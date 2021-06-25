De-SPACs Get Set to Join the Russell 3000

The improved SPAC narrative continues with June's deal votes going smoothly, CCIV getting a vote date, CCIV/Lucid setting a vote date, and the Russell 3k is welcoming a number of de-SPACs to its ranks.

Maybe the biggest news of the week was Churchill Capital IV (CCIV), perhaps the epitome of Peak-SPAC, setting its vote date for its much anticipated merger with Lucid Motors on July-22, with a shareholder record date of 6/20, and redemption deadline of July-20.

While CCIV is not at the $60 price we saw in pre-deal mania, $24.85 would be among the highest pre De-SPAC share prices we have seen. And even though though the $2.5B PIPE was priced at a 50% premium to most at $15, those investors are still in the money. The CCIV/LCID saga will be interesting to watch for some time to come

Also of note, SPAC veterans of the Eagle Equity line (Jeff Sagansky, Harry Sloan, and Eli Baker) filed an S-1 for Spinning Eagle Acquisition Co. The SPAC is looking to raise $2B, a huge number. Taking a page from Ackman/Pershing Square, it is structured such that the SPAC can buy a target and "rightsize" the trust, and subsequently spin the remaining trust value into a new SPAC, to go after another company.

It's interesting to note that they originally contemplated this structure at the end of last year, but abandoned it, and ultimately priced as Soaring Eagle (SRNG), which is pending a business combination with Ginkgo.

Finally, some folks may have missed this, but the Russell 3000 is getting set to welcome a number of de-SPACs to its index. According to the FT, 20% of the new stocks being added to the Russell 3000 on Friday night (trade on Monday) are de-SPACs. According to a preliminary list, the additions will include Canoo (GOEV), Lordstown Motors (RIDE), Nikola (NKLA), DraftKings (DKNG), Multiplan (MPLN), and Velodyne Lidar (VLDR).

While some of these stocks are better known for the turmoil surrounding them (e.g. RIDE, NKLA), the addition of de-SPACs into the Russell 3000 will be a welcome move from investors in the space. It shows that there is a path post de-SPAC to a place where more investors have access, liquidity is higher, and the fact that it was once a SPAC will matter less.

Closing Out the June SPAC Deal Votes

It has been a BIG month of SPAC deal votes and investors should be very pleased with how it has gone so far. Next week we'll see another 9 deals voted on and unless something drastic happens, the month should end smoothly.

Jun 28 | $ 10.23 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd --> Taboola

Jun 29 | $ 9.95 | NSTB - Northern Star Investment Corp. II --> Apex Clearing Holdings

Jun 29 | $ 16.17 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp --> EVgo

Jun 29 | $ 9.87 | FCAC - Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp --> sharecare

Jun 29 | $ 10.05 | RACA - Therapeutics Acquisition Corp --> POINT Biopharma

Jun 30 | $ 9.99 | ALUS - Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp --> FREYR

Jun 30 | $ 10.90 | HOL - Holicity Inc --> Astra

Jun 30 | $ 12.41 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation --> AvePoint, Inc.

Jun 30 | $ 9.96 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. --> Alight Solutions

June's SPAC Deal Announcements: Is the Pop Yet to Come?

June's SPAC deal announcements have continued the trend of having little if any deal announcement pop. But, on the positive side, most are hovering not too far off of NAV and given the pops investors have been seeing around ex-redemption and merger votes, there could still be positive pops on the way.

Jun 24 | $ 9.92 | IACB - ION Acquisition Corp 2 --> Innovid

Jun 24 | $ 9.94 | ENFA - 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. --> BuzzFeed

Jun 23 | $ 9.91 | NGAB - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II --> Embark Trucks

Jun 22 | $ 9.91 | DDMX - DD3 Acquisition Corp. II --> Codere Online

Jun 22 | $ 9.93 | CCAC - CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp --> Quanergy Systems

Jun 22 | $ 9.95 | BCYP - Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. --> SAB Biotherapeutics

Jun 22 | $ 9.88 | THMA - Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. --> Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Jun 18 | $ 9.87 | LIII - Leo Holdings III Corp --> Local Bounti Corp

Jun 17 | $ 10.14 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II --> Mirion Technologies

Jun 16 | $ 9.91 | ROCR - ROTH CH ACQUISITION III CO --> QualTek

Jun 15 | $ 10.50 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III --> Solid Power Inc.

Jun 14 | $ 9.88 | SVOK - Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. --> Boxed

Jun 11 | $ 9.88 | YAC - Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation --> SIGNA Sports United

Jun 10 | $ 9.89 | BSN - Broadstone Acquisition Corp. --> Vertical Aerospace

Jun 10 | $ 9.94 | VENA - Venus Acquisition Corporation --> VIYI Algorithm Inc.

