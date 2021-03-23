SPAC Demand Drying Up? NGCA and NBST both Downsizing isn't a Great Sign

Three SPACs priced today: Spencer Rascoff's Supernova 3 SPAC (STRE) at the expected size, but both NextGen 2 (NGCA) and Newbury Street (NBST) downsized. That's not a great sign.

Quick Take

One of the ways that we'll know whether the SPAC market is truly oversaturated is by watching both the pace of pricings and whether they are upsized, left flat, or downsized. With just over 230 SPACs sitting in pre-IPO stage with their shiny S-1's and getting ready to launch we should have a pretty good read based on this signal soon.

Today, based on these signals, we got some signs that the market is indeed oversaturated. With 3 IPOs pricing -- STRE, NGCA, NBST -- one was flat and 2 downsized.

Two Downsized SPAC Pricings

NGCA - NextGen Acquisition II

Downsized from $400 to $350 million

Warrants: 1/5

Second SPAC for NextGen team -- NextGen I (NGAC) taking Xos, Inc. public

Goldman is lead-left

Chairmen: Geroge N Mattson, ex-Goldman, and Gergory L. Summe, Founder and Managing Partner of Glen Capital Partners

Target: Industrial technology and healthcare sectors

NBST - Newbury Street Acquisition

Downsized from $150 to $120 million

Warrants: 1/2 (ideally investor friendly, but apparently not appealing enough)

Earlybird Capital is the sole book-running manager

Chairman: Matthew Hong, former Chief Operating Officer of Turner Sports

CEO: Kenneth King, a founding partner of Cambium Grove Capital

Advisors: Kenneth NG (SPACs:BTWN, MLAC) and Ted Seides (Capital Allocators), Katie Soo (HBO)

Target: Consumer internet/media space (sports/entertainment verticals)

Take Away

Given the SPAC market of late and the downsizings, investors won't expect to see much of any IPO pop for NBST or NGCA. However, Goldman as a lead-left is historically a good sign of SPAC quality so there may be some lift there.

We'll know more after the close tomorrow.