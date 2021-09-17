Know Who Drives Return Pod: ROT, DMYQ / DMYI / de Masi, LATN
LATN - Union Acquisition II and Procaps
Kyle Bransfield and Ruben Minski joined Boardroom Alpha's David Drapkin to talk about the deal, how Union thinks about sponsoring SPACs, and the current high redemption environment.
DMYI / DMYQ - DMY Technology & Niccolo de Masi
Niccolo de Masi joined David Drapkin to talk about everything SPAC. Listen to learn why Niccolo and team are "long-term greedy" and how he sees some bad, and sometimes just overzealous, actors in SPACs destroying value for the whole ecosystem.
ROT / Sarcos - Ben Wolff
Ben Wolff, CEO of Sarcos, joined David Drapkin to talk about robotics and why Sarcos is the right bet on long-term value in robotics. Note, ROT shareholders just voted and approved the deal on September 16th, but there is no update on redemptions as of yet.
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)