IPOE Passes Vote as Chamath Pens Op-Ed, PACX Rises on Acorns Deal

With the SoFi vote in the rearview focus turns to execution, and will IPOD/IPOF find deals soon? Today's mergers, PACX and LWAC, rose slightly.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V (IPOE) passed its shareholder vote (unsurprisingly) and is set to merge with SoFi. The company will trade as SOFI starting June 1st. IPOE fell slightly today finishing down -0.6%, but is still trading well above offering at ~$20. All eyes will be on how the company trades in De-SPAC and whether its story provides vindication for another knock on Chamath.

Speaking of the SPAC king... Chamath penned an OpEd in Bloomberg, in which he calls for more SEC oversight and regulation of SPACs. He calls out, among other things, more investor protections and higher deal quality.

As you might expect, the response from FinTwit was less than enthusiastic, particularly given some investors have taken issue with Chamath's SPACs. From Clover Health's (CLOV) recent struggles to his perceived early selling of much of his SPCE stake.

Today's Mergers:

Pioneer Merger (PACX) is taking Acorns public in a deal valued at $1.6B. PACX slightly rose on the news, finishing up +1.6%, though still trading below NAV at $9.91

is taking public in a deal valued at $1.6B. PACX slightly rose on the news, finishing up +1.6%, though still trading below NAV at $9.91 Locust Walk (LWAC) also announced it is taking eFFECTOR public in a deal valued at $420M. LWAC also finished up +1.6% but is trading at a bit more of a discount at $9.84

Today's Biggest Gainers

4.37% ~ $ 14.82 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

4.33% ~ $ 12.52 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.65% ~ $ 10.21 | FTCPA - FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.99% ~ $ 9.98 | TETC - Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

2.90% ~ $ 10.29 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

2.79% ~ $ 9.94 | NGCA - NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

2.56% ~ $ 10.02 | IACB - ION Acquisition Corp 2 (Pre-Deal)

2.06% ~ $ 10.38 | TBA - Thoma Bravo Advantage (Announced)

2.06% ~ $ 11.88 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)

2.00% ~ $ 10.71 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

2.00% ~ $ 12.75 | FSRV - FinServ Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.94% ~ $ 10.50 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)

1.87% ~ $ 9.83 | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.87% ~ $ 9.83 | TMPM - Turmeric Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.79% ~ $ 13.90 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.74% ~ $ 9.84 | LIII - Leo Holdings III Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.69% ~ $ 12.63 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

Today's Biggest Losers

-3.43% ~ $ 9.85 | ACBA - Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (Pre-Deal)

-3.29% ~ $ 9.99 | STIC - Northern Star Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.92% ~ $ 9.65 | PTOC - Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% ~ $ 9.75 | LEGA - Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (Pre-Deal)

-2.32% ~ $ 10.33 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

-2.22% ~ $ 10.14 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)

-2.03% ~ $ 9.65 | PSAG - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-1.97% ~ $ 10.95 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.61% ~ $ 14.07 | JWS - Jaws Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.52% ~ $ 9.75 | SPGS - Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-1.50% ~ $ 9.82 | PRPC - CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (Pre-Deal)

-1.50% ~ $ 9.85 | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-1.42% ~ $ 9.71 | IIII - INSU Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-1.42% ~ $ 9.75 | STRE - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd (Pre-Deal)

-1.41% ~ $ 12.61 | JIH - Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (Announced)

-1.40% ~ $ 10.56 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

-1.40% ~ $ 11.99 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

