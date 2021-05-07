LOKB, STWO, LSAQ Announce SPAC Deals
SPACs got beat up again on Thursday with EV related stocks taking a particular pounding. So, today's deal announcements by LOKB - Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, ACON S2 Acquisition Corp (STWO), and LSAQ - Lifesci Acquisition II, will look brave to some.
More on the deals:
- Live Oak Acquisition II (LOKB) Taking Navitas Public in $1B SPAC Deal
- ACON S2 (STWO) Taking ESS Public in $1.1B SPAC Deal
Could 3 Positively Received Deals Change the Narrative?
We've been saying that it will take multiple positive events for the SPAC mood and overall narrative to change. Is it possible that a triple of deals on Friday will all be positively received and start to turn the narrative? GAMC also announcing that their full over-allotment was exercised will also boost the narrative a bit.
That said, it will be a tough shift as yesterday the average pre-deal SPAC closed at $9.88, well off of NAV and almost 85% of SPACs with announced deals traded down.
SPAC sponsors will be aggressively looking for deals as they won't want to get caught searching during "Peak Deal" in a few months when around 400 SPACs could all be racing to find dance partners before deal deadlines get too close.
SPAC Stock Opportunities
EV Related SPACs
EV related SPACs were hit hard on Thursday and now could be an opportunity to find good yield in a space where the upside could pop too.
-11.92% ~ $ 15.00 | TPGY - -> EVBox Group
-7.98% ~ $ 7.39 | HCAC - -> Canoo Holdings Ltd.
-6.71% ~ $ 8.06 | DPHC - -> Lordstown Motors Corp.
-3.51% ~ $ 11.82 | GRAF - -> Velodyne Lidar
-3.04% ~ $ 11.47 | PSAC - -> Faraday Future
-2.68% ~ $ 22.50 | SBE - -> ChargePoint, Inc.
-2.42% ~ $ 6.05 | PIC - -> XL HYBRIDS INC
-1.15% ~ $ 18.96 | CCIV - -> Lucid Motors
-.67% ~ $ 8.88 | SHLL - -> Hyliion Inc.
-.62% ~ $ 11.30 | SPAQ - -> Fisker Inc.
-.10% ~ $ 9.91 | FIII - -> Electric Last Mile, Inc.
Recent SPAC Deals
SPACs with deals have been hit hard during the SPAC swoon. Investors may find opportunities to get in at an attractive price while watching for upside on execution.
May 07 | $ 9.86 | STWO | ACON S2 Acquisition Corp --> ESS TECHNOLOGY
May 07 | $ 10.09 | LSAQ | LIFE SCI ACQ II --> Science 37
May 07 | $ 10.03 | LOKB | Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II --> Navitas Semiconductor
May 06 | $ 9.92 | AMHC | Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation --> Jasper Therapeutics
May 03 | $ 9.91 | MAAC | Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp --> Roivant Sciences
Apr 30 | $ 9.97 | GMII | Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. --> Sonder Holdings Inc.
Apr 28 | $ 9.91 | MRAC | Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. --> Enjoy Technology, Inc.
Apr 28 | $ 9.99 | GLEO | Galileo Acquisition Corp. --> Shapeways, Inc.
Apr 27 | $ 10.06 | BLUW | Blue Water Acquisition Corporation --> Clarus Therapeutics
Apr 25 | $ 10.21 | SEAH | Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp --> Super Group
Apr 22 | $ 9.96 | HZAC | HORIZON ACQ CP --> Vivid Seats Inc.
Apr 22 | $ 11.10 | FWAA | Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I --> SMARTRENT.COM, INC.
Apr 19 | $ 10.11 | DBDR | Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. --> CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C.
Apr 15 | $ 9.92 | DEH | D8 Holdings Corp. --> Vicarious Surgical Inc.
Apr 15 | $ 9.85 | CHFW | Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp --> Surrozen, Inc.
Apr 14 | $ 11.50 | BCTG | BCTG Acquisition Corp. --> Tango Therapeutics
Apr 14 | $ 10.12 | ROCC | Roth CH Acquisition II Co. --> Reservoir Holdings, Inc.
Apr 13 | $ 11.84 | AGC | ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP --> Grab
Apr 08 | $ 14.97 | RICE | Rice Acquisition Corp. --> Aria Energy & Achaea Energy
Apr 08 | $ 9.90 | TWCT | TWC Tech Holdings II Corp --> Cellebrite
Apr 07 | $ 9.93 | MCAD | Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II --> Better Therapeutics
Apr 07 | $ 9.89 | CAHC | CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. --> LumiraDx Ltd
Apr 06 | $ 9.91 | ROT | Rotor Acquisition Corp --> SARCOS CORP.
Apr 06 | $ 16.33 | MUDS | Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II --> The Topps Company
For on-going tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
