, including $68M from trust proceeds and $160 million from a fully committed PIPE" it implies over 80% of shares redeemed.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATHN) shareholders approved their merger with Heliogen. The deal is expected to close on 12/30 and begin trading as HLGN on 12/31. There was no mention of redemptions in the short press release and we don't expect it, at least explicitly, in the coming 8-k either given it will likely be a high number.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp (WTMA) debuted, saw little interest, and closed at $10.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR) changed its ticker to CMPO and began trading as CompoSecure today. We recently spoke to CMPO's CEO Jon Wilk on the podcast.

SPAC Calendar

Only one more SPAC deal vote in 2021 and then we'll slowly start to pick up the pace again in 2022.

Dec 30 | $ 9.70 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V --> Satellogic

Jan 04 | $ 9.96 | VPCC - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. --> DAVE INC.

Jan 06 | $ 10.19 | PAIC - Petra Acquisition Inc --> Revelation Biosciences, Inc

Jan 11 | $ 9.97 | CPSR - Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. --> Gelesis Inc

Jan 12 | $ 9.97 | DCRN - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II --> Tritium

Jan 14 | $ 9.98 | MCMJ - Merida Merger Corp. I --> Leafly Holdings, Inc.

Jan 14 | $ 9.96 | GMII - Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. --> Sonder Holdings Inc.

Jan 19 | $ 10.16 | VMAC - Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. --> Anghami

Jan 20 | $ 9.96 | TREB - Trebia Acquisition Corp --> System1

Discounted SPACs

For those looking to nab some discounted SPACs as investors either shun the asset class in favor of cash going into 2021 or are harvesting tax losses, here are some of the most discounted SPACs as of market closed today.

-3.90% @ $ 9.61 | JAQC - Jupiter Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% @ $ 9.62 | CLBR - Colombier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.55% @ $ 9.65 | NFYS - Enphys Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% @ $ 9.65 | SLVR - SILVERspac Inc (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% @ $ 9.66 | HCVI - Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% @ $ 9.66 | MTAL - Metals Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% @ $ 9.66 | PEGR - Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% @ $ 9.66 | CDAQ - Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% @ $ 9.66 | AFTR - AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% @ $ 9.66 | GFOR - Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% @ $ 9.67 | TRTL - TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% @ $ 9.67 | BSAQ - Black Spade Acquisition Co (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% @ $ 9.68 | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% @ $ 9.68 | TWLV - Twelve Seas Investment Company II (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% @ $ 9.68 | MITA - Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% @ $ 9.68 | BACA - Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% @ $ 9.68 | XPAX - XPAC Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% @ $ 9.68 | NRAC - Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% @ $ 9.68 | GLHA - Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% @ $ 9.68 | LITT - Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.11% @ $ 9.69 | PSAG - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | HWEL - Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | VELO - Velocity Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | GPAC - Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | IBER - Ibere Pharmaceuticals (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | EBAC - European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | SPTK - SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | CORS - Corsair Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | FSNB - Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | TETC - Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | FRW - PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | KIII - Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | IPAX - Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | ARYE - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | AMCI - AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% @ $ 9.69 | ALPA - ALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP III (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% @ $ 9.70 | BWC - Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% @ $ 9.70 | NSTB - Northern Star Investment Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% @ $ 9.70 | FRON - Frontier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% @ $ 9.70 | LHAA - Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% @ $ 9.70 | ZT - Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% @ $ 9.70 | FICV - Frontier Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% @ $ 9.70 | APTM - Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% @ $ 9.70 | MSAC - Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% @ $ 9.70 | CLAA - Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% @ $ 9.70 | FZT - FAST Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% @ $ 9.70 | MACA - Moringa Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% @ $ 9.70 | ACRO - Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% @ $ 9.70 | IPVA - InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% @ $ 9.70 | PFDR - Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

Today's SPAC Movers

Biggest Gainers

10.47% ~ $ 12.98 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)

2.81% ~ $ 10.17 | ARTE - Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation (Pre-Deal)

2.35% ~ $ 9.57 | NGCA - NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)

1.21% ~ $ 10.03 | SVFA - SVF Investment Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.92% ~ $ 9.85 | CCVI - Churchill Capital Corp VI (Pre-Deal)

.90% ~ $ 10.13 | ADAL - Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (Pre-Deal)

.85% ~ $ 10.05 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.80 | IACC - ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.80 | DISA - Disruptive Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

.81% ~ $ 9.94 | PRPB - CC NEUBERGER PR (Announced)

.81% ~ $ 9.94 | LION - Lionheart III CORP (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.81 | GHAC - Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.89 | GTPA - Gores Technology Partners, Inc (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.97 | NOVV - Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.76 | CRZN - Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.80 | BHAC - Crixus BH3 Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.81 | ARBG - Aequi Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.90 | AEAE - AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.57% ~ $ 9.78 | DALS - DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.76 | HWKZ - Hawks Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-4.25% ~ $ 10.15 | ATSPT - Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co (Announced)

-3.93% ~ $ 9.77 | GTAC - Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-3.82% ~ $ 9.81 | LIBY - Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.73% ~ $ 9.80 | GLLI - Globalink Investment Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.63% ~ $ 10.63 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-3.37% ~ $ 9.17 | ATHN - Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-3.33% ~ $ 9.86 | JUN - Juniper II Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.16% ~ $ 9.82 | RRAC - Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.86% ~ $ 9.84 | CNDB - Concord Acquisition Corp III (Pre-Deal)

-2.79% ~ $ 9.75 | MBSC - M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.77% ~ $ 9.82 | TRAQ - Trine II Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.75% ~ $ 9.89 | VSAC - VISION SENSING ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-2.72% ~ $ 9.66 | PEGR - Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.58% ~ $ 9.82 | FIAC - Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.28% ~ $ 9.87 | IQMD - Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% ~ $ 9.80 | SVNA - 7 Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.07% ~ $ 9.92 | FRLA - Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.89% ~ $ 9.86 | LGTO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. II (Pre-Deal)

-1.86% ~ $ 11.06 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

-1.78% ~ $ 9.92 | PCCT - Perception Capital Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)