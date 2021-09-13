Motive Capital (MOTV) in $1.6b SPAC Deal with Forge Global

It was a quiet SPAC day with the Motive Capital (MOTV) / Forge Global deal the main event. Tuesday will see 3 SPAC deal votes and, most likely, more high redemptions.

--------------------------

It was a relatively quiet SPAC Monday, but tomorrow looks to be busy with three SPACs all going to vote -- ACIC, SRNG, and PACE. Only PACE is trading at/above NAV so watch for a day of big redemptions. PACE, which is merging with Nerdy put out a press release announcing they are confident in tomorrow's vote, in meeting closing conditions, and that they expect to close on Sept 20.

Monday did have a little action though as Motive Capital Corp (MOTV) announced a deal with Forge Global. MOTV closed up about 1.5% at 9.89.

Outside of the light flow of votes, the SPAC market continues to be firmly stuck in its rut. Pre-deal SPACs are now trading at an average of $9.78 which is off their recent lows, but still miles off NAV. And, thankfully, the flow of SPAC IPOs hasn't picked up. So, we may actually be seeing a real, and necessary, slowdown in new SPACs that is about more than just the summer holidays. Many will hope this continues and the oversupply continues to get chipped away.

Upcoming SPAC Merger Votes

Sep 14 | $ 9.57 | ACIC - Atlas Crest Investment Corp --> Archer Aviation

Sep 14 | $ 9.15 | SRNG - Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. --> Ginkgo

Sep 14 | $ 10.01 | PACE - TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp --> Nerdy Inc.

Sep 15 | $ 9.91 | DEH - D8 Holdings Corp. --> Vicarious Surgical Inc.

Sep 15 | $ 10.04 | ROT - Rotor Acquisition Corp --> SARCOS CORP.

Sep 16 | $ 9.92 | CTAC - Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp --> Kore

Sep 21 | $ 9.98 | FUSE - Fusion Acquisition Corp. --> MoneyLion Inc.

Sep 22 | $ 10.17 | LATN - Union Acquisition Corp. II --> Procaps Group

Sep 28 | $ 10.09 | GLEO - Galileo Acquisition Corp. --> Shapeways, Inc.

Sep 28 | $ 9.97 | MAAC - Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp --> Roivant Sciences

Sep 28 | $ 9.97 | STPC - Star Peak Corp II --> Benson Hill, Inc.

Sep 28 | $ 9.98 | CAHC - CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. --> LumiraDx Ltd

Sep 28 | $ 10.02 | DMYI - dMY Technology Group Inc III --> ionQ, Inc.

Sep 28 | $ 9.97 | PTK - PTK Acquisition Corp. --> Valens Semiconductor

Today's SPAC Stock Movers

Biggest SPAC Stock Gainers

1.71% ~ $ 9.83 | DILA - Dila Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.56% ~ $ 11.74 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

1.54% ~ $ 9.89 | MOTV - Motive Capital Corp (Announced)

1.35% ~ $ 18.08 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.33% ~ $ 9.89 | JUGG - Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.11% ~ $ 10.04 | ROT - Rotor Acquisition Corp (Announced)

.93% ~ $ 9.80 | CLAA - Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.92% ~ $ 9.84 | IMAQ - International Media Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.91% ~ $ 9.96 | IIAC - Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.86% ~ $ 9.74 | LITT - Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.83% ~ $ 9.74 | OSTR - Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.81% ~ $ 9.95 | GGGV - G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.80% ~ $ 9.71 | CRZN - Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (Pre-Deal)

.73% ~ $ 9.69 | MITA - Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.73% ~ $ 9.72 | GFOR - Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.80 | WPCA - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—A (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.84 | CORS - Corsair Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.84 | JATT - JATT Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.90 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.90 | OCAX - OCA Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

Biggest SPAC Stock Losers

-6.73% ~ $ 9.15 | SRNG - Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-6.11% ~ $ 9.38 | QELL - Qell Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.43% ~ $ 11.62 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

-1.64% ~ $ 9.57 | ACIC - Atlas Crest Investment Corp (Announced)

-1.54% ~ $ 9.58 | THCP - Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-1.49% ~ $ 10.59 | AGC - Altimeter Growth Corp. (Announced)

-1.46% ~ $ 10.14 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (Announced)

-1.08% ~ $ 10.08 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-.93% ~ $ 9.63 | ARTA - Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.92% ~ $ 9.66 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.82% ~ $ 9.70 | OMEG - Omega Alpha SPAC (Pre-Deal)

-.80% ~ $ 9.92 | OTEC - OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.77 | ALCC - AltC Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.62% ~ $ 9.65 | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.62% ~ $ 9.69 | RMGC - RMG Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.70 | TETC - Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.60% ~ $ 9.89 | SPK - SPK Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.60% ~ $ 9.92 | CTAC - Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-.51% ~ $ 9.69 | RKTA - Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.70 | PMGM - Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

Daily SPAC Analysis also available at BoardroomAlpha.com