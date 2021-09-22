LATN, AMHC Deals Pass, and Joe Ianiello Prices a $265M SPAC IPO

--------------------------

The talk of the town in SPACs continues to be the short-squeeze gamma trade. The SPAC narrative remains the same and the market is (slowly) rolling on. No new M&A deals today, but we saw a couple new SPACs price IPOs and a couple go through shareholder votes on the way to De-SPAC.

It's increasingly looking like new SPAC supply will continue at low issuance levels and that seasoned sponsors appear to be content in letting the market clear out a bit before rushing back in.

ICYMI: Some cheap warrants are out there.

New SPAC IPOs

Joe Ianiello, former CEO of CBS, is the CEO of Argus Capital Corp (ARGU) which priced an upsized* $265M SPAC IPO. Argus originally had filed for $300M earlier in the summer, but downsized to a proposed $250M offering as the SPAC IPO market became oversaturated. Ultimately, they upsized today to $265M, 1/2 warrant.

Argus, who also touts SPAC veterans Saif Rahman and Alan Mnuchin as executives, intends to focus on assets in the media, entertainment or sports industries.

The units closed up 12c today to close at $10.12, though that is below the $10.20 overfunded trust the SPAC is pricing with.

Union Acquisition II (LATN) / Procaps Deal Approved

Shareholder vote was approved, and although ~$77M shares were presented for redemption, the sponsor announced it would provide up to $20M in backstop, in addition to the underwriters purchasing a portion of redeemed shares in the secondary prior to redemption as well.

This is a good example of a SPAC sponsor putting up more of their own capital to support deals. LATN closed down 8% on the day to $9.89.

ICYMI: our pod with CEOs of both LATN and Procaps

SPAC Calendar

Things will quiet down for a few days with a manic 7 merger votes and an extension vote to take place on Sep. 28th.

Sep 28 | $ 9.99 | DMYI - dMY Technology Group Inc III --> ionQ, Inc.

Sep 28 | $ 10.08 | GLEO - Galileo Acquisition Corp. --> Shapeways, Inc.

Sep 28 | $ 9.98 | MAAC - Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp --> Roivant Sciences

Sep 28 | $ 9.98 | PTK - PTK Acquisition Corp. --> Valens Semiconductor

Sep 28 | $ 10.00 | CAHC - CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. --> LumiraDx Ltd

Sep 28 | $ 9.99 | STPC - Star Peak Corp II --> Benson Hill, Inc.

Sep 28 | $ 9.99 | SPFR - Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation --> VELO3D

Sep 29 | $ 9.97 | CTAC - Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp --> Kore

Sep 30 | $ 9.98 | KCAC - Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II --> Wallbox

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

2.87% ~ $ 10.75 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)

2.55% ~ $ 10.44 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)

1.96% ~ $ 10.42 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

.98% ~ $ 9.81 | BSKY - Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

.92% ~ $ 9.82 | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.91% ~ $ 9.95 | FWAC - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.87 | VELO - Velocity Acquisition Corp (Announced)

.75% ~ $ 12.15 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

.73% ~ $ 9.71 | ASPC - Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.74 | BRIV - B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.74 | FRW - PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.76 | IGNY - Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.76 | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.77 | EPWR - Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.83 | DNAD - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.89 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. (Announced)

.59% ~ $ 10.15 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (Announced)

.59% ~ $ 10.16 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.52% ~ $ 9.77 | PRPC - CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.72 | LCAA - L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-8.09% ~ $ 9.89 | LATN - Union Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)

-3.94% ~ $ 10.23 | AMHC - Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

-2.40% ~ $ 10.15 | ROT - Rotor Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.45% ~ $ 12.20 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

-1.35% ~ $ 9.63 | MEAC - Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.30% ~ $ 9.86 | HLXA - HELIX ACQUISITION CORP (Pre-Deal)

-1.20% ~ $ 9.84 | ALPA - ALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP III (Pre-Deal)

-1.10% ~ $ 9.86 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

-.92% ~ $ 9.72 | ASPA - Abri SPAC I, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.65 | IPVI - InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.67 | SHAC - SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.68 | CPTK - Crown PropTech Acquisitions (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.70 | FLME - Flame Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.75 | PSPC - Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.69% ~ $ 10.08 | SV - Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-.62% ~ $ 9.64 | KIII - Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.62% ~ $ 9.68 | FSSI - Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.72 | HCII - HUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP. II (Pre-Deal)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

Daily SPAC Analysis also available at BoardroomAlpha.com