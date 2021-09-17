September 17, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
SPACESGNews
Search

Know Who Drives Return Pod: ROT, DMYQ / DMYI / de Masi, LATN

David Drapkin talked to the leaders from ROT, LATN and Niccolo de Masi from DMY Technology over the past week. Check out the latest episodes to learn more.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

--------------------------
Free SPAC Tools
--------------------------
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing
** Know Who Drives Return Podcast

LATN - Union Acquisition II and Procaps

Kyle Bransfield and Ruben Minski joined Boardroom Alpha's David Drapkin to talk about the deal, how Union thinks about sponsoring SPACs, and the current high redemption environment.

DMYI / DMYQ - DMY Technology & Niccolo de Masi

Niccolo de Masi joined David Drapkin to talk about everything SPAC. Listen to learn why Niccolo and team are "long-term greedy" and how he sees some bad, and sometimes just overzealous, actors in SPACs destroying value for the whole ecosystem.

ROT / Sarcos - Ben Wolff

Ben Wolff, CEO of Sarcos, joined David Drapkin to talk about robotics and why Sarcos is the right bet on long-term value in robotics. Note, ROT shareholders just voted and approved the deal on September 16th, but there is no update on redemptions as of yet.

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

See a full SPAC list here.

Latest Podcasts

Latest Analysis

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

Daily SPAC Analysis also available at BoardroomAlpha.com

BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
SPAC

Know Who Drives Return Pod: ROT, DMYQ / DMYI / de Masi, LATN

SPAC Lead
SPAC

SPAC M&A Deals are Looking Sad Pre-Close

BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
SPAC

Procaps and Union Acquisition II (LATN) Discuss $1.1B SPAC Deal

SPAC Lead
SPAC

5 SPAC IPOs (here we go again?) + EJF Acquisition taking Pagaya Public

SPAC Lead
SPAC

SRNG, ACIC, and PACE All Approved. High Redemptions Continue

SPAC Lead
SPAC

Motive Capital (MOTV) in $1.6b SPAC Deal with Forge Global

BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
SPAC

Are Niccolo de Masi and dMY the Real SPAC Kings?

SPAC Lead
SPAC

Highland Transcend Partners and Novus Capital II Strike SPAC Deals

BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
SPAC

Sarcos Robotics CEO Ben Wolff on Robots and SPACs