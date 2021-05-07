Live Oak Acquisition II (LOKB) Taking Navitas Public in $1B SPAC Deal
** Get the Daily SPAC Newsletter **
LOKB - Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, the second SPAC sponsored by Live Oak Merchant Partners, is taking semiconductor company Navitas Semiconductor public that values the GaN specializers at $1.04B enterprise value.
(ACON also announced a deal with ESS this morning)
The deal financing includes a $145M PIPE. Live Oak II IPO'ed in December 2020 and raised $253M. LOKB shares are up about 1% pre-market to $10.14
Live Oak Merchant SPACs
This is the 2nd Live Oak SPAC to strike a deal. The first merged with Danimer Scientific (DNMR). They have 1 (partnered with Crestview) waiting to price its IPO and another, Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp seeking a target.
More from Boardroom Alpha
For on-going tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
- ACON S2 (STWO) Taking ESS Public in $1.1B SPAC Deal
- SPACs Get Beat Up Again
- Will Honest's IPO Take More Shine off SPACs?
- Tech Sell Off will Hit SPAC Stocks Hard
- Tuesday SPAC Ideas
- SPAC Activity Returns, Met with Lukewarm Response
- SPAC IPOs Return, and Flop
- A (small) Pickup in SPAC Activity & De-SPAC Returns
- GLEO and MRAC SPAC Deals Fall Flat
- Two SPAC Deals & 2021 Vintage SPACs are Cheap
- SPAC Mergers: GLEO and MRAC Strike Deals
- Remember SPACs? Market Focuses on Earnings
- Cathie Wood's ARK Sells former Chamath SPAC Virgin Galactic
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)