Thursday's SPAC IPOs Were Mixed
**
**
This morning we asked if SPAC IPOs were back, given there have been 18 to price over the last two weeks. With the recent volume, and uptick in S-1/As, we wouldn't be surprised if there is a bit of sustained volume.
As for today's 4 IPOs:
+0.1% | $ 10.10 | GGGV - G3 VRM Acquisition Corp.
-0.6% | $ 9.94 | CORS - Corsair Partnering Corporation
unch | $ 10.00 | DRAY - Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I
-0.1% | $9.99 | FICV - Frontier Investment Corp
Both CORS and FICV ended below NAV -- perhaps unsurprising given both were downsized.
Overall, recent IPOs are, on average trading a bit below NAV now and sponsors will need to make sure they don't get greedy and push too much new supply into the market and upset the improving balance.
Here are June's IPOs:
Jun 30 | $ 10.02 | DNAD - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV
Jun 30 | $ 10.05 | DNAB - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II
Jun 30 | $ 10.04 | DNAC - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III
Jun 30 | $ 10.01 | DNAA - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I
Jun 29 | $ 9.89 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp.
Jun 29 | $ 10.02 | EOCW - Elliott Opportunity II Corp.
Jun 29 | $ 9.99 | SHQA - Shelter Acquisition Corporation I
Jun 29 | $ 9.94 | THCP - Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc.
Jun 29 | $ 9.92 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV
Jun 23 | $ 10.13 | NLIT - Northern Lights Acquisition Corp.
Jun 23 | $ 10.08 | FTVI - FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI
Jun 22 | $ 10.10 | GPCO - Golden Path Acquisition Corporation
Jun 22 | $ 9.89 | MITA - Coliseum Acquisition Corp.
Jun 17 | $ 10.06 | JUGG - Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation
Jun 16 | $ 10.03 | TRON - CORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. 2
Jun 15 | $ 10.06 | DILA - Dila Capital Acquisition Corp
Jun 15 | $ 10.05 | ZT - Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp.
Jun 15 | $ 10.18 | RONI - Rice Acquisition Corp. II
Jun 14 | $ 10.01 | GSQB - G Squared Ascend II, Inc.
Jun 10 | $ 10.22 | LAAA - Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp.
Jun 10 | $ 9.91 | LITT - Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp.
Jun 10 | $ 10.08 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation
Jun 09 | $ 9.94 | ISAA - Iron Spark I Inc.
Jun 09 | $ 9.90 | CLBR - Colombier Acquisition Corp.
Jun 09 | $ 10.00 | BSGA - Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp
Jun 09 | $ 10.04 | SMIH - Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Jun 08 | $ 9.97 | GACQ - Global Consumer Acquisition Corp.
Jun 07 | $ 10.00 | SPK - SPK Acquisition Corp.
ICYMI: ISOS is taking Bowlero Public in a $2.6B Deal
For more on the deal, including some footnotes to read carefully, see our morning piece.
Looking Ahead at July SPAC Votes
July is getting set to be another big month of deal votes as well. There will be a bit of a break during the July 4th holiday week, but then we'll start seeing votes happening regularly throughout the month.
Jul 08 | $ 9.99 | SPRQ - Spartan Acquisition Corp II --> Sunlight Financial LLC
Jul 12 | $ 24.59 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp --> Enovix Corp
Jul 12 | $ 9.98 | ASPL - Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp --> Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC
Jul 13 | $ 12.45 | LCY - Landcadia Holdings III Inc --> The Hillman Group, Inc.
Jul 13 | $ 9.99 | AONE - one --> Markforged
Jul 14 | $ 10.03 | EMPW - Empower Ltd --> Holley
Jul 15 | $ 10.31 | DCRB - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp --> Hyzon Motors Inc.
Jul 16 | $ 13.36 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. --> Microvast, Inc.
Jul 19 | $ 10.30 | ANDA - Andina Acquisition Corp. III --> Stryve Foods, LLC
Jul 20 | $ 9.96 | ACND - Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp --> Beacon Street Group
Jul 20 | $ 15.63 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp --> Faraday Future
Jul 20 | $ 9.97 | RAAC - Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp --> Berkshire Grey
Jul 21 | $ 10.01 | VCVC - 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp --> REE Automotive Ltd.
Today's Price Action
Biggest Gainers
11.35% ~ $ 13.15 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)
7.05% ~ $ 24.59 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)
3.66% ~ $ 10.12 | FTCPA - FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
2.19% ~ $ 10.27 | RACA - Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (Announced)
2.05% ~ $ 12.44 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)
1.68% ~ $ 10.87 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)
1.53% ~ $ 9.93 | EPWR - Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp (Pre-Deal)
1.43% ~ $ 9.94 | LGV - Longview Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
1.41% ~ $ 10.09 | RMGB - RMG Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)
1.39% ~ $ 10.24 | GRSV - GORES HOLDINGS V, INC. (Announced)
1.12% ~ $ 9.89 | NOAC - Natural Order Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
1.11% ~ $ 10.00 | DKDCA - Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.01% ~ $ 13.00 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)
.86% ~ $ 9.93 | EUCR - Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.83% ~ $ 9.74 | EQHA - EQ Health Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.82% ~ $ 12.36 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)
.80% ~ $ 10.08 | SVAC - Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (Announced)
.72% ~ $ 9.73 | JOFF - JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.72% ~ $ 9.77 | FRWA - PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
Biggest Losers
-3.82% ~ $ 27.72 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)
-2.88% ~ $ 11.96 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)
-2.58% ~ $ 13.61 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-1.99% ~ $ 9.85 | GTPA - Gores Technology Partners, Inc (Pre-Deal)
-1.98% ~ $ 13.36 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)
-1.96% ~ $ 10.00 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)
-1.66% ~ $ 12.42 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)
-1.63% ~ $ 9.71 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V (Pre-Deal)
-1.49% ~ $ 11.21 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-1.45% ~ $ 10.20 | HLXA - HELIX ACQUISITION CORP (Pre-Deal)
-1.43% ~ $ 9.63 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-1.42% ~ $ 15.98 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)
-1.42% ~ $ 9.73 | GSQD - G Squared Ascend I Inc. (Pre-Deal)
-1.27% ~ $ 10.07 | BTNB - Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (Pre-Deal)
-1.22% ~ $ 9.73 | NSTD - Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
-1.20% ~ $ 9.86 | MACU - Mallard Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-1.10% ~ $ 22.51 | PSTH - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (Announced)
-1.06% ~ $ 10.29 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (Announced)
More from Boardroom Alpha