Jun 10 | $ 10.01 | TMTS - Spartacus Acquisition Corporation --> NextNav Holdings, LLC

Jun 09 | $ 9.89 | KVSA - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co --> Valo Health

Jun 09 | $ 9.94 | KCAC - Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II --> Wallbox

Jun 07 | $ 9.91 | VPCC - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. --> DAVE INC.

Jun 04 | $ 22.88 | PSTH - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings --> Universal Music Group

Jun 04 | $ 9.85 | GIG - GigCapital4, Inc. --> BigBear.ai

Jun 03 | $ 9.90 | KURI - Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. --> Babylon

June's SPAC IPOs Continue to Look Strong

It's been a great June for SPAC IPOs. Almost all are trading above $10 and holding. This is in stark contrast to IPOs just a few months ago that would all immediately trade down 10 to 15 cents. Part of the strength is coming from the slower flow of IPOs and the overall more rational pricing in the SPAC market. Look for this to continue as long as the IPO and de-SPAC pace continues at a similar pace.

Jun 23 | $ 10.12 | NLIT - Northern Lights Acquisition Corp.

Jun 23 | $ 10.08 | FTVI - FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

Jun 22 | $ 10.06 | GPCO - Golden Path Acquisition Corporation

Jun 22 | $ 9.88 | MITA - Coliseum Acquisition Corp.

Jun 17 | $ 10.08 | JUGG - Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation

Jun 16 | $ 10.09 | TRON - CORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. 2

Jun 15 | $ 10.20 | RONI - Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Jun 15 | $ 10.02 | DILA - Dila Capital Acquisition Corp

Jun 15 | $ 10.14 | ZT - Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp.

Jun 14 | $ 10.04 | GSQB - G Squared Ascend II, Inc.

Jun 10 | $ 10.08 | LITT - Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp.

Jun 10 | $ 10.11 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation

Jun 10 | $ 10.05 | LAAA - Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp.

Jun 09 | $ 10.00 | BSGA - Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp

Jun 09 | $ 10.11 | SMIH - Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Jun 09 | $ 9.93 | ISAA - Iron Spark I Inc.

Jun 09 | $ 9.89 | CLBR - Colombier Acquisition Corp.

Jun 08 | $ 9.95 | GACQ - Global Consumer Acquisition Corp.

Jun 07 | $ 10.01 | SPK - SPK Acquisition Corp.

Friday's Biggest SPAC Movers

Biggest Losers

-5.87% ~ $ 17.81 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-4.31% ~ $ 9.78 | EUCR - Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-4.04% ~ $ 9.74 | MCAE - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-3.46% ~ $ 11.01 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.83% ~ $ 12.03 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

-2.40% ~ $ 14.65 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

-2.31% ~ $ 12.66 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

-2.31% ~ $ 9.71 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V (Pre-Deal)

-1.61% ~ $ 9.80 | VLAT - Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.45% ~ $ 10.23 | BTNB - Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (Pre-Deal)

-1.41% ~ $ 9.81 | ABGI - ABG Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-1.39% ~ $ 9.95 | BSKY - Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-1.29% ~ $ 9.95 | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.01% ~ $ 9.77 | TMAC - The Music Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.00% ~ $ 9.90 | PACE - TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (Announced)

-.91% ~ $ 9.81 | ATAQ - Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-.87% ~ $ 10.25 | DGNS - DRAGONEER GR OP (Pre-Deal)

-.82% ~ $ 9.70 | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.80% ~ $ 9.92 | RTPZ - Reinvent Technology Partners Z (Announced)

-.80% ~ $ 9.97 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Gainers

7.97% ~ $ 13.01 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

7.91% ~ $ 12.41 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

6.97% ~ $ 15.96 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

6.95% ~ $ 12.00 | FRX - Forest Road Acquisition Corp (Announced)

6.56% ~ $ 14.29 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

5.07% ~ $ 16.17 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.35% ~ $ 10.49 | CMLT - CM Life Sciences III Inc. (Pre-Deal)

3.31% ~ $ 9.99 | AACQ - Artius Acquisition Inc. (Announced)

2.99% ~ $ 9.99 | KAII - Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.92% ~ $ 10.23 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (Announced)

2.58% ~ $ 9.95 | AFAQ - AF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.38% ~ $ 10.76 | FTOC - FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.30% ~ $ 12.00 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.22% ~ $ 10.60 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.21% ~ $ 13.40 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

2.16% ~ $ 12.30 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

2.14% ~ $ 10.51 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.00% ~ $ 10.19 | FIII - Forum Merger III Corporation (Announced)

1.65% ~ $ 9.86 | LCA - Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

1.64% ~ $ 18.01 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

