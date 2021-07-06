TheStreet home
Khosla Ventures Acquisition II Soars on Nextdoor Deal

The 2nd SPAC from the VC veterans announced a $4.3B deal with neighborhood social network Nextdoor. SPRQ set for vote tomorrow.
Hot start to the week for mergers as Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KSVB) rose over +16% on its announced deal with Nextdoor. Nextdoor is led by CEO Sarah Friar and CFO Mike Doyle. This is the 2nd of 3 priced SPACs for Khosla, their first is pending a deal with Valo Health while the 3rd is still searching.

Full investor deck available here.

The deal has a $270 million PIPE from T. Rowe Price, Baron Capital Group, Dragoneer, and Soroban Capital. Announced alongside the SPAC deal, Nextdoor is founding the Nextdoor Kind Foundation, a nonprofit that will invest in neighborhoods to help them thrive.

The other deal from this morning saw CF Acquisition V (CFV) announcing a deal to take Satellogic public at $850M enterprise value. CFV rose slightly, +0.82% on the day to close at $9.86. 

For full details on the deal, you can see the investor presentation here.

According to the WSJ, Heliogen is set to go public thru Athena Technology (ATHN). Athena, notably, is a SPAC led by an all women board of directors. 

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

16.04% ~ $ 11.50 | KVSB - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Announced)
4.29% ~ $ 12.41 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)
2.91% ~ $ 11.33 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
2.67% ~ $ 10.00 | FRXB - Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
2.47% ~ $ 13.25 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)
2.34% ~ $ 10.49 | DCRB - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp (Announced)
2.06% ~ $ 9.93 | NSTD - Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
1.79% ~ $ 10.21 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)
1.73% ~ $ 10.00 | KVSC - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (Pre-Deal)
1.54% ~ $ 9.88 | HCAQ - HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.49% ~ $ 9.86 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)
1.49% ~ $ 9.91 | FTAA - FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.29% ~ $ 12.57 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)
1.10% ~ $ 14.70 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)
1.09% ~ $ 9.78 | MTAC - MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
.93% ~ $ 9.72 | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.86% ~ $ 9.93 | CCVI - Churchill Capital Corp VI (Pre-Deal)
.82% ~ $ 9.78 | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-7.47% ~ $ 11.59 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)
-5.83% ~ $ 11.64 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)
-5.65% ~ $ 12.61 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)
-5.52% ~ $ 23.30 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-4.70% ~ $ 10.33 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)
-4.13% ~ $ 10.92 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-3.16% ~ $ 10.30 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-2.92% ~ $ 13.30 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)
-2.77% ~ $ 15.09 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)
-2.42% ~ $ 13.73 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-2.39% ~ $ 9.40 | ALUS - Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-2.37% ~ $ 26.38 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)
-2.25% ~ $ 9.77 | FVAM - 501 ACQ CORP (Pre-Deal)
-2.11% ~ $ 11.16 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)
-2.10% ~ $ 12.13 | LCY - Landcadia Holdings III Inc (Announced)
-2.02% ~ $ 14.56 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-1.42% ~ $ 9.75 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.41% ~ $ 9.76 | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal

Upcoming Votes

Jul 08 | $ 9.85 | SPRQ - Spartan Acquisition Corp II --> Sunlight Financial LLC
Jul 12 | $ 9.99 | ASPL - Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp --> Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC
Jul 12 | $ 23.30 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp --> Enovix Corp
Jul 13 | $ 12.13 | LCY - Landcadia Holdings III Inc --> The Hillman Group, Inc.
Jul 13 | $ 9.98 | AONE - one --> Markforged
Jul 14 | $ 10.00 | EMPW - Empower Ltd --> Holley
Jul 15 | $ 10.49 | DCRB - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp --> Hyzon Motors Inc.
Jul 19 | $ 10.26 | ANDA - Andina Acquisition Corp. III --> Stryve Foods, LLC
Jul 20 | $ 14.56 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp --> Faraday Future
Jul 20 | $ 9.96 | ACND - Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp --> Beacon Street Group
Jul 20 | $ 9.97 | RAAC - Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp --> Berkshire Grey
Jul 21 | $ 9.99 | VCVC - 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp --> REE Automotive Ltd.
Jul 21 | $ 14.70 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. --> Microvast, Inc.

More from Boardroom Alpha

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

