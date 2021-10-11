LOKB Pops 9% Before Shareholders Vote on its Deal With Navitas Semiconducter

It was a quiet SPAC day with the SEC closed and little price action of note. But, LOKB did pop and there are 5 SPAC shareholder votes this week to get ready for.

The SEC was closed for business today and the SPAC market was just about the same with little news or price action. Overall the market trended down slightly, but the average pre-deal SPAC is still trading at $9.82 which is about where it has been stuck for a while after coming off the lows around $9.70 several weeks back.

Looking ahead, the SPAC market will see 5 deal votes this week starting with LOKB tomorrow. LOKB jumped just over 9% Monday, ending at $10.90, so it will be interesting to see how redemptions fall out once announced.

Here is a quick view of the upcoming SPAC vote calendar:

Oct 12 | $ 10.90 | LOKB - Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II --> Navitas Semiconductor

Oct 13 | $ 9.68 | MRAC - Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. --> Enjoy Technology, Inc.

Oct 14 | $ 10.77 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. --> Algoma Steel

Oct 14 | $ 9.78 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings --> BAKKT Holdings, LLC

Oct 14 | $ 9.95 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP --> Vivid Seats Inc.

Oct 19 | $ 9.98 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp --> WeWork

Oct 19 | $ 9.98 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II --> Mirion Technologies

Oct 20 | $ 10.07 | BCYP - Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. --> SAB Biotherapeutics

Oct 20 | $ 9.99 | KURI - Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. --> Babylon

Oct 20 | $ 10.08 | SGAM - Seaport Global Acquisition Corp --> Redbox

Oct 27 | $ 10.10 | GNRS - GREENROSE ACQUISITION CORP --> Shango Holdings, Future Works, Theraplant, TrueHarvest

Oct 27 | $ 10.12 | TMTS - Spartacus Acquisition Corporation --> NextNav Holdings, LLC

Nov 02 | $ 9.98 | SWBK - Switchback II Corporation --> Bird Rides, Inc.

Know Who Drives Return Podcast

The latest Know Who Drives Return podcast with Bruce Goldfarb, founder and CEO of Okapi Partners, just came out and it's a good one. It goes deep on a number of really timely topics and is worth a listen.

And, if you missed it, check out Scott Wagner (ex-CEO of GoDaddy) and Tom Hegge from True Wind Capital talking SPACs.

SPAC Movers

Biggest SPAC Stock Gainers

9.22% ~ $ 10.90 | LOKB - Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)

7.46% ~ $ 8.21 | STWO - ACON S2 Acquisition Corp (Announced)

6.00% ~ $ 10.07 | KCAC - Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)

5.12% ~ $ 8.52 | ITAC - Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc (Announced)

2.19% ~ $ 9.78 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (Announced)

2.00% ~ $ 9.68 | MRAC - Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.32% ~ $ 10.77 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)

.82% ~ $ 9.85 | LDHA - LDH Growth Corp I (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.99 | GLEE - Gladstone Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.76 | IPVA - InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.84 | GTPB - GORES TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS II, INC. (Pre-Deal)

.59% ~ $ 9.73 | TBSA - TB SA Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.74 | AFTR - AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.75 | COVA - Crescent Cove Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.77 | RCLF - Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

.47% ~ $ 10.59 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

.41% ~ $ 9.86 | FACA - Figure Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

.40% ~ $ 9.99 | MACU - Mallard Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.40% ~ $ 10.00 | FSII - FS Development Corp. II (Announced)

.40% ~ $ 10.14 | KWAC - Kingswood Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

Biggest SPC Stock Losers

-2.94% ~ $ 9.90 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.51% ~ $ 9.77 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-1.23% ~ $ 9.67 | MTAL - Metals Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.03% ~ $ 9.70 | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.76 | LAAA - Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.75% ~ $ 10.23 | ACKIT - ACKRELL SPAC Partners I Co. (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.78 | ESM - ESM Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.62% ~ $ 9.69 | HWEL - Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.73 | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 11.36 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

-.61% ~ $ 9.74 | AAQC - Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.82 | YTPG - TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.56% ~ $ 9.71 | SPTK - SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.69 | ANZU - Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.69 | AMPI - Advanced Merger Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.73 | HLAH - Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.75 | BSAQ - Black Spade Acquisition Co (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.77 | TEKK - Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.78 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.79 | GSEV - Gores Holdings VII (Pre-Deal)

