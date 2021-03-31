Spark up the SPACs? NY Legalizes Marijuana

As New York becomes the second-largest market to legalize recreational usage of marijuana, it may spark an increase of cannabis SPAC deals

Many SPACs have been targeting very speculative industries such as flying taxis and electric vehicles. Another popular, speculative, target sector has been in the cannabis industry as legalization has been growing across the US.

NY is now the latest state to legalize, with in-state sales coming as early as 2022, this opens the door for growth for cannabis companies. Bloomberg estimates that NYS sales could generate about $4B. The broader cannabis industry has traded up on the news, and it could have spillover into SPACs that are targeting cannabis.

Cannabis ETF CNBS was trading up on Wednesday after the NY news

Opportunities to Buy Pre-Deal Cannabis SPACs

Currently there are several outstanding SPACs that have specifically mentioned cannabis as a part of their target focus, including:

- Merida Merger Corp I (MCMJ) | $9.90

- Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (SPKB/U) | $9.93

- Tuatara Capital Acquisition (TCAC/U) | $10.00

- Tuscan Holdings Corp II (THCA) | $10.07

Announced Cannabis Deals

- Silver Spike I (SSPK) is taking WeedMaps public in a $1.4B deal. | $18.95

- Greenrose (GNRS) is rolling up 4 cannabis companies in a $210M deal. | $9.96

But, as always, be careful. Reminder that SPACs are not tied to their stated mandates. Tuscan Holdings I, Collective Growth Corp, and Stable Road all had Cannabis as their mandate and chose to go a different direction.

