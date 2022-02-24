Skip to main content

MoneyLion CEO Dee Choubey May Have it Ready to Roar After a Tough DeSPAC

Huge jump for ML stock today +13%. Hear CEO Dee Choubey talk about the business and how ML is on the path to profitability.

Boardroom Alpha sat down with Dee Choubey, CEO of fintech MoneyLion (ML). Moneylion is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that went public via SPAC merger with Fusion Acquisition (FUSE). After a career in investment banking, Dee co-founded MoneyLion in 2013 with an ambitious goal: to combine AI, machine-learning technology and behavioral science to bring consumer finance into the future.

Does MoneyLion have what it takes to compete with the big guys? Can MoneyLion become the next super app? Listen to the podcast to find out more.

** Read the full report here.

** Read the full report here.

More from Boardroom Alpha

Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Service
For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Research and Data service.

Monthly SPAC Market Review

The Know Who Drives Return Podcast (all episodes)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

ba-moneylion-yt-photo
SPAC

MoneyLion CEO Dee Choubey May Have it Ready to Roar After a Tough DeSPAC

By David Pogemiller
1 minute ago
SPAC Lead
SPAC

ARYD/Amicus break up BigBear.ai looks ready for a squeeze, Rigetti/Supernova at the wire

By Joanna Makris
2 minutes ago
SPAC Lead
SPAC

BRLI to merge with penny stock crypto exchange Nukkleus; VIEW learns about not filing the hard way

By Joanna Makris
23 hours ago
trump
SPAC

DWAC Stock Pumped by Truth Social Downloads

By David Drapkin
Feb 22, 2022
Polestar-CEO-Thomas-Inglenath-ba-podcast
SPAC

Polestar CEO Thomas Inglenath Joins the Boardroom Alpha Podcast

By David Pogemiller
Feb 22, 2022
chamath
SPAC

Rigetti chooses NASDAQ, HCC Adjourns, and SPCE will rocket on without Chamath

By Joanna Makris
Feb 18, 2022
chamath
SPAC

SPAC Favorite Bad Boy Chamath Steps Down from SPCE Board, Cashes out with a Cool $300 Million

By Joanna Makris
Feb 18, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

DeSPACs get juiced, Circle gets a 2x valuation, JAAC ditches SPAC IPO plans

By Joanna Makris
Feb 17, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

SNII/Rigetti making noise. And yes, Bill Ackman is still unicorn hunting

By Joanna Makris
Feb 16, 2022