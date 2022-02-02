January 2022 SPAC Market Review from Boardroom Alpha

Boardroom Alpha's latest monthly SPAC market review takes a look at the pain in deSPACs, record high redemptions, and slowing (thankfully) issuance.

----------------------------------------------------

Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha

----------------------------------------------------

** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return

** Daily SPAC Newsletter

** Full SPAC Listing

** SPAC Market Review - January 2022

The January SPAC Market Review covers:

SPACs Hit by Broader Market Turbulence

Announced SPAC M&A in 2022

IPO Slowdown and Withdrawals

Money Back Guarantee

January deSPACs

Checking in on Top Sponsors

Gores



DMY



Reinvent

State of the SPAC Market

Who's Next? Potential Deal Announcement

SPAC Calendar for February

Read the full January 2022 Monthly SPAC report here

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

Monthly SPAC Market Review

Exec Moves (all issues)

The Know Who Drives Return Podcast (all episodes)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)