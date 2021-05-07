LOKB, STWO, LSAQ Announce SPAC Deals

An unusually busy SPAC Friday with three deals and GAMC announcing full over-allotment exercised by underwriters. Will it be enough to change the narrative?

SPACs got beat up again on Thursday with EV related stocks taking a particular pounding. So, today's deal announcements by LOKB - Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, ACON S2 Acquisition Corp (STWO), and LSAQ - Lifesci Acquisition II, will look brave to some.

More on the deals:

Could 3 Positively Received Deals Change the Narrative?

We've been saying that it will take multiple positive events for the SPAC mood and overall narrative to change. Is it possible that a triple of deals on Friday will all be positively received and start to turn the narrative? GAMC also announcing that their full over-allotment was exercised will also boost the narrative a bit.

That said, it will be a tough shift as yesterday the average pre-deal SPAC closed at $9.88, well off of NAV and almost 85% of SPACs with announced deals traded down.

SPAC sponsors will be aggressively looking for deals as they won't want to get caught searching during "Peak Deal" in a few months when around 400 SPACs could all be racing to find dance partners before deal deadlines get too close.

SPAC Stock Opportunities

EV Related SPACs

EV related SPACs were hit hard on Thursday and now could be an opportunity to find good yield in a space where the upside could pop too.

-11.92% ~ $ 15.00 | TPGY - -> EVBox Group

-7.98% ~ $ 7.39 | HCAC - -> Canoo Holdings Ltd.

-6.71% ~ $ 8.06 | DPHC - -> Lordstown Motors Corp.

-3.51% ~ $ 11.82 | GRAF - -> Velodyne Lidar

-3.04% ~ $ 11.47 | PSAC - -> Faraday Future

-2.68% ~ $ 22.50 | SBE - -> ChargePoint, Inc.

-2.42% ~ $ 6.05 | PIC - -> XL HYBRIDS INC

-1.15% ~ $ 18.96 | CCIV - -> Lucid Motors

-.67% ~ $ 8.88 | SHLL - -> Hyliion Inc.

-.62% ~ $ 11.30 | SPAQ - -> Fisker Inc.

-.10% ~ $ 9.91 | FIII - -> Electric Last Mile, Inc.

Recent SPAC Deals

SPACs with deals have been hit hard during the SPAC swoon. Investors may find opportunities to get in at an attractive price while watching for upside on execution.

May 07 | $ 9.86 | STWO | ACON S2 Acquisition Corp --> ESS TECHNOLOGY

May 07 | $ 10.09 | LSAQ | LIFE SCI ACQ II --> Science 37

May 07 | $ 10.03 | LOKB | Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II --> Navitas Semiconductor

May 06 | $ 9.92 | AMHC | Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation --> Jasper Therapeutics

May 03 | $ 9.91 | MAAC | Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp --> Roivant Sciences

Apr 30 | $ 9.97 | GMII | Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. --> Sonder Holdings Inc.

Apr 28 | $ 9.91 | MRAC | Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. --> Enjoy Technology, Inc.

Apr 28 | $ 9.99 | GLEO | Galileo Acquisition Corp. --> Shapeways, Inc.

Apr 27 | $ 10.06 | BLUW | Blue Water Acquisition Corporation --> Clarus Therapeutics

Apr 25 | $ 10.21 | SEAH | Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp --> Super Group

Apr 22 | $ 9.96 | HZAC | HORIZON ACQ CP --> Vivid Seats Inc.

Apr 22 | $ 11.10 | FWAA | Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I --> SMARTRENT.COM, INC.

Apr 19 | $ 10.11 | DBDR | Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. --> CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C.

Apr 15 | $ 9.92 | DEH | D8 Holdings Corp. --> Vicarious Surgical Inc.

Apr 15 | $ 9.85 | CHFW | Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp --> Surrozen, Inc.

Apr 14 | $ 11.50 | BCTG | BCTG Acquisition Corp. --> Tango Therapeutics

Apr 14 | $ 10.12 | ROCC | Roth CH Acquisition II Co. --> Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

Apr 13 | $ 11.84 | AGC | ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP --> Grab

Apr 08 | $ 14.97 | RICE | Rice Acquisition Corp. --> Aria Energy & Achaea Energy

Apr 08 | $ 9.90 | TWCT | TWC Tech Holdings II Corp --> Cellebrite

Apr 07 | $ 9.93 | MCAD | Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II --> Better Therapeutics

Apr 07 | $ 9.89 | CAHC | CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. --> LumiraDx Ltd

Apr 06 | $ 9.91 | ROT | Rotor Acquisition Corp --> SARCOS CORP.

Apr 06 | $ 16.33 | MUDS | Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II --> The Topps Company

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)