January 2022 SPAC Market Review from Boardroom Alpha

Boardroom Alpha's latest monthly SPAC market review takes a look at the pain in deSPACs, record high redemptions, and slowing (thankfully) issuance.

** SPAC Market Review - January 2022

The January SPAC Market Review covers:

  • SPACs Hit by Broader Market Turbulence
  • Announced SPAC M&A in 2022
  • IPO Slowdown and Withdrawals
  • Money Back Guarantee
  • January deSPACs
  • Checking in on Top Sponsors
    • Gores
    • DMY
    • Reinvent
  • State of the SPAC Market
    • Who's Next? Potential Deal Announcement
  • SPAC Calendar for February
  • Read the full January 2022 Monthly SPAC report here

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

