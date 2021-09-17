Know Who Drives Return Pod: ROT, DMYQ / DMYI / de Masi, LATN

David Drapkin talked to the leaders from ROT, LATN and Niccolo de Masi from DMY Technology over the past week. Check out the latest episodes to learn more.

--------------------------

LATN - Union Acquisition II and Procaps

Kyle Bransfield and Ruben Minski joined Boardroom Alpha's David Drapkin to talk about the deal, how Union thinks about sponsoring SPACs, and the current high redemption environment.

DMYI / DMYQ - DMY Technology & Niccolo de Masi

Niccolo de Masi joined David Drapkin to talk about everything SPAC. Listen to learn why Niccolo and team are "long-term greedy" and how he sees some bad, and sometimes just overzealous, actors in SPACs destroying value for the whole ecosystem.

ROT / Sarcos - Ben Wolff

Ben Wolff, CEO of Sarcos, joined David Drapkin to talk about robotics and why Sarcos is the right bet on long-term value in robotics. Note, ROT shareholders just voted and approved the deal on September 16th, but there is no update on redemptions as of yet.

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

