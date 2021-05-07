TheStreet home
Live Oak Acquisition II (LOKB) Taking Navitas Public in $1B SPAC Deal

The deal values Navitas Semiconductor at $1B and happens when the world is facing a semiconductor shortage.
Author:
Publish date:

LOKB - Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, the second SPAC sponsored by Live Oak Merchant Partners, is taking semiconductor company Navitas Semiconductor public that values the GaN specializers at $1.04B enterprise value. 

(ACON also announced a deal with ESS this morning)

The deal financing includes a $145M PIPE. Live Oak II IPO'ed in December 2020 and raised $253M. LOKB shares are up about 1% pre-market to $10.14

Live Oak II shares have slipped since peak SPAC

Live Oak Merchant SPACs

This is the 2nd Live Oak SPAC to strike a deal. The first merged with Danimer Scientific (DNMR). They have 1 (partnered with Crestview) waiting to price its IPO and another, Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp seeking a target. 

Live Oak Merchant SPACs. Source: Boardroom Alpha

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

