Thursday's SPAC IPOs Were Mixed

4 SPAC IPOs on showed the dual dynamic at play in SPACs: Sponsors want more and Investors want less. The balance has been mostly good for the last couple of months, but increasing IPO pacing risks that.

This morning we asked if SPAC IPOs were back, given there have been 18 to price over the last two weeks. With the recent volume, and uptick in S-1/As, we wouldn't be surprised if there is a bit of sustained volume.

As for today's 4 IPOs:

+0.1% | $ 10.10 | GGGV - G3 VRM Acquisition Corp.

-0.6% | $ 9.94 | CORS - Corsair Partnering Corporation

unch | $ 10.00 | DRAY - Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

-0.1% | $9.99 | FICV - Frontier Investment Corp

Both CORS and FICV ended below NAV -- perhaps unsurprising given both were downsized.

Overall, recent IPOs are, on average trading a bit below NAV now and sponsors will need to make sure they don't get greedy and push too much new supply into the market and upset the improving balance.

Here are June's IPOs:

Jun 30 | $ 10.02 | DNAD - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

Jun 30 | $ 10.05 | DNAB - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Jun 30 | $ 10.04 | DNAC - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III

Jun 30 | $ 10.01 | DNAA - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I

Jun 29 | $ 9.89 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp.

Jun 29 | $ 10.02 | EOCW - Elliott Opportunity II Corp.

Jun 29 | $ 9.99 | SHQA - Shelter Acquisition Corporation I

Jun 29 | $ 9.94 | THCP - Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc.

Jun 29 | $ 9.92 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV

Jun 23 | $ 10.13 | NLIT - Northern Lights Acquisition Corp.

Jun 23 | $ 10.08 | FTVI - FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

Jun 22 | $ 10.10 | GPCO - Golden Path Acquisition Corporation

Jun 22 | $ 9.89 | MITA - Coliseum Acquisition Corp.

Jun 17 | $ 10.06 | JUGG - Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation

Jun 16 | $ 10.03 | TRON - CORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. 2

Jun 15 | $ 10.06 | DILA - Dila Capital Acquisition Corp

Jun 15 | $ 10.05 | ZT - Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp.

Jun 15 | $ 10.18 | RONI - Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Jun 14 | $ 10.01 | GSQB - G Squared Ascend II, Inc.

Jun 10 | $ 10.22 | LAAA - Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp.

Jun 10 | $ 9.91 | LITT - Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp.

Jun 10 | $ 10.08 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation

Jun 09 | $ 9.94 | ISAA - Iron Spark I Inc.

Jun 09 | $ 9.90 | CLBR - Colombier Acquisition Corp.

Jun 09 | $ 10.00 | BSGA - Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp

Jun 09 | $ 10.04 | SMIH - Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Jun 08 | $ 9.97 | GACQ - Global Consumer Acquisition Corp.

Jun 07 | $ 10.00 | SPK - SPK Acquisition Corp.

ICYMI: ISOS is taking Bowlero Public in a $2.6B Deal

For more on the deal, including some footnotes to read carefully, see our morning piece.

Looking Ahead at July SPAC Votes

July is getting set to be another big month of deal votes as well. There will be a bit of a break during the July 4th holiday week, but then we'll start seeing votes happening regularly throughout the month.

Jul 08 | $ 9.99 | SPRQ - Spartan Acquisition Corp II --> Sunlight Financial LLC

Jul 12 | $ 24.59 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp --> Enovix Corp

Jul 12 | $ 9.98 | ASPL - Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp --> Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC

Jul 13 | $ 12.45 | LCY - Landcadia Holdings III Inc --> The Hillman Group, Inc.

Jul 13 | $ 9.99 | AONE - one --> Markforged

Jul 14 | $ 10.03 | EMPW - Empower Ltd --> Holley

Jul 15 | $ 10.31 | DCRB - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp --> Hyzon Motors Inc.

Jul 16 | $ 13.36 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. --> Microvast, Inc.

Jul 19 | $ 10.30 | ANDA - Andina Acquisition Corp. III --> Stryve Foods, LLC

Jul 20 | $ 9.96 | ACND - Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp --> Beacon Street Group

Jul 20 | $ 15.63 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp --> Faraday Future

Jul 20 | $ 9.97 | RAAC - Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp --> Berkshire Grey

Jul 21 | $ 10.01 | VCVC - 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp --> REE Automotive Ltd.

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

11.35% ~ $ 13.15 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

7.05% ~ $ 24.59 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.66% ~ $ 10.12 | FTCPA - FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.19% ~ $ 10.27 | RACA - Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.05% ~ $ 12.44 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

1.68% ~ $ 10.87 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)

1.53% ~ $ 9.93 | EPWR - Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.43% ~ $ 9.94 | LGV - Longview Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

1.41% ~ $ 10.09 | RMGB - RMG Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

1.39% ~ $ 10.24 | GRSV - GORES HOLDINGS V, INC. (Announced)

1.12% ~ $ 9.89 | NOAC - Natural Order Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.11% ~ $ 10.00 | DKDCA - Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.01% ~ $ 13.00 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

.86% ~ $ 9.93 | EUCR - Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.83% ~ $ 9.74 | EQHA - EQ Health Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 12.36 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

.80% ~ $ 10.08 | SVAC - Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (Announced)

.72% ~ $ 9.73 | JOFF - JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.77 | FRWA - PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-3.82% ~ $ 27.72 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

-2.88% ~ $ 11.96 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

-2.58% ~ $ 13.61 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.99% ~ $ 9.85 | GTPA - Gores Technology Partners, Inc (Pre-Deal)

-1.98% ~ $ 13.36 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

-1.96% ~ $ 10.00 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)

-1.66% ~ $ 12.42 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

-1.63% ~ $ 9.71 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V (Pre-Deal)

-1.49% ~ $ 11.21 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.45% ~ $ 10.20 | HLXA - HELIX ACQUISITION CORP (Pre-Deal)

-1.43% ~ $ 9.63 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.42% ~ $ 15.98 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

-1.42% ~ $ 9.73 | GSQD - G Squared Ascend I Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-1.27% ~ $ 10.07 | BTNB - Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (Pre-Deal)

-1.22% ~ $ 9.73 | NSTD - Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-1.20% ~ $ 9.86 | MACU - Mallard Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.10% ~ $ 22.51 | PSTH - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (Announced)

-1.06% ~ $ 10.29 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (Announced)

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

